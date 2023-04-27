Track and Field: Morgan Koppelman breaks Park Rapids girls school record in pole vault at 10-3

PARK RAPIDS – Morgan Koppelman broke the school record in the pole vault and also took first in three other events while Luke Hartung finished first in four events in leading the Park Rapids girls and boys track and field teams at the Heartland Invitational at Vern Weekley Field on Tuesday, April 25.

In addition to clearing 10 feet, 3 inches to break the school record in the pole vault, Koppelman won the 800-meter run in 2:30.30 while also running on two winning relays in leading the Park Rapids girls to runner-up honors with 160 points. Detroit Lakes won the team title with 192 points. Koppelman had shared the school record of 10 feet with Jenny Etter, Rachel Thelen and Addison Lauwagie (whose height of 10-1 at last week’s Park Rapids Invitational was lowered to 10 feet).

Hartung won the shot put with a throw of 48 feet, 4.5 inches and the discus with a distance of 139-7 while running on two winning relay teams as the Panthers racked up 191.50 points to tie Detroit Lakes for the boys title in this 12-team meet.

Joining Hartung on the winning 4 x 100 relay team (which clocked a 45.56) and the 4 x 200 relay unit (which finished in 1:36.46) were Jaydon Walen, Malachi Martin and Cameron Runyan. Eli Bervig finished first in three events by winning the 800 in 2:30.30 and joining Blaine Hensel, Damien Dejarlais and Owen Van Batavia on the winning 4 x 800 relay (8:53.84) and Logan Maanum, Pierce DeBlieck and Kaden Gartner on the winning 4 x 400 relay (3:42.74). Runyan also took first in the pole vault by clearing 11-6.

Malachi Martin lands in the sand pit after a leap of 16 feet, 9.5 inches to place ninth in the long jump at the Heartland Invitational on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Turning in the other winning efforts for the Park Rapids boys were Noah Huot in the 1,600 (4:46.84) and Ephraim Bervig in the 3,200 (10:11.00) while DeBlieck in the 110 hurdles (16.27), Hensel in the 3,200 (10:25.00), Walen in the long jump (18-3) and Runyan in the triple jump (36-6.50) took second.

Olivia Davis, Natalia Lopez and Lauwagie joined Koppelman on the winning 4 x 400 relay that clocked a 4:19.23 while Makenna Maanum, Madeline Brandt and Lopez teamed up with Koppelman to win the 4 x 800 relay in 10:15.96. Davis won the triple jump with a distance of 32-1.50 and joined Laney Vrieze, Avery Schueller and Olivia Miller on the 4 x 200 relay that took first in 1:54.24.

Olivia Davis soars 32 feet, 1.5 inches to win the triple jump at the Heartland Invitational on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Olivia Lange, Kate Dravis, Sarah Hartung and Julia Harmon won the 4 x 100 throwers relay in 1:00.46 while Brandt won the 400 in 1:03.18 and Lauwagie led the field in the 1,600 in 5:50.50. Lauwagie added a runner-up height of 9-6 in the pole vault.

Nevis finished fifth in the girls meet with 48 points and sixth in the boys meet with 49 points.

Liddy DeWulf won the shot put with a throw of 37-2 while Grace McNamee took second in the 100 hurdles in 17.56 and Adeline Bjorklund was the runner-up in the 1,600 in 5:55.37 to lead the Nevis girls. Clair Isaacson, Morgan Monroe, DeWulf and Addison Lindow also took second in the 4 x 100 throwers relay in 1:00.83 for the Tigers.

Ethan Bucholtz, Blake Kowalke, Hunter Brandenburg and Evan Pohl won the 4 x 100 throwers relay in 57.12 while Ayo Ogundeji (with a 11.08 in the 100) and Jon Rice (with a 41.18 in the 300 hurdles) added runner-up finishes to lead the Nevis boys. Rice, Eli Bergstrom, Karch Frazier and Ogundeji also took second in the 4 x 200 relay in 1:37.18.

United North Central took seventh in the girls meet with 36.9 points and 11th in the boys meet with 5 points. Anjalie Aho won the 3,200 in 11:40.12 to lead the UNC girls.

Corbin Schiller clears a hurdle in clocking a 47.59 to place fifth in the 300-meter race at the Heartland Invitational on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Boys team scores: Park Rapids 191.50, Detroit Lakes 191.50, Northland/Deer River 66.50, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 55.50, Bagley/Fosston 51.50, Nevis 49, Clearbrook-Gonvick 28, International Falls 20, Pine River-Backus 19.50, Trek North 18, United North Central 5, Cass Lake-Bena 2.

