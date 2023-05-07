Track and Field: Park Rapids boys win title at Detroit Lakes meet

DETROIT LAKES – Six winning performances sparked the Park Rapids boys track and field team to the title at the Craig Fredrickson Memorial Invitational on Thursday, May 4.

The Panthers scored 168.1 points to top the five-team field behind individual winning efforts by Ephraim Bervig with a 2:04.73 in the 800-meter run, Noah Huot with a 10:03.09 in the 3,200 and Pierce DeBlieck with a 43.85 in the 300 hurdles. Park Rapids also won three relays with Jaydon Walen, Matt Dahring, Cameron Runyan and Malachi Martin clocking a 1:37.62 in the 4 x 200; Kaden Gartner, Eli Bervig, DeBlieck and Logan Maanum clocking a 3:38.21 in the 4 x 400; and Maanum, Damien Dejarlais, Tyler Huot and Owen Van Batavia going 9:05.11 in the 4 x 800.

Luke Hartung was the runner-up in the 200 in 24.44 and the shot put at 50 feet, 8.5 inches while joining Walen, Dahring and Martin on the 4 x 100 relay that finished second in 45.59. Also taking second for the Panthers were Blaine Hensel in the 1,600 in 4:42.27, DeBlieck in the 100 hurdles in 16.74 and Runyan in the pole vault at 12 feet.

Madeline Brandt won the 800 in 2:29.49 in leading the Panthers to third place in the girls meet with 82 points. Detroit Lakes took first with 206 points.

Morgan Koppelman and Addison Lauwagie cleared 10 feet for a 2-3 finish in the pole vault.

Boys team scores: Park Rapids 168.1, Detroit Lakes 158.2, Fergus Falls 119, Thief River Falls 68.6, Frazee 36.1.

100: 1, Carrier, DL, 11.12. 5, Runyan, PR, 12.09.

200: 1, Carrier, DL, 22.87. 2, L. Hartung, PR, 24.44. 5, Walen, PR, 24.59. 6, Martin, PR, 24.89.

400: 1, MacLean, TRF, 53.12. 3, Gartner, PR, 53.85.

800: 1, Ep. Bervig, PR, 2:04.73. 3, Hensel, PR, 2:08.54. 7, A. Bervig, PR, 2:17.40.

1,600: 1, Miller, FF, 4:36.49. 2, Hensel, PR, 4:42.27. 3, Ep. Bervig, PR, 4:45.04. 4, A. Bervig, PR, 4:51.20. 6, El. Bervig, PR, 5:01.50. 8, Dejarlais, PR, 5:22.70.

3,200: 1, N. Huot, PR, 10:03.09. 5, London, PR, 11:50.20.

110 hurdles: 1, Fletcher, DL, 16.66. 2, DeBlieck, PR, 16.74. 7, Schiller, PR, 19.97.

300 hurdles: 1, DeBlieck, PR, 43.85. 4, Odor, PR, 49.65. 5, Schiller, PR, 50.29.

4 x 100 relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 43.15. 2, Park Rapids (Walen, L. Hartung, Dahring, Martin), 45.59.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Walen, Dahring, Runyan, Martin), 1:37.62.

4 x 400 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Gartner, El. Bervig, DeBlieck, Maanum), 3:38.21.

4 x 800 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Maanum, Dejarlais, T. Huot, O. Van Batavia), 9:05.11.

Shot put: 1, Jensen, FF, 51-10. 2, L. Hartung, PR, 50-8.50.

Discus: 1, Jensen, FF, 157-4. 3, L. Hartung, PR, 151-11.

High jump: 1, Thompson, DL, 5-8. 5 (tie), Runyan, PR, 5-3.

Pole vault: 1, Crabtree, F, 12-0. 2, Runyan, PR, 12-0. 6, Galzki, PR, 9-0. 8 (tie), Dahring, PR, 8-0.

Long jump: 1, Zierden, FF, 19-6. 3, Walen, PR, 18-9.50.

Triple jump: 1, Zierden, FF, 40-6.25. 3, DeBlieck, PR, 36-6.25. 4, El. Bervig, PR, 35-8.75. 6, Ep. Bervig, PR, 34-7.75.

Girls team scores: Detroit Lakes 206, Fergus Falls 116, Park Rapids 82, Thief River Falls 80, Frazee 66.

100: 1, Larson, DL, 12.46.

200: 1, Mehrkens, TRF, 26.55. 3, Miller, PR, 27.47. 5, Schueller, PR, 28.46.

400: 1, Mcconn, FF, 1:01.61. 3, Lauwagie, PR, 1:02.92.

800: 1, Brandt, PR, 2:29.49. 4, Davis, PR, 2:34.39.

1,600: 1, Versteeg, FF, 5:27.45. 7, Deshayes, PR, 6:05.36. 8, J. Harmon, PR, 6:06.31.

3,200: 1, Wellman, FF, 12:10.14.

100 hurdles: 1, Johnson, DL, 15.48. 7, Kritzeck, PR, 19.11. 8, Officer, PR, 19.49.

300 hurdles: 1, Selly, F, 49.52. 6, Officer, PR, 54.04. 8, Grewe, PR, 55.61.

4 x 100 relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 49.85. 3, Park Rapids (Ehler, Office,r Schueller, Miller), 54.50.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Thief River Falls, 1:48.87. 3, Park Rapids (Rickbeil, Schueller, Davis, Miller), 1:53.79.

4 x 400 relay: 1, Thief River Falls, 4:19.53. 3, Park Rapids (Brandt, Maanum, Grewe, Gravdahl), 4:41.51.

4 x 800 relay: 1, Frazee, 10:10.22. 3, Park Rapids (Maanum, Brandt, J. Harmon, Deshayes), 10:47.16.

Shot put: 1, Hauser, DL, 36-8. 5, J. Harmon, PR, 29-8.50.

Discus: 1, Hauser, DL, 108-9. 4, Hartung, PR, 90-11. 5, J. Harmon, PR, 85-3.

High jump: 1, Gunderson, DL, 5-2. 8 (tie), Meier, PR, and Kritzeck, PR, 4-6.

Pole vault: 1, Horner, DL, 10-6. 2, Koppelman, PR, 10-0. 3, Lauwagie, PR, 10-0.

Long jump: 1, Starzl, FF, 15-9.50. 4, Pike, PR, 15-0.

Triple jump: 1, Nordlund, FF, 32-4.50. 5, Davis, PR, 31-6. 8, Pike, PR, 30-0.