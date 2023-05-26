Track and Field: Park Rapids girls dominate at subsection meet

WALKER – It was another dominating performance by the Park Rapids girls track and field team at the Subsection 8A East meet on Thursday, May 25.

The Panthers won seven events and added four runner-up finishes in compiling 201 points to top the 12-team field and capture the subsection title for the 17th consecutive season.

Park Rapids won three relays with Olivia Davis, Madeline Brandt, Morgan Koppelman and Addison Lauwagie clocking a 9:50.80 in the 4 x 800; Natalia Lopez, Avery Schueller, Davis and Olivia Miller winning the 4 x 200 in 1:51.74; and Brandt, Lopez, Koppelman and Lauwagie taking first in the 4 x 400 in 4:11.86.

Park Rapids' Olivia Miller soars 15 feet, 9.50 inches to place second in the long jump at the Subsection 8A East meet at Walker on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Lauwagie won the 400 in 1:01.24 while Koppelman led the pack in the 800 in 2:23.19. Those two tied for first in the pole vault by clearing 10 feet, 2 inches. Sarah Hartung had the Panthers’ other winning effort with a throw of 113-10 in the discus.

Placing second were Brooke Kritzeck in the 100 hurdles in 17.75, Miller in the long jump at 15-0.50, and the 4 x 100 relay team of Grace Officer, Schueller, Davis and Miller in 53.07. Taking third were Officer in the 100 hurdles in 18.75, Lopez in the 400 in 1:03.25, Miller with a 27.81 in the 200, Julia Harmon with a 12:43.21 in the 3,200, and Kritzeck by clearing a height of 4-10 in the high jump.

Park Rapids’ other section qualifiers were Breanna DeBlieck in the 100 hurdles (sixth in 19.21); Nora Bolton (fifth in 6:12.10) and Grace Etter (sixth in 6:12.71) in the 1,600; Anna Rickbeil in the 400 (fifth in 1:07.83); Officer (sixth in 52.63) and Kritzeck (seventh in 53.54) in the 300 hurdles; Makenna Maanum in the 800 (seventh in 2:43.48); Schueller in the 200 (fifth in 28.39); Embry Deshayes (fifth in 12:54.25) and Aleka London (sixth in 13:35.59) in the 3,200; Jena Meier in the high jump (tied for fifth at 4-6); Etter in the pole vault (tied for seventh at 6-8); Riley Pike in the long jump (fourth at 14-4); Davis (fourth at 31-11) and Brandi Morgan (sixth at 31-3.75) in the triple jump; and Julia Harmon in the discus (fourth at 93-8) and shot put (fourth at 31-6.50).

The top five individuals from the East and West subsections in each event and the winning and runner-up relay teams automatically qualify for the Section 8A meet, which will be held in Roseau on Friday, June 2. The next six finishers in each individual event and the next four relay teams from both subsections also advanced.

“I was really pleased with how the girls performed. We had some young girls really step up and made huge improvements, which tells us that the training was good. Overall the team really showed up prepared and performed at their peak,” said Park Rapids head coach Corey Hill. “As we work towards sections in Roseau, we are set up to finish in the top spot, but it will be a hard-fought meet to repeat as section champs. We are the only team in the section to advance athletes in 17 of 18 events and qualify all four relays. The motto for the year was ‘Fill The Bus for State’ and they are well on their way. We expect a very tough section meet and will have to have the best meet of this year to finish the way we want to. I expect the girls to continue their hard work and be ready for their best performances of the year. This has already been a very successful year for our girls and we look forward to seeing how we finish.”

Team scores: Park Rapids 201, Bagley/Fosston 112, Nevis 77, Northome-Kelliher/Blackduck 55, Warroad 53, Clearbrook-Gonvick 45, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 45, Lake of the Woods 44, Grygla-Gatzke 33, Roseau 29, Cass Lake-Bena 2, TrekNorth 1.

