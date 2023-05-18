Track and Field: Park Rapids boys repeat as Mid-State champions

PEQUOT LAKES – Led by five winning performances and six runner-up efforts, the Park Rapids boys track and field team edged Pequot Lakes to repeat as Mid-State Conference champions on Tuesday, May 16.

Luke Hartung won both throwing events with distances of 49 feet, 2.50 inches in the shot put and 153-11 in the discus while Eli Bervig (in 2:02.19) and Ephraim Bervig (in 2:04.59) went 1-2 in the 800-meter run. The 4 x 800 relay team of Logan Maanum, Kaden Gartner, Ephraim Bervig and Eli Bervig led the field in 8:31.86 while the 4 x 400 relay team of Walen, Eli Bervig, Hartung and Gartner took first in 3:34.49. Those efforts led Park Rapids to 93 points to edge out Pequot Lakes’ 90 points for the conference title.

Noah Huot was the runner-up in the 1,600 in 4:30.38 and the 3,200 in 10:13.49 while Pierce DeBlieck took second in the 110 hurdles in 16.46 and the 300 hurdles in 43.57. The 4 x 200 relay team of Walen, Matt Dahring, Cameron Runyan and Malachi Martin clocked a runner-up 1:36.15.

Placing third were Blaine Hensel in the 1,600 in 4:47.68, Asher Bervig in the 3,200 in 10:37.58 and Runyan in the pole vault by clearing 11 feet.

Boys team scores: Park Rapids 93, Pequot Lakes 90, Detroit Lakes 79, Staples-Motley 58, Crosby-Ironton 54.

100: 1, Carrier, DL, 10.82. 9, T. Hartung, PR, 12.29. 10, Dahring, PR, 12.32. 12, Schiller, PR, 12.79.

200: 1, Carrier, DL, 22.72. 6, Martin, PR, 24.42. 7, DeBlieck, PR, 24.88. 11, Dahring, PR, 25.43.

400: 1, Larson, CI, 52.82. 4, Gartner, PR, 53.31. 9, Maanum, PR, 57.02. 14, O. Van Batavia, PR, 1:02.43.

800: 1, El. Bervig, PR, 2:02.19. 2, Ep. Bervig, PR, 2:04.59. 4, Hensel, PR, 2:15.29.

1,600: 1, Hall, PL, 4:29.06. 2, N. Huot, PR, 4:30.38. 3, Hensel, PR, 4:47.68. 6, Dejarlais, PR, 5:02.78.

3,200: 1, Hall, PL, 10:01.18. 2, N. Huot, PR, 10;13.49. 3, A. Bervig, PR, 10:37.58. 8, London, PR, 11:40.79.

110 hurdles: 1, Schiessl, PL, 15.60. 2, DeBlieck, PR, 16.46. 10, Schiller, PR, 19.74. 11, O. Van Batavia, PR, 23.78.

300 hurdles: 1, Schiessl, PL, 43.16. 2, DeBlieck, PR, 43.57. 7, Schiller, PR, 47.19. 8, A. Huot, PR, 49.46.

4 x 100 relay: 1, Staples-Motley, 45.18. 5, Park Rapids (Walen, L. Hartung, Runyan, Martin), 50.20.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Crosby-Ironton, 1:35.21. 2, Park Rapids (Walen, Dahring, Runyan, Martin), 1:36.15.

4 x 400 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Walen, El. Bervig, L. Hartung, Gartner), 3:34.49.

4 x 800 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Maanum, Gartner, Ep. Bervig, El. Bervig), 8:31.86.

High jump: 1, Miller, SM, 6-2. 8 (tie), Gartner, PR, 5-2.

Pole vault: 1, Beachy, SM, 12-0. 3, Runyan, PR, 11-0. 11, Galzki, PR, 9-0. 12, London, PR, 8-6.

Long jump: 1, Mount, CI, 20-8.50. 5, Runyan, PR, 18-9. 7, Walen, PR, 18-5. 10, Martin, PR, 17-6.50.

Triple jump: 1, Mount, CI, 41-0. 9, El. Bervig, PR, 35-0. 10, A. Huot, PR, 34-10. 14, DeBlieck, PR, 33-11.

Shot put: 1, L. Hartung, PR, 49-2.50. 12, Johnson, PR, 34-0. 13, Weaver, PR, 32-4.

Discus: 1, L. Hartung, PR, 153-11. 12, Johnson, PR, 97-1. 13, T. Hartung, PR, 94-1.

