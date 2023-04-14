Track and Field: Park Rapids girls win title to open outdoor season

ELGIN – Five winning efforts led the Park Rapids girls track and field team to the title to open the outdoor season at the Winter That Never Ends Invitational on Thursday, April 13.

The Panthers took first in two relays while Morgan Koppelman, Madeline Brandt and Olivia Miller won individual events in compiling 129 points to top the 10-team field.

The Park Rapids boys, led by Luke Hartung’s pair of winning efforts in the throwing events, won four events to claim runner-up honors with 138.50 points. Howard Lake-Waverly topped the field with 187 points.

Koppelman won the 400-meter dash in 1:03.94, Brandt led the field in the 800 in 2:46.03 and Olivia Miller took first in the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 10.75 inches to lead the Park Rapids girls. Olivia Davis, Laney Vrieze, Miller and Avery Schueller won the 4 x 200 relay in 1:55.45 while Miller, Koppelman, Natalia Lopez and Addison Lauwagie took first in the 4 x 400 relay in 4:24.96.

Adding runner-up finishes for the Panthers were the 4 x 800 relay team of Brandt, Koppelman, Lopez and Lauwagie (10:28.12) and Brooke Kritzeck in the high jump (4-10). Koppelman and Lauwagie tied for second in the pole vault by clearing 9 feet.

Hartung led the field in the discus with a throw of 131-6 and the shot put with a distance of 45-5 to pace the Park Rapids boys. Ephraim Bervig won the 800 in 2:09.46 and Cameron Runyan took first in the pole vault by clearing 11-6.

Taking second for the Panthers were Pierce DeBlieck in the 300 hurdles in 43.62 and Eli Bervig in the 800 in 2:09.48. Park Rapids also finished second in three relays with Logan Maanum, Landon Strasburg, Tyler Huot and Jarrett Galzki clocking a 9:16.38 in the 4 x 800 and Jaydon Walen, Runyan, Hartung and Malachi Martin clocking a 1:39.42 in the 4 x 200 and a 46.14 in the 4 x 100 relay.

Girls team scores: Park Rapids 129, Legacy Christian Academy 110, Spectrum 110, Osakis 94, Howard Lake-Waverly 88.50, Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 63, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 52.50, Northwest 29, St. John’s Prep 24, St. Cloud Christian 1.

4 x 800 relay: 1, Spectrum, 10:09.78. 2, Park Rapids (Brandt, Koppelman, Lopez, Lauwagie), 10:28.12.

100 hurdles: 1, Wales, ABE, 16.93. 7, Kritzeck, PR, 20.27. 10, Grewe, PR, 21.09. 14, Ohm, PR, 22.37. 18, Budzien, PR, 25.21.

100 dash: 1, Fritel, S, 13.38. 5, Vrieze, PR, 13.60. 15, Gravdahl, PR, 14.22. 31, Clark, PR, 15.43. 36, Seifert, PR, 15.96.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Davis, Vrieze, Miller, Schueller), 1:55.45.

1,600 run: 1, Pauly, SJP, 5:27.53. 9, Etter, PR, 6:52.17. 15, A. Harmon, PR, 7:13.79.

4 x 100 relay: 1, Spectrum, 54.17. 4, Park Rapids (Schueller, Vrieze, Demoret, Gravdahl), 56.48.

400 dash: 1, Koppelman, PR, 1:03.94. 15, Rickbeil, PR, 1:14.30. 16, Hartung, PR, 1:14.80. 23, Seifert, PR, 1:24.61.

300 hurdles: 1, Fager, LCA, 51.06. 6, Lopez, PR, 57.12. 7, Kritzeck, PR, 57.23. 10, Grewe, PR, 1:00.32. 14, Maanum, PR, 1:02.60.

800 run: 1, Brandt, PR, 2:46.83. 10, Etter, PR, 3:11.69. 12, Budzien, PR, 3:19.50. 13, A. Harmon, PR, 3:21.33.

200 dash: 1, Wales, ABE, 27.20. 8, Davis, PR, 28.87. 14, Demoret, PR, 30.20. 19, Rickbeil, PR, 31.27. 20, Ehler, PR, 31.34.

3,200 run: 1, Islas, SJP, 12:02.09. 6, Bolton, PR, 14:04.44. 8, Deshayes, PR, 14:17.72.

4 x 400 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Miller, Koppelman, Lopez, Lauwagie), 4:24.96.

High jump: 1, Smith, S, 14-10. 2, Kritzeck, PR, 4-10. 4 (tie), Meier, PR, 4-6. 15 (tie), Clark, PR, 4-0. 21, Ohm, PR, 3-9.

Pole vault: 1, Fager, LCA, 10-0. 2 (tie), Lauwagie, PR, and Koppelman, PR, 9-0.

Long jump: 1, Miller, PR, 14-10.75. 4, Demoret, PR, 13-8.50. 7, Pike, PR, 13-4. 20, Seifert, PR, 11-7.25.

Triple jump: 1, Wales, ABE, 32-4.50. 4, Morgan, PR, 30-6. 5, Davis, PR, 30-3.50.

