Track and Field: Park Rapids girls turned in an 'amazing' season

Winning the subsection title for the 17th year in a row, repeating as the Section 8A champions and placing seventh at the state Class A meet put the finishing touches on another highly successful season for the Park Rapids girls track and field team.

The Panthers capped off the season by scoring 32 points at the state meet. Senior Mogan Koppelman, who was nominated for the Ms. Minnesota State Track Athlete of the Year award, led the way by reaching the podium in four events. Koppelman broke the school record by clearing 11 feet in the pole vault to place third and finished sixth in the 800-meter run while running on the 4 x 800 relay team that placed second and the 4 x 400 relay team that placed third, breaking the school record with a 4:01.45 in the process. Senior Olivia Davis, sophomore Addison Lauwagie and eighth grader Madeline Brandt rounded out the 4 x 800 relay team while senior Natalia Lopez, Lauwagie and Brandt were the other members of the 4 x 400 relay unit. Lauwagie also placed eighth in the pole vault.

Park Rapids’ 4 x 200 relay team of Lopez, Davis, sophomore Olivia Miller and eighth grader Avery Schueller also competed at state, finishing 14th.

Overall this was one of the top state experiences of my career and a totally solid end to what was an amazing year. Corey Hill

Placing seventh while scoring 32 points was the best finish for the Panthers since placing fifth with 37.5 points in 1994.

“We were overly excited on how the girls performed at state. They rose to the challenge and performed at a level we felt they could. Placing seventh, the highest we have finished since I have been coaching, was very exciting. This just put a cherry on top of what was already a very successful season,” said Park Rapids head coach Corey Hill. “The school records that they set were so incredible. We knew they (the 4 x 400 relay) had an opportunity to break the record, but they set it with a lower time than we could have projected. We knew Morgan would probably set the pole vault record as she was looking like that in practice, so we were not as surprised by that one. It was truly exciting to have two of the top 8 vaulters in the state from our school in a year when pole vault is really at a high standard. The 4 x 2 ran their second fastest time of the year and finished strong. We were very pleased with how they did. To be one of the top 15 relays in state is an accomplishment in itself. The 4 x 800 ran a time we felt they could and it was very exciting to see them do that with competition when we really were not challenged most of the year in that race. Overall this was one of the top state experiences of my career and a totally solid end to what was an amazing year.”

The phenomenal end to the season was set up by a strong regular season.

Julia Harmon concluded her senior season by competing at the Section 8A meet in the discus, shot put and 3,200-meter run. Harmon scored 121 points this spring. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

In the two indoor meets, the Panthers took second at the five-team Northwoods Opener at Bemidji State University with 122 points as Barnesville led the field with 125.50 points. Park Rapids followed by scoring 35.83 points to place seventh at the 15-team Snowbird Invitational at North Dakota State University. Fargo Davies took first at that meet with 120.83 points.

The Panthers led the 10-team field at the Winter That Never Ends Invitational at Elgin with 129 points and captured the title at the 13-team Park Rapids Invitational with 110 points. Detroit Lakes won the next three meets, scoring 192 points at the Heartland Invitational at Park Rapids, 206 points at the Craig Fredrickson Invitational at Detroit Lakes and 595 points at the Section 8AA True Team meet at Fergus Falls. Park Rapids placed second out of 12 teams with 160 points at the Heartland meet, third out of five teams with 82 points at DL and fourth out of 11 teams with 512.50 points at True Team.

Koppelman won the pole vault and Lopez took first in the 400 as those two joined Lauwagie and Brandt on the winning 4 x 400 relay team as the Panthers placed third at the Mid-State Conference meet at Pequot Lakes with 74 points. Placing second were Koppelman in the 800, Brandt in the 1,600, and the 4 x 800 relay unit of Koppelman, Lopez, Lauwagie and Brandt. Detroit Lakes claimed the conference title with 153 points.

Park Rapids dominated at the Subsection 8A West meet at Walker by compiling 201 points and sending 21 athletes to the section meet. In addition to the state qualifiers, seniors Julia Harmon, Aleka London and Riley Pike; sophomores Nora Bolton, Brooke Kritzeck, Jena Meier, Brandi Morgan and Laney Vrieze; freshmen Breanna DeBlieck, Grace Etter, Sarah Hartung and Grace Officer; eighth grader Anna Rickbeil; and seventh grader Makenna Maanum qualified for the section meet.

Koppelman won the 800 and Lauwagie took first in the 400 with both tying for first in the pole vault and running on the winning 4 x 800 and 4 x 400 relay teams. The 4 x 200 relay team took first as did Hartung in the discus. The 4 x 100 relay team of Davis, Miller, Schueller and Officer took second as did Brandt in the 800, Kritzeck in the 100 hurdles and Miller in the long jump. Placing third were Lopez in the 400, Miller in the 200, Kritzeck in the high jump, Officer in the 100 hurdles and Harmon in the 3,200.

