Track and Field: Park Rapids seniors look to conclude careers in style at state meet

Bringing home medals from the state Class A track and field meet would be the perfect way to end the high school careers for nine Park Rapids seniors.

Olivia Davis, Morgan Koppelman and Natalia Lopez helped the Park Rapids girls repeat as the team champions and earned return trips to state during the Section 8A meet at Roseau on June 2. Eli Bervig, Luke Hartung, Blaine Hensel and Cameron Runyan also will be returning to state after joining first-time state participants Pierce DeBlieck and Malachi Martin in leading the Park Rapids boys to the Section 8A title.

In addition, sophomore Addison Lauwagie will once again be competing at state while sophomore Olivia Miller and eighth graders Madeline Brandt and Avery Schueller will be making their state debuts for the girls. For the boys, junior Noah Huot, sophomore Ephraim Bervig and freshman Jaydon Walen will also be returning to state.

The girls repeated as section champs behind winning efforts by Davis, Lauwagie, Koppelman and Brandt with a 9:55.57 in the 4 x 800 relay; Lopez, Schueller, Davis and Miller with a 1:48.47 in the 4 x 200 relay; Brandt, Koppelman, Lopez and Lauwagie with a 4:06.59 in the 4 x 400 relay; and Koppelman by clearing 10 feet, 8 inches to break the school record in the pole vault. Finishing second were Koppelman with a 2:22.68 in the 800 and Lauwagie by clearing 10-2 in the pole vault.

Natalia Lopez was looking to cap off her high school track career by reaching the podium in the 4 x 200 and 4 x 400 relays at the 2023 state Class A meet. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

That group was looking to reach the podium in all five events at the state meet. The 4 x 200 relay was seeded No. 11 out of 18 teams, Koppelman was seeded No. 10 out of 16 qualifiers in the 800, the 4 x 400 relay unit was seeded No. 4 out of 17 teams, the 4 x 800 relay team was seeded No. 7 out of 16 teams, and Koppelman (tied for second) and Lauwagie (tied for sixth) were seeded near the top in the pole vault.

At last year’s state meet, Park Rapids tied for 31st place with 10 points as Koppelman placed sixth in the pole vault by clearing 9-9 while Davis, Koppelman, Lopez and Lauwagie ran on the 4 x 400 relay team that placed sixth in 4:08.07. Koppelman, Lauwagie and Lopez ran on the 4 x 800 relay unit that took eighth in 9:50.26.

“It was very important (to get back to state). I was looking forward to it all season,” said Koppelman. “I wanted to do all four events one more time. I’d like to take home four medals.”

“It was really important to get back my senior year. I knew we’d go in the 4 x 8, but I wasn’t so sure in the 4 x 2. I wasn’t expecting the 4 x 20 to go, but we nailed our handoffs and did it,” said Davis. “I’m hoping to medal in both. If we keep working hard, we can do it.”

“It was very important (to return to state). I was very confident we’d make it. We had done the work. We just had to follow through,” said Lopez. “I’m not looking for anything crazy. I’m happy to make it. We’re just going to do the best we can. We’ve done the work to get there. I think we have a pretty good chance to place. I’m confident we can do it.”

Leading the Park Rapids boys to the section title with winning performances were Hartung in the shot put (49-7.50) and discus (157-3); DeBlieck in the 110 hurdles (16.33); Ephraim Bervig in the 800 (2:02.76); Huot in the 3,200 (10:07.64); Hensel, Huot, Ephraim Bervig and Eli Bervig in the 4 x 800 relay (8:11.23, which broke the school and section record); and Walen, Hartung, Runyan and Martin in the 4 x 100 relay (44.43, which broke their school record).

That group was also looking to place in multiple events at state. DeBlieck was seeded No. 17 out of 19 qualifiers in the 110 hurdles, the 4 x 100 relay was seeded No. 12 out of 17 teams, Ephraim Bervig (No. 16) and Eli Bervig (No. 17) were the lowest seeds in the 800, Huot was seeded No. 13 out of 16 runners in the 3,200, Hartung was seeded No. 5 out of 16 in the shot put and No. 3 out of 16 throwers in the discus, and the 4 x 800 relay unit was seeded No. 8 out of 20 teams.

Eli Bervig and Huot ran on the 4 x 800 relay team that took third in 8:14.77 while Hartung placed eighth in the shot put at 48-11.50 as the Panthers tied for 27th place with 13 points at last year’s state meet. Walen and Runyan ran on the 4 x 100 relay team that finished 12th in 45.43 while Huot took 11th in the 3,200 in 10:11.97 and Eli Bervig was 12th in the 800 in 2:02.78.

“Getting back to state was my No. 1 priority. I was pretty confident. If I did my job, I thought I should win (the shot put and discus). I knew we had teams on either side of us that would be with us (in the 4 x 1), but as long as we did our job and had good handoffs we had a good chance to win, “said Hartung. “I want to win the discus and get top 3 in the shot put and medal in the relay. We’re going to have adrenaline at state, so I think we can break our record again (in the 4 x 1). I wanted to break the school records (in both throwing events) at sections. Hopefully I can break them at state and go off on a good note. The goal is to break three school records at state. That would be awesome and the best way to end my high school career.”

“It was pretty important. I wanted to go back and do it again. I was pretty confident the 4 x 8 would go. We’ve been running well all year. I was also confident in the 800 if I ran well,” said Eli Bervig. “I’m hoping we perform well in the 4 x 8 and finish in the top 3 and I hope to get on the podium in the open 800. Getting two medals would be pretty cool.”

“My goal since 5th grade was to make it to state,” said DeBlieck. “There’s going to be good competition down there. I’m hoping to get under 16 seconds and place.”

“I wanted to get back to state. I’ve been working for it all season and I’m glad to be a part of the 4 x 8. I was very confident. Our goal was to set the school record and the section record and we did it,” said Hensel. “I’m hoping for gold. There are a lot of fast teams that will be pushing us. We’re hoping to set the school record again and make it unbreakable.”

“It was extremely important (to make it back to state). I thought our chances (in the 4 x 1) were pretty high. I was just hoping nobody would pop off an insane time and beat us,” said Runyan. “I want to make it to the finals and get the school record again.”

“Getting to state was my only goal. I knew we’d make it (in the 4 x 1). Once we broke the school record at subs, we wanted to break it again at sections,” said Martin.”We want to break the school record again at state and place. It’s going to be tough, but as long as we do our job, I think we’ll place.”