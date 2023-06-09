99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Track and Field: Nevis' Jade Rypkema defends state title in 3,200 run

Park Rapids' Luke Hartung and Noah Huot win medals at state Class A meet.

JadeRypkema1600.JPG
Nevis' Jade Rypkema defended her title in the 3,200-meter run at the state Class A girls track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 8:28 AM

ST. MICHAEL – Nevis’ Jade Rypkema defended her title in the 3,200-meter run while Park Rapids’ Luke Hartung and Noah Huot won medals on the first day of the state Class A track and field meet on Thursday, June 8.

Rypkema led from start to finish in clocking a 10:35.02 to score 12 points as the Nevis girls were tied for third place after the first day.

Hartung finished second in the shot put with a throw of 51 feet. 11.25 inches to trail only Montevideo’s Francis O’Malley, who won the state title with a distance of 57-6. Huot finished sixth in the 3,200 in 9:39.93. Those two efforts gave the Park Rapids boys 14 points for third place after the opening day.

LukeHartungSP.JPG
Park Rapids' Luke Hartung finished second in the shot put with a throw of 51 feet, 11.25 inches at the state Class A boys track and field meet at St. Michael on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Hartung joined Jaydon Walen, Cameron Runyan and Malachi Martin on the 4 x 100 relay team that qualified for the finals by tying for eighth place in 44.03. That broke their school record of 44.43.

The Park Rapids girls advanced to the finals in two events. Morgan Koppelman finished sixth in the 800 in 2:19.24 and joined Natalia Lopez, Madeline Brandt and Addison Lauwagie on the 4 x 400 relay team that took second in 4:01.45 to break the school record. The previous record was a 4:04.58 set by Grace Bateman, Summer Ellefson, Megan Grimes and Shelby Pierce in 2012.

Park Rapids’ 4 x 200 relay team of Lopez, Avery Schueller, Olivia Davis and Olivia Miller finished 14th in 1:48.97.

The Nevis boys qualified for the finals in three events with Ayo Ogundeji taking third in the 100 in 11.15 and third in the 200 in 22.23 while Jon Rice placed third in the 300 hurdles in 40.00.

Nevis’ Adeline Bjorklund finished 15th in the 3,200 in 12:17.83 while Grace McNamee finished 16th in the 100 hurdles in 17.48 to miss out on the finals.

Missing out on advancing to the finals for the Park Rapids boys were Pierce DeBlieck in the 110 hurdles (15th in 16.24) and Eli Bervig (12th in 2:00.68) and Ephraim Bervig (13th in 2:02.33) in the 800.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
