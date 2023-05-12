Track and Field: Nevis girls win Northland Conference title

WALKER – Seven individual winning performances paced the Nevis girls track and field team to the Northland Conference title on Thursday, May 11.

Jade Rypkema won the 400-meter dash in 1:04.45, the 1,600 run in 5:41.02 and the 3,200 run in 11:30.77 as the Tigers topped the eight-team field with 149 points. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (140) and Northome-Kelliher/Blackduck (139) challenged Nevis for the title.

Grace McNamee won the 100 hurdles in 17.70 and the 300 hurdles in 51.77 while Liddy DeWulf took first in both throwing events with distances of 38 feet, 3 inches in the shot put and 98-6 in the discus.

Adding runner-up finishes for the Tigers were Adeline Bjorklund in the 800 (2:41.23) and the 4 x 200 relay team of McNamee, DeWulf, Addison Lindow and Sofia Marengoui (1:58.00). Bjorklund also took third in the 1,600 in 5:52.85 and McNamee was third with a leap of 31-5 in the triple jump.

Also scoring points for the Nevis girls were Marengoui (fifth in 14.60) and DeWulf (sixth in 14.79) in the 100; Marengoui in the 200 (fourth in 29.95); Taylor Monroe in the 400 (fifth in 1:10.96); Miranda Kowalke (fourth in 15:04.19) and Monroe (fifth in 15:04.30) in the 3,200; Emily Lindow in the 100 hurdles (sixth in 20.36); Addison Lindow in the 300 hurdles (fifth in 56.61); Clair Isaacson in the shot put (eighth at 26-3.75); and Kendall Nelson and Emily Lindow in the long jump (tied for seventh at 13-1). Brenna Lindow, Lindsie Reese, Karli Frisch and Nelson also took sixth in the 4 x 100 relay in 59.43 while Taylor Monroe, Morgan Monroe, Miranda Kowalke and Mallory Kowalke finished fifth in the 4 x 800 relay in 15:00.39.

Nevis' Evan Pohl clocked a 2:17.71 to place fourth in the 800-meter run at the Northland Conference track and field meet at Walker on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Ayo Ogundeji won three events and Jon Rice finished first in two races as the Nevis boys placed fourth with 84.50 points. W-H-A won the boys title with 156.50 points.

Ogundeji sprinted to first place in the 100 in 11.66 and the 200 in 23.30 and soared 19-3 to win the long jump while Rice won both hurdles races with a 16.54 in the 110 race and a 42.17 in the 300 event. Those two joined Ethan Buckholtz and Eli Bergstrom on the winning 4 x 200 relay unit that clocked a 1:37.03.

The other points for the Tigers were scored by Bergstrom in the 100 (fourth in 12.54) and 200 (seventh in 25.74); Karch Frazier in the 400 (tied for fourth in 59.00); Evan Pohl in the 800 (fourth in 2:17.71); Brennyn Ott in the 1,600 (seventh in 5:43.62); and Buckholtz in the long jump (seventh at 16-11.50) and triple jump (fifth at 34-11).