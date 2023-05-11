99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Track and Field: Park Rapids contends for 8AA True Team titles

The Panthers place 3rd in the boys meet and 4th in the girls meet.

JaydonWalenTT.JPG
Jaydon Walen led off Park Rapids' runner-up 4 x 100-meter and 4 x 200-meter relay teams at the Section 8AA True Team meet at Fergus Falls on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Today at 10:29 AM

FERGUS FALLS – Both Park Rapids track and field teams contended for titles at the Section 8AA True Team meet on Tuesday, May 9.

The Park Rapids boys finished third while the Park Rapids girls took fourth in this 11-team meet.

Boys take 3rd

Kaden Gartner, Ephraim Bervig, Logan Maanum and Eli Bervig won the 4 x 800-meter relay 8:21.30 to score 33 points as the Panthers compiled 472 points. Detroit Lakes won the title with 497 while Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton was a close second with 493 points.

Luke Hartung posted three runner-up finishes with a throw of 49 feet, 7 inches in the shot put and a toss of 150-5 in the discus while joining Jaydon Walen, Matt Dahring and Malachi Martin on the 4 x 200 relay team that clocked a 1:36.12. Ephraim Bervig also took second in the 800 in 2:03.72 while Walen, Dahring, Cameron Runyan and Martin clocked a runner-up 45.79 in the 4 x 100 relay.

Placing third for the Panthers were Noah Huot in the 1,600 in 4:35.18 and Pierce DeBlieck in the 300 hurdles in 43.13. DeBlieck was fourth in the 110 hurdles in 16.63 and Runyan took fourth in the pole vault by clearing 11 feet.

Park Rapids scored 40 points in the 800; 34 points in the 1,600; 33 points in the 3,200; 29 points in the 200; 27 points in the 100, 4 x 200 relay, 4 x 100 relay, 300 hurdles and long jump; 26 points in the 400 and discus; 25 points in the 110 hurdles; 24 points in the pole vault; 23 points in the shot put; 21 points in the 4 x 400 relay; 12 points in the high jump; and 11 points in the triple jump.

Team scores: Detroit Lakes 497, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 493, Park Rapids 472, Perham 439, Pequot Lakes 432, Little Falls 431.50, United Clay Becker 408, East Grand Forks 345, Fergus Falls 318, Thief River Falls 273, Melrose 217.50.

4 x 800 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Gartner, Ep. Bervig, Maanum, El. Bervig), 8:21.30.

110 hurdles: 1, Schiessl, PL, 16.08. 4, DeBlieck, PR, 16.63. 17, Schiller, PR, 20.04.

100: 1, E. Carrier, DL, 11.21. 8, Walen, PR, 12.02. 10, Runyan, PR, 12.05.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Little Falls, 1:32.54. 2, Park Rapids (Walen, Dahring, Martin, L. Hartung), 1:36.12.

1,600: 1, Anderson, P, 4:26.91. 3, N. Huot, PR, 4:35.18. 9, Hensel, PR, 4:50.76.

4 x 100 relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 45.01. 2, Park Rapids (Walen, Dahring, Runyan, Martin), 45.79.

400: 1, Thompson, P, 52.09. 7, Gartner, PR, 53.63. 13, El. Bervig, PR, 54.67.

300 hurdles: 1, Smith, EGF, 40.95. 3, DeBlieck, PR, 43.13. 16, Schiller, PR, 47.95.

800: 1, Thompson, P, 2:02.41. 2, Ep. Bervig, PR, 2:03.72. 4, N. Huot, PR, 2:04.51.

200: 1, E. Carrier, DL, 23.29. 7, L. Hartung, PR, 24.52. 10, Martin, PR, 24.85.

3,200: 1, Anderson, P, 9:42.42. 5, Hensel, PR, 10:16.88. 8, A. Bervig, PR, 10:20.99.

4 x 400 relay: 1, Perham, 3:32.82. 5, Park Rapids (Gartner, El. Bervig, DeBlieck, Maanum), 3:40.57.

Long jump: 1, Marsh, DL, 20-10.50. 6, Walen, PR, 19-2. 13, Martin, PR, 18-4.50.

Triple jump: 1, Zierden, FF, 42-0.75. 17, DeBlieck, PR, 35-10.25. 18, El. Bervig, PR, 35-4.25.

High jump: 1, Senske, UCB, 6-2. 16, Runyan, PR, 5-2. 18, Gartner, PR, 5-2.

Pole vault: 1, Novotny, P, 12-0. 4, Runyan, PR, 11-0. 18, Galzki, PR, 8-6.

Shot put: 1, Jensen, FF, 58-9. 2, L. Hartung, PR, 49-7. 21, Johnson, PR, 34-0.

