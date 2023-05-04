Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Track and field: Nevis, UNC compete at Sebeka

Jon Rice and Liddy DeWulf win events to lead the Tigers while Anjalie Aho wins the 1,600 to pace the UNC girls.

College track and field
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 8:44 AM

SEBEKA – Jon Rice won both hurdles races and ran on the winning 4 x 200-meter relay team in leading the Nevis boys track and field team at the United North Central Invitational on Tuesday, May 2.

Rice won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.46 and the 300 hurdles in 42.17 while joining Ethan Bucholtz, Karch Frazier and Eli Bergstrom on the winning 4 x 200 relay team that clocked a 1:40.02. Bergstrom placed sixth in the triple jump at 35 feet, 4.50 inches as the Nevis boys took ninth in the 10-team field with 31 points.

The Nevis girls finished eighth with 39 points behind Liddy DeWulf’s winning throw of 39 feet in the shot put and a toss of 78-9 to take third in the discus. Grace McNamee was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles in 17.76 and was third in the 300 hurdles in 52.21 while Adeline Bjorklund took third in the 800 in 2:38.12. Also scoring for the Tigers were the 4 x 200 relay team of McNamee, Kendall Nelson, Clair Isaacson and Sofia Marengoui (fifth in 2:03.03) and the 4 x 100 relay unit of Amber Pyburn, Emily Lindow, Brenna LIndow and Karli Frisch (sixth in 1:00.05).

United North Central took sixth in the girls meet with 46 points. Leading the way was Anjalie Aho with a winning time of 5:23.94 in the 1,600. Macie Josephson took third in 5:56.55 and Elsa Komppa was fourth in 5:59.31 in that race. Emma Ness was third in the 200 in 28.99, Cailynn Gaughan tied for third in the high jump at 4-8, Avery Aho was sixth in the 800 in 2:46.99, and Julianna Lillquist (fourth at 30-5.50) and Miranda Lillquist (fifth at 29-0) placed in the shot put. Tristina Hughes, Gaughan, Hana Eitel and Arianna Grant took fifth in the 4 x 100 relay in 58.23; Anjalie Aho, Josephson, Komppa and Miley Westberg took fourth in the 4 x 400 relay in 4:35.44; and Anaya Aho, Brianna George, Avery Aho and Mattea Smith placed fifth in the 4 x 800 relay in 11:26.83..

The UNC boys finished eighth with 32 points. Leading the way with runner-up showings were Nolan McGowan with an 11.81 in the 100 and the 4 x 100 relay team of Roman Howard, Michael Andersen, McGowan and Casey Blixt in 47.34. Also placing for the Warriors were Blixt in the 100 (fourth in 12:25), the 400 (sixth in 58.34) and the long jump (sixth at 17-5.50); Alex Treinen in the 200 (fifth in 25.49) and the 300 hurdles (fifth in 46.63); Teagen Lee in the 800 (fourth in 2:18.38); and Riley Livingston in the 1,600 (fifth in 5:26.53).

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale won the boys title with 124 points while Wadena-Deer Creek captured the girls title with 111 points.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
