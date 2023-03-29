Track and Field: Nevis, United North Central make season debuts

BEMIDJI – Ayo Ogundeji and Liddy DeWulf won titles to lead the Nevis track and field teams in the season-opening Lions Invitational indoor meet at Bemidji State University on Tuesday, March 28.

Ogundeji clocked a winning time of 23.91 in the 200-meter dash while adding a runner-up time of 7.27 in the 60 dash as the Tigers finished 10th in the 14-team field with 24 points. Pequot Lakes took first with 106.50 points. Scoring the other points for the Nevis boys was Jon Rice, who finished fourth in the 60 hurdles in 9.36 and eighth in the 200 in 25.46.

DeWulf finished first in the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 1 inches while Grace McNamee clocked a runner-up time of 10.68 in the 60 hurdles to lead the Nevis girls. Adeline Bjorklund took third in the 800 run in 2:44.06 as the Tigers scored 24 points to place 10th. Pequot Lakes won the girls title with 94 points.

Turning in the other top performances for the Nevis boys were Brennyn Ott in the 800 (18th in 2:41.69), Eli Bergstrom in the long jump (45th at 14-5) and Blake Kowalke in the shot put (43rd at 28-7.50).

Leading the Nevis girls in the other events were Clair Isaacson in the 60 (32nd in 9.26), Kendall Nelson in the 200 (20th in 30.75), McNamee in the 400 (ninth in 1:08.31) and Emily Lindow in the long jump (19th at 12-5).

UNC makes debut

MOORHEAD – Anjalie Aho’s runner-up finish in the 3,200 run was the top showing for the United North Central track and field team in the season-opening Heart of the Lakes Conference indoor meet at Concordia College on Tuesday, March 28.

Aho clocked a 12:13.16 in leading the UNC girls to a share of 11th place in the 12-team meet with 17.50 points. Perham took first with 113 points. Scoring the other points for the Warriors were Cailynn Gaughan in the high jump (tied for third at 4-7), Julianna Lillquist in the shot put (sixth at 30-0.25) and Emma Ness in the 200 (eighth in 30.20).

Nolan McGowan finished seventh in the 200 in 26.00 to account for UNC’s 2 points in the boys meet. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton won the boys title with 97.50 points as the Warriors tied for 13th place.

The other top efforts for the UNC girls were turned in by Ness in the 55 (12th in 8.29), Sofia Heltunen in the 400 (18th in 1:15.80), Mattea Smith in the 800 (ninth in 2:52.26), Elsa Komppa in the 1,600 (ninth in 6:22.25) and Sterling Tolleson in the long jump (29th at 11-10.75). The 4 x 200 relay unit of Smith, Ellie Ness, Elyse Ness and Emma Ness took 16th in 2:12.86.

McGowan (12th in the 55 in 7.18), Teagen Lee (26th in the 400 in 1:03.41 and 14th in the 800 in 2:27.09), Riley Livingston (10th in the 1,600 in 5:24.66) and Xander Lincoln (50th in the shot put at 27-5) had the other top efforts for the UNC boys. The 4 x 200 relay team of Kenyatta Bell, King Roth, Isaiah Andersen and Samual Andersen placed 20th in 2:06.07.