Track and Field: Jade Rypkema leaves a legacy with 2 more state titles

ST. MICHAEL – Jade Rypkema capped off her decorated high school track career in style.

The Nevis senior repeated as the champion in the two distance events during the state Class A track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Thursday and Friday, June 8-9.

Rypkema clocked a winning time of 10:35.02 in the 3,200-meter run on the first day and followed by winning the 1,600 run in 4:54.27 during the final day. Both times broke her school records. Murray County Central’s Amanda Overgaauw was a distant second in the 3,200 in 10:54.96 while Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Natasha Sortland finished a distant second in the 1,600 in 5:05.09. Rypkema entered the state meet seeded No. 1 in the 1,600 with a 4:55.42 and was the No. 8 seed in the 3,200 with an 11:52.24 while repeating as the Section 8A champion in both races.

“Going in, I felt like my chances were good, but on any given day, you never know what can happen,” said Rypkema. “I had the fastest times this year for Class A in both, but so much can happen in a race. That is why I line up and go compete for it. I was not expecting to break my records or win like that. I just wanted to go out and compete. If you put expectations on yourself, racing gets a bit more challenging.”

Those two titles gave Rypkema a total of six state medals. Rypkema won the 3,200 in 2021 in 10:54.32 and placed sixth in the 1,600 in 5:13.11 before winning both titles last season with times of 10:36.99 in the 3,200 and 5:04.16 in the 1,600.

Rypkema led from start to finish in both races in her final state meet. In the 3,200, Rypkema had splits of 1:17.77, 1:19.71, 1:20.55, 1:21.39, 1:20.87, 1:20.64, 1:20.34 and 1:13.75. In the 1,600, Rypkema had lap times of 1:16.31, 1:13.62, 1:14.12 and 1:10.22.

“We knew Jade had a very good chance of winning the mile and 2 mile. She came out and ran her best two races of her career, breaking her school records and winning both state championships,” said Nevis head coach Jen McNamee. “She finished her career as a three-time champion in the 2 mile, two-time champion in the mile and two-time cross country champion for a total of seven championships – an awesome high school career.”

“My strategy for both was quite similar. This year it had a lot to do with pacing and getting out at an even pace and focusing on negative splits. I felt like I ran fine in the 3,200. I really enjoyed running the mile. I felt good and thought I executed that one better than the 3,200,” said Rypkema. “It was really important for me to win both because I have put so much work into running. Not only that, but it was my last Minnesota race with my coach, Tom Stambaugh. It was the accumulation of all our years together, and I wanted to go show that.”

Nevis' Liddy DeWulf placed seventh in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 7 inches at the state Class A track and field meet at St. Michael on Friday, June 9, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Senior Liddy DeWulf also reached the podium by placing seventh in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 7 inches in her state debut. After fouling on her first attempt, DeWulf advanced to the finals by following her best throw with a distance of 36-6. In the finals, DeWulf had throws of 36-5.50, 36-7.50 and 37.675. Osakis’ Kiley Kranz won the state title at 41-11.75. DeWulf entered state as the No. 7 seed out of 17 qualifiers with a distance of 37-10.75 in winning the section title.

“Liddy was pleased to finish her high school career on the podium. She wasn't as happy with the distance of her throws, but she met her goal for the year of placing at the state meet,” said McNamee. “Liddy holds the school record in the shot put (39-2) and the discus (108-8). Liddy put a lot of time in the weight room this year. After finishing third in sections last year, she wasn't going to miss the chance to go to state again. With Liddy's hard work and the help from assistant coach Kevin Lontin, Liddy finished her high school career with two school records and her goals met.”

Reaching the podium in those three events gave the Nevis girls 27 points for ninth place in the team standings.

Freshman Adeline Bjorklund finished 15th in the 3,200 in 12:17.83 while sophomore Grace McNamee finished 16th in the 100 hurdles in 17.48 to miss out on the finals in their state debuts for the Nevis girls. Pierz’s Ashley Kimman won the state title in the 100 hurdles in 14.98. McNamee was seeded No. 16 with a 16.97 while Bjorklund was the No. 12 seed at 12:03.22.

“Grace and Adeline had great first year experiences. Grace was disappointed in her race time, but appreciated the experience. Adeline ran well, and also enjoyed her first state track experience,” said McNamee. “The experience gave each of them a goal for next season.”

Nevis' Ayo Ogundeji (middle) won two medals at the state Class A track and field meet by placing third in the 200-meter dash in 22.48 and fourth in the 100-meter dash in 11.29 at St. Michael on Friday, June 9, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Nevis boys finished 26th in the team standings with 15 points as sophomore Ayo Ogundeji and Jon Rice won medals.

Ogundeji finished third in the 200 in 22.23 and was fourth in the 100 in 11.29 while Rice placed ninth in the 300 hurdles in 41.34 in his state debut. Ogundeji entered state as the No. 11 seed out of 18 runners with an 11.32 in the 100 and the No. 12 seed in the 200 with a 23.34 while Rice was the No. 14 seed out of 19 qualifiers with a 41.68.

Both advanced to the finals on Day 1 as Ogundeji clocked an 11.15 in the 100 to finish third and a 22.23 in the 200 to take third during preliminaries while Rice was third in the prelims of the 300 hurdles with a 40.00. Ogundeji finished ninth in the 200 in 24.83 and 14th in the 100 in 11.13 at last year’s state meet.

Nevis' Jon Rice concluded his senior season by placing ninth in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.34 at the state Class A meet at St. Michael on Friday, June 9, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The state champions in those races were Two Harbors Tate Nelson in the 100 in 11.00 and the 200 in 21.94 and St. Croix Lutheran’s Griffin Paulsen in the 300 hurdles in 38.97.

“Ayo ran extremely well at state. He thrives on competition and proved that with his 100 and 200 performances at state. Ayo came in focused and ready to compete. We were very proud of him and his performances,” said McNamee. “Jon ran the race of his life in the prelims setting a new school record in 40.00. He was very nervous before the race and still had his false start in the section 110 hurdles in his mind. Jon came out and performed beyond our expectations. He gave everything he had, which made it difficult to perform to those expectations the next day. Jon told us in 7th grade that his goal was to run hurdles at state one day. He reached that goal with a lot of hard work and determination. It was an amazing meet for Nevis kids.”