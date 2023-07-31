Track and Field: Park Rapids boys capped off season with historic effort at state meet

It was a historic season for the Park Rapids boys track and field team.

The Panthers crowned a state champion, had their best showing at the state Class A meet in almost 30 years and won the Section 8A title for the first time since 1999 while breaking three school records in the process.

Senior Luke Hartung became the first member of the boys track and field team to win an individual state title since 1993. Hartung broke the school record in winning the state Class A title in the discus with a throw of 168 feet, 5 inches. The last state individual champion for the Park Rapids boys was Frank Schaap, who won the 400-meter dash in 1993. Hartung also placed second in the shot put at the state meet and was nominated for the Minnesota State Boys Track Athlete of the Year.

Two other school records were broken at the state meet as the Panthers had their best showing at the Class A meet since 1996.

Seniors Blaine Hensel and Eli Bervig joined junior Noah Huot and sophomore Ephraim Bervig in eclipsing their school record with an 8:07.37 in the 4 x 800-meter relay to finish eighth while freshman Jaydon Walen, Hartung and seniors Cameron Runyan and Malachi Martin broke their school record with a time of 43.88 to place seventh in the 4 x 100 relay. Huot also placed sixth in the 3,200 run. That group received all-state honors. Eli Bervig (12th in the 800) and Ephraim Bervig (13th in the 800) and senior Pierce DeBlieck (15th in the 110 hurdles) also competed at the state meet.

Those efforts gave the Panthers 31 points to finish sixth in the team standings. That was the best effort at state since Park Rapids won the state Class A boys title with 51 points in 1996.

“Placing sixth as a team was a really special way to cap off the season,” said Park Rapids head coach Andrew Lachowitzer. “The boys came out and performed in historic fashion by setting three school records in the state meet. You can't get much better than that.”

Eli Bervig (middle) and Blaine Hensel (right) capped off their senior seasons with all-state honors after running on the Panthers' 4 x 800-meter relay team that placed eighth at the Class A meet. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The performances at the state meet exemplified the way the Panthers performed all season.

In addition to the nine state qualifiers, seniors Matt Dahring, Logan Maanum and Jordan Odor; junior Owen Van Batavia; sophomores Damien Dejarlais, Jarrett Galzki, Thomas Hartung, D’Andre Johnson, Castle London, Landon Strasburg and Kaleb Weaver; freshmen Kaden Gartner, Alex Huot and Corbin Schiller; eighth graders Asher Bervig, Zach Brewer, Tyler Huot and Aiden May; and seventh graders Tobias Bervig and Jack Mitteness scored points for Park Rapids this season.

In the two indoor meets, the Panthers took first at the four-team Northwoods Opener at Bemidji State University with 213 points and finished sixth at the Snowbird Invitational at North Dakota State University with 33 points as Fargo Davies led the 14-team field with 126.50 points.

After taking runner-up honors at The Winter That Never Ends Invitational at Elgin with 138.50 points to trail Howard Lake-Waverly’s 187 points in the 10-team meet, the Panthers won three straight titles. Park Rapids finished first out of 11 teams with 140 points at the Panther Invitational and tied Detroit Lakes with 191.50 points at the 12-team Heartland Invitational at Vern Weekley Field. The Panthers tallied 168.10 points to top the five-team field at the Craig Fredrickson Invitational at Detroit Lakes.

Cameron Runyan, who placed third in the pole vault at the Section 8A meet, concluded his senior season by earning all-state honors as a member of the Panthers' 4 x 100-meter relay team that finished seventh at the Class A meet. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Detroit Lakes captured the Section 8AA True Team title with 497 points as the Panthers took third in the 11-team meet with 472 points. Three more titles followed, beginning with a repeat performance at the Mid-State Conference meet at Pequot Lakes. Park Rapids compiled 93 points to top the five-team field. Luke Hartung (shot put and discus) and Eli Bervig (800) won individual conference titles while the 4 x 400 relay of Luke Hartung, Walen, Eli Bervig and Gartner and the 4 x 800 relay of Eli Bervig, Gartner, Maanum and Ephraim Bervig were also conference champs. Taking second were Ephraim Bervig (800), DeBlieck (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles) and Noah Huot (1,600 and 3,200) as well as Runyan, Martin, Walen and Dahring in the 4 x 200 relay. Hensel joined that group with all-conference honors.

