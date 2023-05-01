99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Track and Field: Jade Rypkema wins 3,200-meter run at Elite Meet

The Nevis senior topped the 16-runner field at Hamline University.

College track and field
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 9:06 AM

ST. PAUL – Jade Rypkema captured the girls 3,200-meter title at the Hamline Elite track and field meet at Hamline University on Friday, April 28.

The Nevis senior clocked a 10:37.75 to become the first runner to win this race twice at the Elite Meet. Hutchinson’s Isabelle Schmitz finished second in the 16-runner field in 10:43.79.

Nevis senior Liddy DeWulf also earned a trip to the Elite Meet and placed 10th in the girls shot put with a distance of 35 feet, 10 inches. Rosemount’s Jordan Hecht took first out of 12 throws at 40-5.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