Addison Lauwagie finished third in the pole vault by clearing 10 feet, 6 inches at the Mid-State Conference meet at Pequot Lakes on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Park Rapids girls place 3rd

PEQUOT LAKES – Morgan Koppelman and Addison Lauwagie broke the school record in the pole vault in leading the Park Rapids girls to third place at the Mid-State Conference meet.

Both cleared the bar at 10-6 for a 1-3 finish in that event as the Panthers scored 74 points. Detroit Lakes won the conference title with 153 points and Pequot Lakes was second with 90 points. Koppelman held the school record in the pole vault at 10-3 set earlier this season.

Clocking the other winning times for the Panthers were Natalia Lopez with a 1:03.47 in the 400 and the 4 x 400 relay team of Madeline Brandt, Koppelman, Lopez and Lauwagie with a 4:09.37.

Adding runner-up finishes for Park Rapids were Koppelman with a 2:23.44 in the 800, Brandt with a 5:38.96 in the 1,600, and Olivia Miller, Koppelman, Lopez and Lauwagie with a 10:02.46 in the 4 x 800 relay.

Brandt added a 2:27.86 in the 800 and Lauwagie clocked a 1:03.64 in the 400 for third place. Also placing third were Brooke Kritzeck, Grace Officer, Avery Schueller and Miller in the 4 x 100 relay in 54.45 and Amelia Gravdahl, Schueller, Davis and Miller in the 4 x 200 relay in 1:53.98.

Girls team scores: Detroit Lakes 153, Pequot Lakes 90, Park Rapids 74, Staples-Motley 44, Crosby-Ironton 13.

100: 1, Larson, DL, 12.93. 7, Vrieze, PR, 14.01. 9, Gravdahl, PR, 14.20. 10, Clark, PR, 14.95.

200: 1, Larson, DL, 26.61. 4, Schueller, PR, 27.98. 5, Miller, PR, 28.16. 8, Davis, PR, 29.20.

400: 1, Lopez, PR, 1:03.47. 3, Lauwagie, PR, 1:03.64. 10, Rickbeil, PR, 1:10.00.

800: 1, Brownell, SM, 2:19.84. 2, Koppelman, PR, 2:23.44. 3, Brandt, PR, 2:27.86. 12, Maanum, PR, 2:46.91.

1,600: 1, Chaney, PL, 5:06.11. 2, Brandt, PR, 5:38.96. 8, Bolton, PR, 6:10.59. 9, Etter, PR, 6:20.56.

3,200: 1, Burton, SM, 11:32.23. 4, J. Harmon, PR, 12:46.07. 5, Deshayes, PR, 12:59.07. 7, London, PR, 13:52.59.

100 hurdles: 1, Johnson, DL, 15.64. 4, Kritzeck, PR, 18.20. 8, DeBlieck, PR, 19.40. 11, Officer, PR, 19.57.

300 hurdles: 1, Fischer, DL, 49.81. 6, Officer, PR, 53.59. 8, Grewe, PR, 54.34. 9, Kritzeck, PR, 56.23.

4 x 100 relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 50.74. 3, Park Rapids (Kritzeck, Officer, Schueller, Miller), 54.45.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Pequot Lakes, 1:50.17. 3, Park Rapids (Gravdahl, Schueller, Davis, Miller), 1:53.98.

4 x 400 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Brandt, Koppelman, Lopez, Lauwagie), 4:09.37.

4 x 800 relay: 1, Staples-Motley, 9:41.02. 2, Park Rapids (Miller, Koppelman, Lopez, Lauwagie), 10:02.46.

High jump: 1, Gunderson, DL, 5-2. 4, Kritzeck, PR, 4-10. 6, Meier, PR, 4-8.

Pole vault: 1, Koppelman, PR, 10-6. 3, Lauwagie, PR, 10-6. 9 (tie), Etter, PR, 6-0.

Long jump: 1, Laposky, PL, 16-6. 6, Pike, PR, 14-5.50. 8, Miller, PR, 14-1.50. 11, Seifert, PR, 13-1.

Triple jump: 1, Laposky, PL, 33-0. 5, Davis, PR, 32-1. 7, Morgan, PR, 31-10.

Shot put: 1, Davis, PL, 37-9. 5, J. Harmon, PR, 30-11. 8, Hartung, PR, 27-9. 11, Laferriere, PR, 23-4.50.

Discus; 1, Hauser, DL, 114-7. 5, Hartung, PR, 95-7. 7, J. Harmon 81-7. 12, Dravis, PR, 67-11.