The Panthers captured the subsection title for the sixth year in a row and for the 11th time in the last 12 years by scoring 190 points at the Section 8A East meet at Walker. Park Rapids won all four relays with Luke Hartung (4 x 100 and 4 x 400), Runyan (4 x 100 and 4 x 200), Martin (4 x 100 and 4 x 200), Walen (4 x 100, 4 x 200 and 4 x 400), Eli Bervig (4 x 400), Gartner (4 x 400 and 4 x 800), Ephraim Bervig (4 x 800), Hensel (4 x 800), Noah Huot (4 x 800) and DeBlieck (4 x 200) leading the way. Winning individual titles were Luke Hartung (discus and shot put), Eli Bervig (800), Noah Huot (3,200), Runyan (pole vault) and Walen (long jump) while Gartner (400), Ephraim Bervig (800), DeBlieck (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles) and Hensel (3,200) finished second.

Competing for the Park Rapids boys track and field team this spring were (front from left) Tobias Bervig, Ryker Evink, Jack Mitteness, Andrew Mercil, Max DeBlieck, Tyler Huot, Finn Van Batavia; (second row) Jack Kovash, Christian Thorson, Asher Bervig, Matt Dahring, Aiden May, Jarrett Galzki, Josh Conway, Caesar Quixan Gutierrez; (third row) head coach Andrew Lachowitzer, D'Andre Johnson, Cameron Runyan, Logan Maanum, William Hollman, Corbin Schiller, Noah Huot, Henry Thorson, Carver Laturnus, Jaydon Walen; (fourth row) assistant coach Mike Hartung, Landon Strasburg, Alex Huot, Kaleb Weaver, Damien Arellano, Malachi Martin, Castle London, Tyler Crissinger, Blaine Hensel, assistant coach Chad Harshman; (back) Jordan Odor, Damien Dejarlais, Ben Rowe, Pierce DeBlieck, Luke Hartung, Owen Van Batavia, Eli Bervig, Ephraim Bervig, Thomas Hartung. Not pictured: Kaden Gartner, Zach Brewer, Aiden Stoehr. Contributed / Caulfield Studios

Also scoring points for the Panthers at the subsection meet were Runyan (third in the long jump), Maanum (third in the 800), Asher Bervig (third in the 3,200), Martin (fourth in the 200), DeBlieck (fourth in the triple jump), Galzki (fourth in the pole vault and eighth in the 400), Dahring (seventh in the 200), Dejarlais (fifth in the 1,600), Tyler Huot (sixth in the 1,600), Weaver (seventh in the shot put), Thomas Hartung (eighth in the discus), Schiller (eighth in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles), Alex Huot (eighth in the triple jump), Gartner (tied for eighth in the high jump) and Odor (tied for eighth in the high jump).

The other competitors at the subsection meet were Odor (ninth in the 110 hurdles), Van Batavia (ninth in the 400), Mitteness (ninth in the 1,600), Martin (ninth in the long jump), Alex Huot (10th in the 300 hurdles), Thomas Hartung (10th in the 100 and 10th in the 200), Johnson (11th in the discus and 12th in the shot put), Dahring (12th in the 100), Eli Bervig (14th in the triple jump) and Schiller (17th in the 100).

Another strong team effort sparked Park Rapids to the Section 8A title. Luke Hartung won the shot put and discus, Ephraim Bervig led the way in the 800, DeBlieck took first in the 110 hurdles and Noah Huot won the 3,200. The 4 x 100 relay and the 4 x 800 relay (which set a Section 8A record of 8:11.23) also were section champs while Eli Bervig took second in the 800 as the Panthers qualified nine individuals in seven events for the state meet.

Ephraim Bervig capped off the season by running on the Panthers' 4 x 800-meter relay team that placed eighth at the state Class A meet. Bervig also qualified for state in the 800-meter run. <br/> Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Rounding out Park Rapids’ list of point producers at the section meet were DeBlieck (third in the 300 hurdles), Runyan (third in the pole vault), Maanum (fourth in the 800), Asher Bervig (fourth in the 3,200), Hensel (seventh in the 3,200), Dejarlais (eighth in the 1,600), Gartner (eighth in the 400) and Galzki (eighth in the pole vault). The 4 x 400 relay took third and the 4 x 200 relay finished fourth.

The other section competitors were Martin (ninth in the 200), Walen (ninth in the long jump), Tyler Huot (12th in the 1,600), Dahring (14th in the 200), Mitteness (16th in the 1,600), DeBlieck (16th in the triple jump) and Runyan (16th in the long jump).

Placing in five events at the state meet capped off a historic season.

Seniors Malachi Martin (left) and Matt Dahring (right) helped the Park Rapids boys track and field team repeat as Section 8A East champions and capture the Section 8A title. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

“I feel like the season went great. We had big goals at the beginning of the season and this group worked so hard to fulfill them and I couldn't be more proud of their efforts,” said Lachowitzer. “I believe this group was special because they had high expectations and really bought into what we are trying to do as a program. We also had great leaders that pushed their teammates to be the best they could be and celebrated the growth of all athletes on the team. In practice, so many athletes exceeded expectations and were always willing to come in early or stay late to be ready for their next meet or event.”

Receiving team awards were Luke Hartung (MVP and Most Points), Hensel (Coaches Award), Runyan (Coaches Award), Eli Bervig (Coaches Award and Hardest Worker), Martin (Most Improved), Maanum (Best Attitude), DeBlieck (Dedication Award) and Galzki (Rookie of the Year).

Pierce DeBlieck (left) and Jaydon Walen (right) capped off the season by competing at the state Class A boys track and field meet. DeBlieck qualified in the 110-meter hurdles and Walen was a member of the Panthers' 4 x 100-meter relay team. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

“We had so many different boys contribute to the team to make this all possible and it just goes to show how important each person is to really compete at a high level,” said Lachowitzer. “It was very rewarding to watch them accomplish so much this season. It was truly a team that worked hard each and every day while also creating such a fun and inviting atmosphere. Putting all those things together led to winning the section title and placing sixth in state as a team, which is the best season we've had in the nine years I've been coaching.”

Even though the Panthers will graduate a talented senior class, Lachowitzer believes the Panthers will return enough talent to repeat as subsection champs, make a run at contending for another section title and qualify multiple athletes for the state meet in hopes of reaching the podium in several events next spring.

Kaden Gartner (left) closed out the season by placing eighth in the 400-meter dash and running on the Panthers' 4 x 400-meter relay team that placed third at the Section 8A meet. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

“The seniors on this team did so much to bring this program to the next step in our development. Not only did they work hard, but they truly cared about every athlete on the team and what the program is trying to represent. They were also great students and I have no doubt they will do great things in their future endeavors. We are very grateful for all their contributions, hard work and great memories through the years. I just want to say thanks to our seniors for their leadership this season and how honored I am to get the opportunity to coach them over the years. They truly have made this program something to be proud of. They will be missed,” said Lachowitzer. ““With that being said, I believe our seniors have helped pave the way of what Panthers track is trying to be and we have very high expectations for next season. We hope with such a great season we get younger athletes excited about the amazing sport of track and field and they want to be part of it as well. I hope this really gets our returning athletes the confidence going into next season that we can compete at the highest level with anyone in the state. I truly believe we have the potential to be in the same position next season. Our goal is to fill the bus again next season.”