100: 1, Carrier, DL, 10.99. 2, Ogundeji, N, 11.08. 5 (tie), Weaver, PR, 11.62. 7, Martin, PR, 11.96. 10, Dahring, PR, 12.21. 15, Bergstrom, N, 12.58. 17 (tie), Frazier, N, 12.62. 32, Aho, UNC, 13.99. 33, Stanfel, N, 14.00. 36 (tie), Roth, UNC, 14.43. 38, Conway, PR, 14.46. 39, Ackerman, PR, 15.37. 40, Ott, N, 15.40. 41, Heltunen, UNC, 15.43.

200: 1, Olson, BF, 23.81. 3, Walen, PR, 24.34. 7, Dahring, PR, 25.06. 10, T. Hartung, PR, 25.65. 11, Bergstrom, N, 25.72. 13, Schiller, PR, 25.92. 19 (tie), Frazier, N, 26.62. 29, Stanfel, N, 28.81. 31, Conway, PR, 29.87. 33, Ott, N, 32.46.

400: 1, Schwarz, DRN, 54.22. 5, Treinen, UNC, 56.90. 6, Maanum, PR, 57.68. 7, O. Van Batavia, PR, 58.46. 15, Gutierrez, PR, 1:04.79. 17, Thorson, PR, 1:07.00. 18, Treinen, UNC, 1:09.44. 19, Roth, UNC, 1:11.52. 20, Winter, UNC, 1:11.75.

800: 1, El. Bervig, PR, 2:09.21. 4, A. Huot, PR, 2:18.24. 7, Galzki, PR, 2:20.74. 17, Treinen, UNC, 2:40.24. 19, T. Bervig, PR, 2:45.94. 25, Silbernagel, PR, 3:32.66.

1,600: 1, N. Huot, PR, 4:46.84. 3, Pohl, N, 5:02.91. 5, Dejarlais, PR, 5:08.68. 9, T. Huot, PR, 5:26.88. 11, Ott, N, 5:35.65. 15, Arellano, PR, 5:58.11. 16, Walker, N, 6:01.93. 20, Thorson, PR, 6:09.91. 23, Wroblewski, N, 6:15.94.

3,200: 1, Ep. Bervig, PR, 10:11.00. 2, Hensel, PR, 10:25.00. 3, A. Bervig, PR, 10:36.96. 5, Mitteness, PR, 11:31.00. 7, London, PR, 12:04.00. 9, Mercil, PR, 12:55.00.

110 hurdles: 1, Fletcher, DL, 16.02. 2, DeBlieck, PR, 16.27. 4, Rice, N, 16.80. 9, Schiller, PR, 19.98. 10, Odor, PR, 20.53.

300 hurdles: 1, Salazar, DRN, 42.00. 2, Rice, PR, 42.18. 3, DeBlieck, PR, 42.90. 5, Schiller, PR, 47.59. 7, Odor, PR, 49.44.

4 x 100 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Walen, L. Hartung, Runyan, Martin), 45.56. Exhibition: Park Rapids B (Galzki, T. Hartung, Weaver, A. Huot), 50.40; Park Rapids C (F. Van Batavia, Evink, Ackerman, Miller), 1:03.08.

4 x 100 throwers relay: 1, Nevis (Bucholtz, Kowalke, Brandenburg, Pohl), 57.12.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Walen, L. Hartung, Martin, Runyan), 1:36.46. 2, Nevis (Rice, Bergstrom, Frazier, Ogundeji), 1:37.18. 8, United North Central (Treinen, Howard, McGowan, Blixt), 1:59.65. Exhibition: Park Rapids B (Kovach, Rowe, Brewer, May), 2:00.99; Park Rapids C (Miller, F. Van Batavia, Evink, Ackerman), 2:09.92.

4 x 400 relay: 1, Park Rapids (El. Bervig, Maanum, DeBlieck, Gartner), 3:42.74. Exhibition: Park Rapids B (O. Van Batavia, Galzki, Dahring, A. Huot), 3:56.56; Park Rapids C (T. Huot, Brewer, May, Rowe), 4:23.87.

4 x 800 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Hensel, El. Bervig, Dejarlais, O. Van Batavia), 8:53.84. Park Rapids B (Maanum, Ep. Bervig, T. Huot, A. Bervig), 8:54.15; Park Rapids D (N. Huot, Arellano, Thorson, London), 9;43.87; Park Rapids C (Brewer, T. Bervig, May, Thorson), 10:32.99.

