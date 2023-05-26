99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Track and Field: Nevis shines in subsection

The Tigers qualify 13 individuals for Section 8A meet.

AyoOgundejiJ.JPG
Nevis' Ayo Ogundeji soars to a runner-up finish in the long jump at the Subsection 8A East track and field meet at Walker on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 3:30 PM

WALKER – The Nevis track and field teams had a successful Subsection 8A East meet by qualifying 13 individuals for the Section 8A meet on Thursday, May 25.

The Nevis girls placed third out of 12 teams with 77 points as Jade Rypkema, Grace McNamee and Liddy DeWulf turned in winning performances.

Rypkema won the 1,600-meter run in 5:05.40 and the 3,200 run in 10:53.90 while McNamee led the field in the 100 hurdles in 17.67. DeWulf won the subsection title in the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 3.75 inches.

Nevis800relay.JPG
Nevis' Addison Lindow (right) prepares to hand the baton to Sofia Marengoui during the 4 x 200-meter relay of the Subsection 8A East meet at Walker on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Adeline Bjorklund was the runner-up in the 3,200 in 12:24.49 and DeWulf took second in the discus with a throw of 108-8. McNamee took third in the 300 hurdles in 41.31 and Clair Isaacson placed sixth in the discus at 83-10.

Nevis also took third in two relays as McNamee, DeWulf, Addison Lindow and Sofia Marengoui clocked a 1:57.40 in the 4 x 200 event while Bjorklund, Lindow, Taylor Monroe and Rypkema went 4:26.85 in the 4 x 400 race.

Ayo Ogundeji and Jon Rice led the Nevis boys to fourth place with 66 points. Ogundeji won the 100 in 11.23 and the 200 in 23.21 while taking second in the long jump at 19-0.75 while Rice was the subsection champion in the 110 hurdles in 16.33 and the 300 hurdles in 41.85.

EvanPohl1,600.JPG
Nevis' Evan Pohl (right) leads the pack during the 1,600-meter run at the Subsection 8A East meet at Walker on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Those two joined Eli Bergstrom and Ethan Bucholtz on the 4 x 200 relay that took second in 1:36.72. Evan Pohl was third in the 1,600 in 4:59.99 to round out the Tigers’ list of section qualifiers. Scoring the other points for Nevis were Bucholtz in the long jump (sixth at 17-10.25) and Bergstrom in the 200 (eighth at 25.42).

JadeRypkema1600.JPG
LiddyDeWulfShot8A.JPG
MalloryKowalke800.JPG
NevisBoys4x2.JPG
NevisBoys100.JPG
NevisBoysLJ.JPG
NevisGirls100.JPG
NevisGirlsLJ.JPG
NevisKowalke800.JPG
NevisWalker800.JPG
Girls100Hurdles.JPG
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
