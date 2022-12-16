Sporting events postponed on Dec. 16

Pequot Lakes had to close school because of power outages, forcing two high school sporting events involving Park Rapids teams to be called off on Friday, Dec. 16.

The boys hockey game between Northern Lakes and Park Rapids scheduled at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena for Friday (Dec. 16) has been postponed. No make-up date has been set.

The Jackhammer Invitational wrestling tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday (Dec. 16-17) at Pequot Lakes has been canceled. Park Rapids and United North Central were scheduled to compete in that tournament.

The Park Rapids gymnastics team was scheduled to host Little Falls on Friday (Dec. 16), but that dual meet was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 3 at the Area High School gym starting at 6 p.m.