4 x 800 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Davis, Brandt, Koppelman, Lauwagie), 9:50.80.

100 hurdles: 1, McNamee, N, 17.67. 2, Kritzeck, PR, 17.75. 3, Officer, PR, 18.75. 6, DeBlieck, PR, 19.21. 11, E. Lindow, N, 20.22. 14, Isaacson, N, 20.65.

100 dash: 1, Phrakonkham, BF, 12.67. 9, Gravdahl, PR, 14.13. 17, Nelson, N, 14.69. 18, Lichter, PR, 14.69. 20, Pyburn, N, 14.73. 24, Clark, PR, 14.92.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Lopez, Schueller, Davis, Miller), 1:51.74. 3, Nevis (McNamee, DeWulff A. Lindow, Marengoui), 1:57.40.

1,600 run: 1, Rypkema, N, 5:05.40. 5, Bolton, PR, 6:12.10. 6, Etter, PR, 6:12.71. 11, A. Harmon, PR, 6:49.64.

4 x 100 relay: 1, Bagley/Fosston, 51.43. 2, Park Rapids (Officer, Schueller, Davis, Miller), 53.07.

400 dash: 1, Lauwagie, PR, 1:01.24. 3, Lopez, PR, 1:03.25. 5, Rickbeil, PR, 1:07.83. 9, T. Monroe, N, 1:09.04.

300 hurdles: 1, Manecke, BF, 49.64. 3, McNamee, N, 51.31. 6, Officer, PR, 52.63. 7, Kritzeck, PR, 53.54. 11, E. Lindow, N, 56.65.

800 run: 1, Koppelman, PR, 2:23.19. 2, Brandt, PR, 2:25.20. 7, Maanum, PR, 2:43.48. 15, Mi. Kowalke, N, 3:01.52. Ma. Kowalke, N, 3:47.31.

200 dash: 1, Phrakonkham, BF, 26.82. 3, Miller, PR, 27.81. 5, Schueller, PR, 28.39. 10, Gravdahl, PR, 29.69. 13, Marengoui, N, 30.02. 18, Nelson, N, 30.50. 26, B. Lindow, N, 31.76.

3,200 run: 1, Rypkema, N, 10:53.90. 2, Bjorklund, N, 12:24.49. 3, J. Harmon, PR, 12:43.21. 5, Deshayes, PR, 12:54.25. 6, London, PR, 13:35.59.

4 x 400 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Brandt, Lopez, Koppelman, Lauwagie), 4:11.86. 3, Nevis (Bjorklund, A. Lindow, T. Monroe, Rypkema), 4:26.85.

High jump: 1, Phrakonkham, BF, 5-2. 3, Kritzeck, PR, 4-10. 5 (tie), Meier, PR, 4-6. 11 (tie), Ohm, PR, 4-4.

Pole vault: 1 (tie), Koppelman, PR, and Lauwagie, PR, 10-2. 7 (tie), Etter, PR, 6-8.

Long jump: 1, LaVine, CG, 16-2.50. 2, Miller, PR, 15-9.50, 4, Pike, PR, 14-4. 9, Nelson, N, 13-7. 10, Seifert, PR, 13-5.50. 14, Marengoui, N, 12-1.

Triple jump: 1, LaVine, CG, 34-5.50. 4, Davis, PR, 31-11. 6, Morgan, PR, 31-3.75. 7, Pike, PR, 30-9.50.

Discus: 1, Hartung, PR, 113-10. 2, DeWulf, N, 108-8. 4, J. Harmon, PR, 93-8. 6, Isaacson, N, 83-10. 13, Dravis, PR, 67-0. 23, M. Monroe, N, 55-4.

Shot put: 1, DeWulf, N, 38-3.75. 4, J. Harmon, PR, 31-6.50. 9, Hartung, PR, 27-11.25. 13, Isaacson, N, 26-8.50. 19, Laferriere, PR, 22-6. 22, M. Monroe, N, 20-11.75.

