Track and Field: Nevis sending 6 to state meet

ROSEAU – Going into the Section 8A track and field meet, Nevis head coach Jen McNamee thought six of her athletes would qualify for state if they performed up to their potential.

All six met their coach’s expectations.

In the girls meet, senior Jade Rypkema repeated as the section champion in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs while senior Liddy DeWulf earned her first state trip by winning the section title in the shot put. Sophomore Grace McNamee qualified for state for the first time with a runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles while freshman Adeline Bjorklund became a first-time state qualifier with a runner-up showing in the 3,200.

For the boys, senior Jon Rice earned his first state trip by winning the 300 hurdles while sophomore Ayo Ogundeji returned to state after winning the 100 and 200.

Rypkema won the 3,200 for the fourth straight season with a winning time of 11:52.24 and captured her third consecutive section title and broke the section record in the 1,600 with a 4:55.42. DeWulf, who just missed qualifying last season by placing third, threw the shot put 37 feet, 10.75 inches to win her first section title. McNamee clocked a 16.97 in the 100 hurdles to advance after placing fifth last season while Bjorklund clocked a 12:03.22 in the 3,200 to trail Rypkema.

Rice, who was seventh last season, won the section title in the 300 hurdles in 41.68 while Ogundeji moved up from runner-up finishes in both sprints last season by winning the 100 in 11.32 and the 200 in 23.34.

McNamee just missed qualifying in the 300 hurdles by placing third in 49.50 while DeWulf contended for a state berth in the discus by placing fourth at 104-7. The Tigers also scored points in two relays as Bjorklund, Kendall Nelson, Taylor Monroe and Rypkema took sixth in the 4 x 400 in 4:26.43 while Nelson, Brenna Lindow, Addison Lindow and Sofia Marengoui clocked a 2:01.69 for eighth place in the 4 x 200. Those efforts led the Nevis girls to fifth place in the team standings with 61 points.

Nevis finished sixth in the boys meet with 31 points with Evan Pohl placing seventh in the 1,600 with a 4:59.18 and the 4 x 200 relay team of Rice, Ethan Bucholtz, Eli Bergstrom and Ogundeji taking sixth in 1:35.40.

The state Class A meet will be held on Thursday and Friday (June 8-9) at St. Michael-Albertville High School.