Discus: 1, Kranz, O, 116-4. 6, J. Harmon, PR, 80-9. 7, Hartung, PR, 79-10. 16, Dravis, PR, 62-1. 18, Laferriere, PR, 57-10. 24, A. Harmon, PR, 49-0. 25, Huber, PR, 48-5. 26, Kritzeck, PR, 47-0. 32, Haddy, PR, 29-4.

Shot put: 1, Kranz, O, 38-3. 6, J. Harmon, PR, 29-4. 11, Hartung, PR, 25-3. 17, A. Harmon, PR, 22-3. 17, Dravis, PR, 22-3. 20, Laferriere, PR, 21-8. 25, Huber, PR, 20-4.50. 30, Haddy, PR, 17-3.

Boys team scores: Howard Lake-Waverly 187, Park Rapids 138.50, Spectrum 114.50, Osakis 81.50, St. John’s Prep 62, Legacy Christian Academy 42, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 36, Northwest 20.50, Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 10, St. Cloud Christian 8.

4 x 800 relay: 1, St. John’s Prep, 8:41.82. 2, Park Rapids (Maanum, Strasburg, T. Huot, Galzki), 9:16.38.

110 hurdles: 1, Knott, HLW, 15.88. 4, P. DeBlieck, PR, 16.93. 8, Schiller, PR, 20.10. 12, Strasburg, PR, 21.25.

100 dash: 1, Jones, HLW, 11.22. 6, Walen, PR, 11.54. 16, Dahring, PR, 12.24. 19, T. Hartung, PR, 12.49. 29, Hollman, PR, 13.99. 32, Weaver, PR, 14.19. 34, Conway, PR, 14.43.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Howard Lake-Waverly, 1:36.30. 2, Park Rapids (Walen, Runyan, L. Hartung, Martin), 1:39.42.

1,600 run: 1, Meyer, SJP, 4:42.14. 3, Ep. Bervig, PR, 4:44.58. 4 (tie), T. Huot, PR, and El. Bervig, PR, 4:44.93. 6, N. Huot, PR, 4:46.85. 8, Hensel, PR, 5:01.60. 12, Dejarlais, PR, 5:25.81. 19, Galzki, PR, 5:53.66. 25, Ward, PR, 6:06.26. 26, May, PR, 6:06.65. 28, T. Bervig, PR, 6:10.85. 30, Thorson, PR, 6:11.93. 35, Gutierrez, PR, 6:20.73. 36, Arellano, PR, 6:21.51. 45, Hagen, PR, 7:06.48. 46, F. Van Batavia, PR, 7:29.15. 47, M. DeBlieck, PR, 7:33.83. 48, Ackerman, PR, 7:41.24. 49, Silbernagel, PR, 7:44.48.

4 x 100 relay: 1, Spectrum, 45.30. 2, Park Rapids (Walen, L. Hartung, Martin, Runyan), 46.14.

400 dash: 1, Buehrer, SJP, 54.36. 6, Maanum, PR, 58.21. 10, O. Van Batavia, PR, 1:00.29. 12, Dahring, PR, 1:00.67. 19, A. Huot, PR, 1:02.90.

300 hurdles: 1, Knott, HLW, 41.45. 2, P. DeBlieck, PR, 43.62. 9, Strasburg, PR, 50.43. 10, Schiller, PR, 50.54.

800 run: 1, Ep. Bervig, PR, 2:09.46. 2, El. Bervig, PR, 2:09.48. 8 (tie), Hensel, PR, 2:31.11. 14, Brewer, PR, 2:36.05.

200 dash: 1, Bitz, LPGE, 23.21. 8, Martin, PR, 24.88. 10, P. DeBlieck, PR, 25.15. 13, T. Hartung, PR, 25.97. 15, Schiller, PR, 26.04.

3,200 run: 1, Swanson, N, 10:46.52. 3, A. Bervig, PR, 11:30.32. 7, Mitteness, PR, 12:16.91. 11, London, PR, 12:47.44. 20, Mercil, PR, 13:47.44.

4 x 400 relay: 1, Howard Lake-Waverly, 3:43.67. 4, Park Rapids (Maanum, El. Bervig, Dahring, Gartner), 3:52.28.

High jump: 1, Sorenson, S, 6-1. 6 (tie), Gartner, PR, 5-3.Pole vault: 1, Runyan, PR, 11-6. 8 (tie), Dahring, PR, 7-6. 11, Galzki, PR, 7-6.

Long jump: 1, Luchsinger, HLW, 19-9. 4, Walen, PR, 18-8.50. 14, Martin, PR, 16-3. 16 (tie), Schiller, PR, 16-0. 25, O. Van Batavia, PR, 13-4.

Triple jump: 1, Paulson, S, 38-10.50. 6, P. DeBlieck, PR, 35-9.50. 7, Runyan, PR, 35-1.

Discus: 1, L. Hartung, PR, 131-6. 8, T. Hartung, PR, 96-3. 15, Weaver, PR, 76-9. 23, Johnson, PR, 65-8.

Shot put: 1, L. Hartung, PR, 44-5. 11, Johnson, PR, 33-9. 13, Weaver, PR, 32-4. 14, T. Hartung, PR, 32-0. 35, Crissinger, PR, 23-5.