Shot put: 1, L. Hartung, PR, 48-4.50. 10, Johnson, PR, 35-9. 15, T. Hartung, PR, 33-9.50. 20, Weaver, PR, 31-9.50. 25, Kowalke, N, 28-5.50. 26, Lincoln, UNC, 27-9. 29, Laturnus, PR, 26-5. 30, Pohl, N, 26-3. 32, Crissinger, PR, 24-9. 39, Brandenburg, N, 20-0.

Discus: 1, L. Hartung, PR, 139-7. 9, T. Hartung, PR, 97-2. 15, Johnson, PR, 83-8. 18, Kowalke, N, 77-0. 19, Lincoln, UNC, 75-6. 20, Weaver, PR, 75-0. 26, Crissinger, PR, 65-7. 31, Laturnus, PR, 59-2. 32, Bucholtz, N, 58-6. 35, Brandenburg, N, 49-1.

High jump: 1 (tie), Thomas, DL, and LaVine, CG, 5-10. 12 (tie), Odor, PR, 4-9.

Pole vault: 1, Runyan, PR, 11-6. 8 (tie), London, PR, and Galzki, PR, 7-0.

Long jump: 1, Wake, DRN, 19-4. 2, Walen, PR, 18-3. 8, Bucholtz, N, 16-10. 9, Martin, PR, 16-9.50. 12, Schiller, PR, 16-1. 22, Bergstrom, N, 13-11.50. 23, May, PR, 13-8.50. 24, Brewer, PR, 13-2. 27, F. Van Batavia, PR, 11-8.50.

Triple jump: 1, Wake, DRN, 39-2. 2, Runyan, PR, 36-6.50. 3, DeBlieck, PR, 36-0.50. 5, Ep. Bervig, PR, 34-4. 6, Bucholtz, N, 34-3. 13, Odor, PR, 31-5.

Girls team scores: Detroit Lakes 192, Park Rapids 160, Bagley/Fosston 92.50, International Falls 60, Nevis 48, Pine River-Backus 37.20, United North Central 36.90, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 27.20, Mahnomen/Waubun 23, Clearbrook-Gonvick 22, Northland/Deer River 18.20, TrekNorth 2.

100: 1, Larson, DL, 12.28. 5, Vrieze, PR, 13.31. 6, Miller, PR, 13.55. 7, Em. Ness, UNC, 13.63. 8 (tie), Grant, UNC, 13.68. 13, Nelson, N, 14.19. 15, Mareugoui, N, 14.40. 16, Clark, PR, 14.46. 17, Demoret, PR, 14.63. 21, Isaacson, N, 14.81. 22, B. Lindow, N, 14.84. 24, Ehler, PR, 14.90. 28, Ell. Ness, UNC, 15.18. 32, E. Lindow, N, 15.47. 34, Albino, PR, 15.69. 34, K. Broughton, UNC, 15.72. 43, A. Broughton, UNC, 16.41. 46, T. Smith, UNC, 17.43.

200: 1, Phrakonkham, BF, 26.87. 4, Davis, PR, 28.87. 6, Em. Ness, UNC, 29.24. 10, Nelson, N, 30.14. 11, Rickbeil, PR, 30.30. 13, Mareugoui, N, 30.81. 15, B. Lindow, N, 31.00. 18, Ehler, PR, 31.14. 19, Lichter, PR, 31.40. 21, Demoret, PR, 31.74. 26, Ell. Ness, UNC, 32.39. 28, E. Lindow, N, 32.52.

400: 1, Brandt, PR, 1:03.18. 5, Lopez, PR, 1:06.09. 13, An. Aho, UNC, 1:13.25. 19, Eitel, UNC, 1:18.18.

800: 1, Koppelman, PR, 2:30.30. 5, Miller, PR, 2:53.80. 6, M. Smith, UNC, 2:54.40. 7, Kowalke, N, 3:00.49. 9, An. Aho, UNC, 3:02.50. 13, Monroe, N, 3:10.02. 14, Matson, UNC, 3:10.06. 20, Kowalke, N, 3:27.09.

1,600: 1, Lauwagie, PR, 5:50.50. 2, Bjorklund, N, 5:55.37. 3, Josephson, UNC, 5:58.97. 5, Komppa, UNC, 6:06.25. 18, A. Harmon, PR, 6:50.94.