Olivia Davis capped off her senior season by running on Park Rapids' 4 x 800-meter and 4 x 400-meter relay teams that placed at the state Class A meet. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The other section qualifiers were Harmon in the discus (fourth) and shot put (fourth), Davis in the triple jump (fourth), Pike in the long jump (fourth), Schueller in the 200 (fifth), Rickbeil in the 400 (fifth), Bolton in the 1,600 (fifth), Deshayes in the 3,200 (fifth), Meier in the high jump (tied for fifth), Officer in the 300 hurdles (sixth), London in the 3,200 (sixth), DeBlieck in the 100 hurdles (sixth), Morgan in the triple jump (sixth), Etter in the 1,600 (sixth) and pole vault (tied for seventh), Kritzeck in the 300 hurdles (seventh), and Maanum in the 800 (seventh).

Capturing titles at the section meet at Roseau were Koppelman in the pole vault and the 4 x 800, 4 x 400 and 4 x 200 relay teams. Taking second were Koppelman in the 800 and Lauwagie in the pole vault while Miller in the 200, Lauwagie in the 400, Brandt in the 800 and Hartung in the discus just missed qualifying for state by placing third. Finishing fourth were Harmon in the 3,200 and the 4 x 1 00 relay team. Kritzeck was fifth in the 100 hurdles while Lopez took sixth in the 400.

Senior Natalia Lopez ran on Park Rapids' 4 x 800-meter and 4 x 400-meter relay teams that placed at the state Class A meet. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Also competing at the section meet were Maanum (eighth in the 800), Bolton (eighth in the 1,600), Davis (eighth in the triple jump), Miller (ninth in the long jump), Scheuller (ninth in the 200), Harmon (10th in the discus and 13th in the shot put), Etter (10th in the 1,600 and 19th in the pole vault), Kritzeck (11th in the 300 hurdles and tied for 14th in the high jump), Officer (12th in the 100 hurdles and 14th in the 300 hurdles), Meier (12th in the high jump), Morgan (12th in the triple jump), London (13th in the 3,200), Pike (14th in the long jump), DeBlieck (16th in the 100 hurdles) and Rickbeil (16th in the 400).

Competing against the state’s best at the Class A meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School and having two relays place at the 2023 Nike Outdoor Nationals at the University of Oregon capped off the season. Brandt, Davis, Koppelman and Lauwagie took second in the Emerging Elite 4 x 800 while Lopez, Davis, Brandt and Lauwagie finished third in the Emerging Elite 4 x 400 relay at nationals in Eugene.

“Winning sections for a second straight year and taking four relays to state were among our top goals and we just missed that by a couple places in the 4 x 100 from accomplishing that with a very young team in that relay, one that is typically dominated with upperclassmen,” said Hill. “Filling the bus for state was another big goal and that we did.”

Koppelman led the team with 399 points with Lauwagie (373), Brandt (279), Miller (268), Davis (247), Lopez (247), Schueller (205), Vrieze (129), Harmon (121) and Officer (111) also scoring at least 100 points. The other point producers were Kritzeck (98), Maanum (77), Hartung (69), Etter (52), sophomore Embry Deshayes (42), Pike (37), Bolton (30), sophomore Kiera Demoret (29), Meier (24.50), Morgan (24), junior Olivia Lange (23), Rickbeil (20), eighth grader Cassidy Grewe (20), eighth grader Amelia Gravdahl (19), London (17), sophomore Rhianna Greenlee (12), freshman Alessia Harmon (10), sophomore Kate Dravis (10), DeBlieck (9), sophomore Ella Ehler (7), sophomore Destiny Haddy (6), junior Nora Huber (6), sophomore Jordyn Ostlund (6), seventh grader Olivia Budzien (6), seventh grader Karah Albino (6), sophomore Madison Laferriere (6), eighth grader Macie Lichter (2), sophomore Maari Clark (2) and seventh grader Kimberly Ohm (2).

Addison Lauwagie placed in three events, including the pole vault, at the state Class A girls track and field meet. Lauwagie scored 373 points for the Panthers this spring. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Winning team awards were Koppelman and Lauwagie (MVP Track and Field), Brandt (MVP Track), Maanum (Newcomer of the Year), Officer (Rookie of the Year), Lopez (Most Team Spirit), Julia Harmon (Hardest Worker) and Hartung (Most Improved). Davis, Lopez, Miller and Schueller received Coaches Awards. The Panthers also earned a Gold Academic Team Award by having 10 athletes average a 3.60 GPA.

“The season turned out to be a short one with the long winter and then things went fast once we got into the heart of our season. We were extremely happy with how the girls did this year and we had one of the hardest working groups of girls that I have coached,” said Hill. “Overall this was a fun team to coach and having 37 of 41 girls scoring points with the level of competition we were up against this year is overwhelmingly successful in itself.”

Madeline Brandt (right) scored 279 points for the Panthers this season and was a member of the 4 x 800-meter and 4 x 400-meter relay teams that placed at the state Class A meet. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Even though the seniors provided the leadership to the successful season, Hill is looking for next year’s team to keep the winning tradition going.

“The senior class has left their mark on this program and have set a new mark for teams to come as they really raised the bar and accomplished so much in their careers. They will be greatly missed, but did a phenomenal job of coaching up the girls around them and setting them up for success in the future,” said Hill. “From past experience, the younger kids that traveled to state as alternates and to compete will go a long way towards motivating them to qualify to compete down there and be in a better place to do well by being exposed to the atmosphere. We will look forward to next season when we will have new talent added and setting high goals to chase as we continue to try to be one of the best teams in the state in Class A track and field. I know the girls are already looking forward to it and the coaches are as well.”