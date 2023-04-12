Track and Field: Nevis athletes win 3 events at Little Amik Invitational

BEMIDJI – Winning efforts by Liddy DeWulf, Jade Rypkema and Ayo Ogundeji paced the Nevis track and field teams at the Little Amik Invitational at Bemidji State University on Tuesday, April 11.

DeWulf won the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 10 inches and Rypkema led the field in the 1,600-meter run in 5:13.86 in leading the Nevis girls to ninth place with 25 points. Scoring the other points for the Tigers was Grace McNamee, who placed fourth in the 60 hurdles in 10.45.

Ogundeji won the 200 dash in 23.59 and placed third in the 60 dash in 7.32 as the Tigers finished 11th in the boys meet with 16 points.

Turning in the other top showings in the other events for the Nevis girls were McNamee (13th in the 400 in 1:07.91), Miranda Kowalke (44th in the 800 in 3:09.36), Kendall Nelson (48th in the 200 in 31.85 and 49th in the long jump at 12 feet) and Sofia Mareugoui (50th in the 60 dash in 9.31). Nelson, Clair Isaacson, Taylor Monroe and Amber Pyburn finished 22nd in the 4 x 200 relay in 2:07.82.

Leading the Nevis boys in the other events were Jon Rice (11th in the 400 in 55.72), Evan Pohl (16th in the 800 in 2:24.71), Jeffery Walker (44th in the 1,600 in 6:23.89), Ethan Bucholtz (50th in the long jump at 15-4) and Blake Kowalke (51st in the shot put at 29-1). Eli Bergstrom, Rice, Karch Frazier and Ogundeji finished 15th in the 4 x 200 relay in 1:46.50.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perham swept the team titles in this 24-team indoor meet with the boys compiling 98 points and the girls tallying 107 points.