Discus: 1, Jensen, FF, 152-11. 2, L. Hartung, PR, 150-5. 18, T. Hartung, PR, 96-11.

Girls finish 4th

Three winning performances led the Park Rapids girls to fourth place with 511.50 points.

Makenna Maanum, Olivia Davis, Natalia Lopez and Addison Lauwagie led off the meet by winning the 4 x 800 relay in 10:11.20 while Madeline Brandt, Morgan Koppelman, Lopez and Lauwagie ended the running events with a winning time of 4:15.60 in the 4 x 400 relay. Brandt also won the 800 in 2:25.67. Detroit Lakes captured the team title with 595 points with Pequot Lakes (545.50) and Perham (515.50) following.

OliviaMillerTT.JPG
Olivia Miller anchored Park Rapids' runner-up 4 x 100-meter relay team and fourth-place 4 x 200-meter relay team while placing third in the 200-meter dash at the Section 8AA True Team meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Laney Vrieze, Grace Officer, Avery Schueller and Olivia Miller added a runner-up finish with a 53.59 in the 4 x 100 relay. Koppelman was third in the 800 in 2:28.54 and Miller took third in the 200 in 27.56. Lauwagie finished fourth in the 400 in 1:03.40 and in the pole vault by clearing 10 feet while Vrieze, Schueller, Davis and Miller finished fourth in the 4 x 200 relay in 1:51.99.

Park Rapids scored 42 points in the 800; 37 points in the 400, 200 and pole vault; 35 points in the 1,600; 33 points in the 4 x 800 and 4 x 400 relays; 31 points in the 3,200 and long jump; 27 points in the 300 hurdles; 25 points in the discus; 24 points in the 100 hurdles; 23.50 points in the high jump; 21 points in the 4 x 200 relay and 4 x 100 relay; 19 points in the shot put; 18 points in the triple jump; and 17 points in the 100.

Team scores: Detroit Lakes 595, Pequot Lakes 545.50, Perham 515.50, Park Rapids 511.50, Fergus Falls 428, Thief River Falls 385, Little Falls 335, Melrose 290, East Grand Forks 246, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 227.50, United Clay Becker 221.

4 x 800 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Maanum, Davis, Lopez, Lauwagie), 10:11.20.

100 hurdles: 1, Johnson, DL, 15.78. 7, Kritzeck, PR, 17.93. 15, Officer, PR, 20.94.

100: 1, Larson, DL, 12.71. 11, Vrieze, PR, 13.99. 18, Gravdahl, PR, 14.51.

4 x 200: 1, Thief River Falls, 1:48.24. 4, Park Rapids (Vrieze, Schueller, Davis, Miller), 1:51.99.

1,600: 1, Chaney, PL, 5:26.19. 5, Koppelman, PR, 5:35.77. 6, Brandt, PR, 5:35.81.

4 x 100 relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 51.18. 2, Park Rapids (Vrieze, Officer, Schueller, Miller), 53.59.

400: 1, Chaney, PL, 59.19. 4, Lauwagie, PR, 1:03.40. 5, Lopez, PR, 1:03.44.

300 hurdles: 1, Rustad, P, 47.46. 8, Officer, PR, 53.53. 11, Grewe, PR, 54.82.

800: 1, Brandt, PR, 2:25.67. 3, Koppelman, PR, 2:28.54.

200: 1, Larson, DL, 26.40. 3, Miller, PR, 27.56. 6, Schueller, PR, 28.10.

3,200: 1, Chaney, PL, 11:58.80. 6, J. Harmon, PR, 12:36.24. 9, Deshayes, PR, 12:51.06.

4 x 400 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Brandt, Koppelman, Lopez, Lauwagie), 4:15.69.

Long jump: 1, Jaenicke, M, 16-2.50. 5, Miller, PR, 15-6.50. 10, Pike, PR, 14-9.

Triple jump: 1, Hackel, P, 36-2.50. 12, Davis, PR, 30-5.25. 16, Morgan, PR, 29-6.75.

High jump: 1, Gunderson, DL, 5-2. 10 (tie), Meier, PR, 4-8. 12, Kritzeck, PR, 4-8.

Pole vault: 1, Morris, P, 11-6. 4, Lauwagie, PR, 10-0. 5, Koppelman, PR, 10-0.

Shot put: 1, Davis, PL, 34-11. 11, J. Harmon, PR, 30-2.50. 16, Lange, PR, 27-4.50.

Discus: 1, Riniker, DGF, 109-4. 8, Hartung, PR, 91-0. 13, J. Harmon, PR, 83-5.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
