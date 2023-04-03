Track and Field: Park Rapids relay teams excel at NDSU indoor meet

FARGO, N.D. – Placing in all three relays and four other events helped the Park Rapids girls track and field team score 35.83 points to place seventh at the 15-team Bison Snowbird Meet at the Shelly Ellig Indoor Track and Field Facility on the campus of North Dakota State University on Friday, March 31.

In the boys meet, the Panthers won the 4 x 800-meter relay and placed in five other events en route to placing sixth with 33 points.

Leading the way for the Park Rapids girls was a runner-up finish of 10:34.41 in the 4 x 800 relay by Madeline Brandt, Morgan Koppelman, Addison Lauwagie and Makenna Maanum and a tie for second place by Koppelman in the pole vault by clearing a height of 9 feet, 3 inches. Brooke Kritzeck tied for third in the high jump by clearing 4-10 while the 4 x 400 relay unit of Olivia Miller, Koppelman, Lauwagie and Olivia Davis placed third in 4:23.61.

Scoring the other points for the Panthers were Koppelman (fourth in 1:03.26) and Miller (eighth in 1:05.56) in the 400; Nora Bolton (seventh in 13:42.49) and Embry Deshayes (eighth in 3:53.01) in the 3,200; and Grace Officer, Avery Schueller, Miller and Davis in the 4 x 200 relay (eighth in 1:56.65).

Logan Maanum, Blaine Hensel, Ephraim Bervig and Eli Bervig led the field in the 4 x 800 relay in 8:39.39 in leading the way for the Park Rapids boys. Cameron Runyan cleared 11-6 to place third in the pole vault while Luke Hartung finished third in the shot put with a throw of 48 feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also placing for the Panthers were Ephraim Bervig in the 800 (fourth in 2:10.12) and Asher Bervig in the 3,200 (eighth in 11:07.59) while the 4 x 400 relay team of Eli Bervig, Hartung, Maanum and Pierce DeBlieck took fifth in 3:48.02.

The other top efforts in the other events for the Park Rapids girls were Laney Vrieze in the 60 (38th in 8.88) and 200 (33rd in 29.97), Kritzeck in the 60 hurdles (17th in 10.81), Rhianna Greenlee in the 800 (36th in 2:59.77) and 1,600 (27th in 6:32.87), Riley Pike in the long jump (15th at 14-4.50), Sarah Hartung in the shot put (34th at 25-11), and Olivia Lange in the triple jump (20th at 28-1.50).

Turning in the other top performances for the Park Rapids boys were Jayden Walen in the 60 (42nd in 7.63), 200 (30th in 25.11) and long jump (18th at 18-2); DeBlieck in the 60 hurdles (13th in 9.50) and triple jump (15th at 35-6); Eli Bervig in the 400 (ninth in 55.42); Asher Bervig in the 1,600 (11th in 5:01.57); and Walen, Hartung, Malachi Martin and Runyan in the 4 x 200 relay (17th in 1:40.37).

Girls team scores: Fargo Davies 120.83, West Fargo 64.33, West Fargo Sheyenne 63, Fargo Shanley 58, Moorhead 52, Grand Forks Red River 52, Park Rapids 35.83, Carrington 34, Fargo North 31, Thief River Falls 22, Fargo Oak Grove 20, Fargo Shiloh Christian 16, Fargo Horace 13, Grand Forks Central 2, Fargo South 1.

4 x 200: 1, Davies, 1:47.99. 8, Park Rapids (Officer, Schueller, Davis, Miller), 1:56.65.

4 x 400: 1, Red River, 4:14.03. 3, Park Rapids (Miller, Koppelman, Lauwagie, Davis), 4:23.61.

4 x 800: 1, Sheyenne, 10:28.79. 2, Park Rapids (Brandt, Koppelman, Lauwagie, Maanum), 10:34.41.

60: 1, Gee, WF, 7.96.

60 hurdles: 1, Laqua, Davies, 9.69.

200: 1, Renschler, Shanley, 26.99.

400: 1, Schiller, GFRR, 59.25. 4, Koppelman, PR, 1:03.26. 8, Miller, PR, 1:05.56.800: 1, Dosch, GFRR, 2:20.45.

1,600: 1, Johnson, C, 5;31.59.

3,200: 1, Roehl, GFC, 9:36.73. 7, Bolton, PR, 13:42.49. 8, Deshayes, PR, 13:53.01.

High jump: 1, Felland, M, 5-2. 3 (tie), Kritzeck, PR, 4-10.

Long jump: 1, Sander, WFS, 16-7.

Pole vault: 1, Briggs, WFS, 10-3. 2 (tie), Koppelman, PR, 9-3.

Shot put: 1, Stockmoe, Shanley, 37-3.50.

Triple jump: 1, Sailer, Davies, 34-5.50.

Boys team scores: Fargo Davies 126.50, Grand Forks Red River 103, West Fargo Sheyenne 87.50, Fargo South 54, Fargo North 51, Park Rapids 33, West Fargo 27.50, Carrington 25.50, Fargo Shanley 22, Grand Forks Central 18, Moorhead 16, Fargo Oak Grove 12, Thief River Falls 7, Fargo Shiloh Christian 2.

4 x 200: 1, South, 1:33.26.

4 x 400: 1, Red River, 3:34.55. 5, Park Rapids (El. Bervig, L. Hartung, Maanum, DeBlieck), 3:48.02.

4 x 800: 1, Park Rapids (Maanum, Hensel, Ep. Bervig, El. Bervig), 8:39.39.

60: 1, Skari, WF, 7.01.

60 hurdles: 1, Knoke, North, 8.60.

200: 1, Weninger, C, 23.19.

400: 1, Zulu, South, 51.14.

800: 1, Dafoe, GRFF, 2:04.07. 4, Ep. Bervig, PR, 2:10.11.

1,600: 1, Middaugh, North, 4:43.34.

3,200: 1, Roehl, GFC, 9:36.73. 8, A. Bervig, PR, 11:07.59.

High jump: 1, Baer, Sheyenne, 6-2.Long jump: 1, Hasbargen, Davies, 20-5.25.

Pole vault: 1, Kaster, Sheyenne, 13-6. 3, Runyan, PR, 11-6.

Shot put: 1, Palmer, Davies, 49-9. 3, L. Hartung, PR, 48-0.

Triple jump: 1, Deebom, Davies, 42-5.75.