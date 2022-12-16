Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sporting events postponed on Dec. 16

Park Rapids boys hockey, gymnastics and wrestling contests called off.

PRPantherLogo.png
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 16, 2022 09:18 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Pequot Lakes had to close school because of power outages, forcing two high school sporting events involving Park Rapids teams to be called off on Friday, Dec. 16.
The boys hockey game between Northern Lakes and Park Rapids scheduled at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena for Friday (Dec. 16) has been postponed. No make-up date has been set.
The Jackhammer Invitational wrestling tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday (Dec. 16-17) at Pequot Lakes has been canceled. Park Rapids and United North Central were scheduled to compete in that tournament.
The Park Rapids gymnastics team was scheduled to host Little Falls on Friday (Dec. 16), but that dual meet was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 3 at the Area High School gym starting at 6 p.m.

Related Topics: PARK RAPIDS PANTHERSBOYS HOCKEYWRESTLINGGYMNASTICS
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