3,200: 1, Anj. Aho, UNC, 11:40.12. 3, J. Harmon, PR, 13:13.00. 4, Deshayes, PR, 13:21.00. 8, London, PR, 13:34.00.

100 hurdles: 1, Johnson, DL, 15.12. 2, McNamee, N, 17:56. 6, DeBlieck, PR, 19.81. 7, Officer, PR, 19.96. 12, Grewe, PR, 21.15.

300 hurdles: 1, Hutchinson, IF, 49.82. 3, McNamee, N, 51.88. 6, Officer, PR, 56.56. 9, Grewe, PR, 57.57. 13, Maanum, PR, 1:00.53. 15, DeBlieck, PR, 1:06.39. 16, Budzien, PR, 1:07.88.

4 x 100 relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 51.02. 2, Park Rapids (Vrieze, Officer, Demoret, Schueller), 55.84. 6, United North Central (Ely. Ness, Ell. Ness, Haman, Em. Ness), 58.97. Exhibition: United North Central B (Gaughan, Grant, Hughes, Eitel), 59.15; Park Rapids B (Clark, Dravis, Ehler, Grewe), 1:00.09; Park Rapids C (Lichter, DeBlieck, Seifert, Albino), 1:00.78; United North Central C (Schermeister, K. Broughton, T. Smith, Chessmore), 1:09.44.

4 x 100 throwers relay: 1, Park Rapids (Lange, Dravis, Hartung, J. Harmon), 1:00.46. 2, Nevis (Isaacson, Monroe, DeWulf, A. Lindow), 1:00.83. Exhibition: Park Rapids B (Ostlund, Haddy, Huber, Laferriere), 1:03.28.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Vrieze, Schueller, Davis, Miller), 1:54.24. 3, Nevis (McNamee, Nelson, A. Lindow, Mareugoui), 1:59.31. 9, United North Central (Y. Aho, Eitel, A. Broughton, K. Broughton), 2:20.03.

4 x 400 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Davis, Koppelman, Lopez, Lauwagie), 4:19.23. Exhibition: Park Rapids B (Schueller, Brandt, Rickbeil, Etter), 4:44.46.

4 x 800 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Maanum, Brandt, Koppelman, Lopez), 10:15.96. Exhibition: Park Rapids B (A. Harmon, Greenlee, Etter, Budzien), 12:22.81.

Shot put: 1, DeWulf, N, 37-2. 5, J. Harmon, PR, 30-0. 7, J. Lillquist, UNC, 28-5.50. 9, M. Lillquist, UNC, 27-11.50. 14, Lange, PR, 25-6. 17, Hartung, PR, 24-5. 18, Isaacson, N, 23-1. 23, Laferriere, PR, 21-10. 32 (tie), Monroe, N, and Dravis, PR, 19-7. 34 (tie), Huber, PR, 19-4. 36, A. Harmon, PR, 19-0. 40, Haddy, PR, 16-10.50.

Discus: 1, Vesledahl, BF, 104-8.50. 4, Hartung, PR, 85-3.50. 6, J. Harmon, PR, 83-4.50. 8, Lange, PR, 80-11.50. 11, J. Lillquist, UNC, 77-0.50. 13, M. Lillquist, UNC, 74-4. 15, Laferriere, PR, 65-11. 17, Dravis, PR, 61-4. 22, Huber, PR, 55-7. 25, Isaacson, N, 53-10. 36, Monroe, N, 39-11.50.

High jump: 1, Johnson, DL, 5-1. 6 (tie), Huhta, UNC, and Gaughan, UNC, 4-6. 11 (tie), Meier, PR, and Grant, UNC, 4-4. 17 (tie), Ehler, PR, and Officer, PR, 4-2. 22 (tie), Clark, PR, 4-0.

Pole vault: 1, Koppelman, PR, 10-3. 2, Lauwagie, PR, 9-6. 9 (tie), Etter, PR, 6-0.

Long jump: 1, LaVine, CG, 16-1.50. 9, Pike, PR, 13-11. 14, Nelson, N, 13-2. 15, Seifert, PR, 12-10.50. 16, Demoret, PR, 12-10. 17, E. Lindow, N, 12-8. 18, Grant, UNC, 12-3. 22, Hughes, UNC, 11-4. 23, Lichter, PR, 11-3.

Triple jump: 1, Davis, PR, 32-1.50. 8, Pike, PR, 29-9.

