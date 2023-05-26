Track and Field: Park Rapids boys repeat at subsection champions

WALKER – Jaydon Walen, Luke Hartung, Cameron Runyan and Malachi Martin broke the school record in the 4 x 100-meter relay for one of several dominating performances for the Park Rapids boys track and field team at the Subsection 8A East meet on Thursday, May 25.

That foursome clocked a time of 44.74 to break the old mark of 45.18 set in 1990 and was one of 10 winning performances as the Panthers led the 11-team field with 190 points. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley was a distant second with 90 points as Park Rapids won the subsection title for the sixth straight season and the 11th time in the last 12 years.

The Panthers also won the other three relays with Blaine Hensel, Kaden Gartner, Noah Huot and Ephraim Bervig clocking an 8:34.54 in the 4 x 800; Walen, Pierce DeBlieck, Runyan and Martin winning the 4 x 200 in 1:35.70; and Walen, Eli Bervig, Hartung and Gartner closing the running events with a 3:40.27 in the 4 x 400.

Also excelling in the running events for the Panthers were Eli Bervig (2:01.31), Ephraim Bervig (2:02.07) and Logan Maanum (2:08.60) with a 1-2-3 sweep in the 800 run; and Huot (9:56.31), Hensel (10:19.04) and Asher Bervig (10:22.74) with a 1-2-3 sweep in the 3,200 run.

Taking first in the field events were Hartung in the discus (159 feet, 4 inches) and shot put (48-9.75), Runyan in the pole vault (12-3), and Walen in the long jump (19-10).

ADVERTISEMENT

Other runner-up efforts were turned in by DeBlieck in the 110 hurdles (16.74) and 300 hurdles (42.78) and Gartner in the 400 (54.14),

Park Rapids' Kaleb Weaver heaves the shot put during the Subsection 8A East meet at Walker on Thursday, May 25 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Park Rapids’ other section qualifiers were Damien Dejarlais (fifth in 5:02.23), Tyler Huot (sixth in 5:03.17) and Jack Mitteness (ninth in 5:13.35) in the 1,600; Martin (fourth in 24.59) and Matt Dahring (seventh in 25.22) in the 200; Jarrett Galzki (fourth at 10-3) in the pole vault; Runyan (third at 18-9.50) in the long jump; DeBlieck (fourth at 37-3.75) in the triple jump; and Kaleb Weaver (seventh at 38-5) in the shot put.

The top five individuals from the East and West subsections in each event and the winning and runner-up relay teams automatically qualify for the Section 8A meet, which will be held in Roseau on Friday, June 2. The next six finishers in each individual event and the next four relay teams from both subsections also advanced.

Team scores: Park Rapids 190, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 90, Roseau 80.50, Nevis 66, Northome-Kelliher/Blackduck 60, Bagley/Fosston 55, Warroad 51.50, Clearbrook-Gonvick 46, Lake of the Woods 34, Grygla-Gatzke 20, TrekNorth 6.

4 x 800 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Hensel, Gartner, N. Huot, Ep. Bervig), 8:34.54.

110 hurdles: 1, Rice, N, 16.33. 2, DeBlieck, PR, 16.74. 8, Schiller, PR, 19.87. 9, Odor, PR, 21.12.

100 dash: 1, Ogundeji, N, 11.23. 9, Bergstrom, N, 12.31. 10, T. Hartung, PR, 12.38. 12, Dahring, PR, 12.52. 14, Frazier, N, 12.74. 17, Schiller, PR, 12.93.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Walen, DeBlieck, Runyan, Martin), 1:35.70. 2, Nevis (Rice, Bergstrom, Bucholtz, Ogundeji), 1:36.72.

1,600 run: 1, Meikle, LOW, 4:38.62. 3, Pohl, N, 4:59.99. 5, Dejarlais, PR, 5:02.23. 6, T. Huot, PR, 5:03.17. 9, Mitteness, PR, 5:13.35. 12, Ott, N, 5:28.37. 18, Wroblewski, N, 5:59.06.

4 x 100 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Walen, L. Hartung, Runyan, Martin), 44.74.

400 dash: 1, Freimark, WHA, 53.93. 2, Gartner, PR, 54.14. 8, Galzki, PR, 57.31. 9, O. Van Batavia, PR, 57.40. 13, Frazier, N, 58.96.

300 hurdles: 1, Rice, N, 41.85. 2, DeBlieck, PR, 42.78. 8, Schiller, PR, 48.62. 10, A. Huot, PR, 49.37.

800 run: 1, E. Bervig, PR, 2:01.31. 2, Ep. Bervig, PR, 2:02.07. 3, Maanum, PR, 2:08.60. 18, Walker, N, 2:35.46.

200 dash: 1, Ogundeji, N, 23.21. 4, Martin, PR, 24.59. 7, Dahring, PR, 25.22. 8, Bergstrom, N, 25.42. 10, T. Hartung, PR, 25.65. 20, Bucholtz, N, 27.65.

3,200 run: 1, N. Huot, PR, 9:56.31. 2, Hensel, PR, 10:19.04. 3, A. Bervig, PR, 10:22.74.

4 x 400 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Walen, El. Bervig, L. Hartung, Gartner), 3:40.27.

High jump: 1, Lund, R, 6-2. 8 (tie), Gartner, PR, and Galzki, PR, 5-4.

Pole vault: 1, Runyan, PR, 12-3. 4, Galzki,PR, 10-3.

Long jump: 1, Walen, PR, 19-10. 2, Ogundeji, N, 19-0.75. 3, Runyan, PR, 18-0.50. 6, Bucholtz, N, 17-10.25. 9, Martin, PR, 17-2. 26, Bergstrom, N, 13-3.

Triple jump: 1, Koubandonh, R, 38-8. 4, DeBlieck, PR, 37-3.75. 8, A. Huot, PR, 35-3.50. 10, Bucholtz, N, 33-1.50. 14, El. Bervig, PR, 32-4.

Discus: 1, L. Hartung, PR, 159-4. 8, T. Hartung, PR, 108-1. 11, Johnson, PR, 96-1. 18, Kowalke, N, 78-1.

Shot put: 1, L. Hartung, PR, 48-9.75. 7, Weaver, PR, 38-5. 12, Johnson, PR, 35-4.25. 22, Kowalke, N, 29-4.50. 24, Pohl, N, 27-1.25.

1 / 10: 2 / 10: 3 / 10: 4 / 10: 5 / 10: 6 / 10: 7 / 10: 8 / 10: 9 / 10: 10 / 10: