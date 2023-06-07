Track and Field: Park Rapids athletes seek medals, experience

After qualifying for the state Class A track and field meet, seven Park Rapids underclassmen will be seeking to win medals and gain experience for the future.

Junior Noah Huot, sophomore Ephraim Bervig and freshman Jaydon Walen earned return trips to state for the boys. Sophomore Addison Lauwagie also earned another trip to state while sophomore Olivia Miller and eighth graders Madeline Brandt and Avery Schueller will be making their state debuts for the girls.

That group joined seniors Olivia Davis, Morgan Koppelman and Natalia Lopez for the girls and Eli Bervig, Luke Hartung, Blaine Hensel, Cameron Runyan, Pierce DeBlieck and Malachi Martin for the boys as state qualifiers. DeBlieck and Martin qualified for state for the first time while the others are returning to state.

The girls repeated as the Section 8A champs behind winning efforts by Davis, Lauwagie, Koppelman and Brandt with a 9:55.57 in the 4 x 800 relay; Lopez, Schueller, Davis and Miller with a 1:48.47 in the 4 x 200 relay; Brandt, Koppelman, Lopez and Lauwagie with a 4:06.59 in the 4 x 400 relay; and Koppelman by clearing 10 feet, 8 inches to break the school record in the pole vault. Finishing second were Koppelman with a 2:22.68 in the 800 and Lauwagie by clearing 10-2 in the pole vault.

Addison Lauwagie will enter the 2023 state Class A girls track and field meet seeking to reach the podium in two relays and the pole vault. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

“It was important to make it back. Last year was a trial run. Now I know what to expect,” said Lauwagie. “Hopefully we do good. We’re pushing to do better at state.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“After missing out in the 4 x 2 last year, we had the fire to go to state this year. I felt we had a really, really good chance to make it,” said Miller. “I’m hoping we get past prelims. I think we have a solid chance to do that.”

“I wanted all the relays to go to state. We run for each other. I was very confident the 4 x 8 and 4 x 4 would make it,” said Brandt. “I hope we medal in the 4 x 8 and I hope the 4 x 4 makes it to the second day. I hope we get fourth or higher in the 4 x 4. The school record (of 4:05.58) is in sight. I think we can break it.”

“I wanted to make it to state in the 4 x 2. I was really confident we could make it,” said Schueller. “I’m hoping we make it to the second day.”

The Park Rapids boys also captured the section title behind winning performances were Hartung in the shot put (49-7.50) and discus (157-3); DeBlieck in the 110 hurdles (16.33); Ephraim Bervig in the 800 (2:02.76); Huot in the 3,200 (10:07.64); Hensel, Huot, Ephraim Bervig and Eli Bervig in the 4 x 800 relay (8:11.23, which broke the school and section record); and Walen, Hartung, Runyan and Martin in the 4 x 100 relay (44.43, which broke their school record).

“It was fun to get back in the 4 x 8 and the 2 mile,” said Huot. “I’m hoping to do better than last year in the 2 mile and medal. I’m also hoping we medal in the 4 x 8. There are so many good teams there. It’s going to be a fun race.”

Ephraim Bervig will look to bring home medals in the 4 x 800-meter relay and the 800-meter run at the 2023 state Class A boys track and field meet. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

“I thought our chances were pretty strong. I felt we’d easily go in the 4 x 8. We just had to push ourselves to get the record. In the 800, I felt it was between me and my brother,” said Ephraim Bervig, who competed at state in the 1,600 last season. “I’m hoping to run under 2 minutes in the 800 and I hope we win the 4 x 8.”

“It was really important to go back. We were all really confident (of winning the 4 x 1),” said Walen. “I’m hoping to make it to the podium and break the school record again. I think we can do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT