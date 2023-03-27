Track and Field: Park Rapids boys win title in season opener at BSU

BEMIDJI – Ten winning performances helped the Park Rapids boys track and field team open the season by winning the Northwoods Opener title at Bemidji State’s Gillett Wellness Center on Saturday, March 25.

The Panthers added three runner-up finishes in tallying 213 points to top the four-team field in this indoor meet. Fertile-Beltrami was a distant second with 114 points.

In the girls meet, Park Rapids won three events and had five runner-up finishes to finish second with 122 points. Barnesville led the five-team field with 125.50 points.

Winning individual titles for the Park Rapids boys were Kaden Gartner in the 800-meter run in 2:25.82 and the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 8 inches; Jayden Walen in the 200 in 25.13; Eli Bervig in the 400 in 57.25; Asher Bervig in the 1,600 in 5:08.11; Pierce DeBlieck in the 60 hurdles in 9.41; and Cameron Runyan in the pole vault at 11 feet.

The Panthers also swept all three relays. Walen, Runyan, Malachi Martin and Luke Hartung won the 4 x 200 in 1:40.74; Ephraim Bervig, Eli Bervig, Logan Maanum and Blaine Hensel took first in the 4 x 400 relay in 3:54.81; and Asher Bervig, Tobias Bervig, Ephaim Bervig and Eli Bervig led the field in the 4 x 800 relay in 9:12.66.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding runner-up finishes for the Panthers were Walen in the 60 in 7.53 and the long jump at 18-8; Gartner in the 400 in 58.90; and Hartung in the shot put at 44-10.

A 1-2 showing Addison Lauwagie (at 9 feet) and Morgan Koppelman (at 8-6) in the pole vault led the way for the Park Rapids girls.

Laney Vrieze, Brooke Kritzeck, Avery Schueller and Olivia Miller won the 4 x 200 relay in 1:56.91 while Madeline Brandt, Natalia Lopez, Koppelman and Lauwagie took first in the 4 x 800 relay in 10:24.89.

Taking second for the Park Rapids girls were Miller in the 60 in 8.57, Lauwagie in the 400 in 1:03.76, Brandt in the 800 in 2:34.26 and Kritzeck in the high jump at 4-8.

Boys team scores: Park Rapids 213, Fertile-Beltrami 114, Hibbing 104, International Falls 21.

60 dash: 1, Wright, FB, 7.33. 2, Walen, PR, 7.53. 3, Runyan, PR, 7.67. 4, Martin, PR, 7.83. 7, L. Hartung, PR, 7.86.

200 dash: 1, Walen, PR, 25.13. 3, Dahring, PR, 25.82. 4, DeBlieck, PR, 26.26. 5, Schiller, PR, 27.13. 7, T. Hartung, PR, 27.56. 8, Galzki, PR, 27.78.

400 dash: 1, El. Bervig, PR, 57.25. 2, Gartner, PR, 58.90. 3, Maanum, PR, 59.05. 5, Ep. Bervig, PR, 59.93. 7, Hensel, PR, 1:00.64. 8, O. Van Batavia, PR, 1:00.82.

800 run: 1, Gartner, PR, 2:25.82. 4, O. Van Batavia, PR, 2:30.88. 5, A. Huot, PR, 2:31.65. 7, May, PR, 2:35.19. 8, Brewer, PR, 2:37.13.

1,600 run: 1, A. Bervig, PR, 5:08.11. 5, T. Huot, PR, 5:34.77. 6, Dejarlais, PR, 5:36.72. 7, T. Bervig, PR, 5:52.70. 8, Mitteness, PR, 5:56.98.

60 hurdles: 1, DeBlieck, PR, 9.41. 5, Schiller, PR, 11.00. 6, Strasburg, PR, 11.51.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Walen, Runyan, Martin, L. Hartung), 1:40.74.

4 x 400 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Ep. Bervig, El. Bervig, Maanum, Hensel), 3:54.81.

4 x 800 relay: 1, Park Rapids (A. Bervig, T. Bervig, Ep. Bervig, El. Bervig), 9:12.66.

Shot put: 1, Shepherd, H, 46-6. 2, L. Hartung, PR, 44-10. 6, Johnson, PR, 34-4. 7, T. Hartung, PR, 34-1.

High jump: 1, Gartner, PR, 5-8. 4, Runyan, PR, 5-2. 7, O. Van Batavia, PR, 4-4. 8, Stoehr, PR, 4-4.

Pole vault: 1, Runyan, PR, 11-0. 3, London, PR, 8-6. 4, Galzki, PR, 8-6.

Long jump: 1, Wright, F-B, 21-0. 2, Walen, PR, 18-8. 6, DeBlieck, PR, 17-5. 7, Schiller, PR, 17-5.

Girls team scores: Barnesville 125.50, Park Rapids 122, Fertile-Beltrami 82.50, International Falls 81.50, Hibbing 64.50.

60 dash: 1, Ka. Hitchen, FB, 8.25. 2, Miller, PR, 8.57. 5, Schueller, PR, 8.81.

200 dash: 1, Ka. Hitchen, FB, 27.90. 5, Officer, PR, 30.45. 6, Vrieze, PR, 30.68. 7, Schueller, PR, 31.06.

400 dash: 1, Ki. Hitchen, FB, 1:01.86. 2, Lauwagie, PR, 1:03.76. 3, Lopez, PR, 1:06.54.

800 run: 1, Rotz, B, 2:26.94. 2, Brandt, PR, 2:34.26. 3, Koppelman, PR, 2:35.13. 6, Etter, PR, 3:02.25. 7, Hartung, PR, 3:03.37. 8, Maanum, PR, 3:05.79.

1,600 run: 1, Rotz, B, 5:33.79.

60 hurdles: 1, Ki. Hitchen, FB, 10.52. 3, Kritzeck, PR, 11.14. 6, DeBlieck, PR, 12.23. 8, Officer, PR, 12.39.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Vrieze, Kritzeck, Schueller, Miller), 1:56.91.

4 x 400 relay: 1, Barnesville, 4:26.13. 3, Park Rapids (Brandt, Lopez, London, Lauwagie), 4:33.92.

4 x 800 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Brandt, Lopez, Koppelman, Lauwagie), 10:24.89.

Shot put: 1, Biewer, B, 34-9. 4, Lange, PR, 27-4. 7, Hartung, PR, 24-7.

High jump: 1, Thostenson, IF, 5-2. 2, Kritzeck, PR, 4-8.

Pole vault: 1, Lauwagie, PR, 9-0. 2, Koppelman, PR, 8-6.Long jump: 1, Hutchinson, IF, 16-2. 8, Pike, PR, 13-11.