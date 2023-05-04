Track and field: Nevis, UNC compete at Sebeka

SEBEKA – Jon Rice won both hurdles races and ran on the winning 4 x 200-meter relay team in leading the Nevis boys track and field team at the United North Central Invitational on Tuesday, May 2.

Rice won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.46 and the 300 hurdles in 42.17 while joining Ethan Bucholtz, Karch Frazier and Eli Bergstrom on the winning 4 x 200 relay team that clocked a 1:40.02. Bergstrom placed sixth in the triple jump at 35 feet, 4.50 inches as the Nevis boys took ninth in the 10-team field with 31 points.

The Nevis girls finished eighth with 39 points behind Liddy DeWulf’s winning throw of 39 feet in the shot put and a toss of 78-9 to take third in the discus. Grace McNamee was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles in 17.76 and was third in the 300 hurdles in 52.21 while Adeline Bjorklund took third in the 800 in 2:38.12. Also scoring for the Tigers were the 4 x 200 relay team of McNamee, Kendall Nelson, Clair Isaacson and Sofia Marengoui (fifth in 2:03.03) and the 4 x 100 relay unit of Amber Pyburn, Emily Lindow, Brenna LIndow and Karli Frisch (sixth in 1:00.05).

United North Central took sixth in the girls meet with 46 points. Leading the way was Anjalie Aho with a winning time of 5:23.94 in the 1,600. Macie Josephson took third in 5:56.55 and Elsa Komppa was fourth in 5:59.31 in that race. Emma Ness was third in the 200 in 28.99, Cailynn Gaughan tied for third in the high jump at 4-8, Avery Aho was sixth in the 800 in 2:46.99, and Julianna Lillquist (fourth at 30-5.50) and Miranda Lillquist (fifth at 29-0) placed in the shot put. Tristina Hughes, Gaughan, Hana Eitel and Arianna Grant took fifth in the 4 x 100 relay in 58.23; Anjalie Aho, Josephson, Komppa and Miley Westberg took fourth in the 4 x 400 relay in 4:35.44; and Anaya Aho, Brianna George, Avery Aho and Mattea Smith placed fifth in the 4 x 800 relay in 11:26.83..

The UNC boys finished eighth with 32 points. Leading the way with runner-up showings were Nolan McGowan with an 11.81 in the 100 and the 4 x 100 relay team of Roman Howard, Michael Andersen, McGowan and Casey Blixt in 47.34. Also placing for the Warriors were Blixt in the 100 (fourth in 12:25), the 400 (sixth in 58.34) and the long jump (sixth at 17-5.50); Alex Treinen in the 200 (fifth in 25.49) and the 300 hurdles (fifth in 46.63); Teagen Lee in the 800 (fourth in 2:18.38); and Riley Livingston in the 1,600 (fifth in 5:26.53).

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale won the boys title with 124 points while Wadena-Deer Creek captured the girls title with 111 points.