Track and Field: Nevis finishes 7th at Bemidji

BEMIDJI – Jon Rice and Liddy DeWulf won events as both the Nevis boys and girls track and field teams finished seventh at the eight-team Bemidji Invitational on Monday, May 22.

Rice won the 300-meter hurdles in 41.47 and took third in the 110 hurdles in 16.64 as the Nevis boys scored 40 points. Ayo Ogundeji scored the other points for the Tigers by placing second in the 100 in 11.18, the 200 in 22.58 and the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, 10 inches.

DeWulf took first in the shot put with a throw of 39-2 and took fourth in the discus with a distance of 104-10 as the Nevis girls scored 24.50 points. Grace McNamee scored the other points for the Tigers by placing fourth in the 300 hurdles in 50.66 and tying for fourth in the 100 hurdles in 17.47.

Moorhead swept the team titles by scoring 209 points in the boys meet and 190 points in the girls meet.

