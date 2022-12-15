Sporting events postponed on Dec. 15

Three high school sporting events have been postponed because of the weather on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The boys hockey game between Park Rapids and Bagley/Fosston and the girls basketball games featuring Nevis at Cass Lake-Bena and Menahga at New York Mills have been called off. No make-up dates have been set.

Two Park Rapids sporting events that were postponed on Tuesday, Dec. 13, have been rescheduled.

The Park Rapids boys swimming and diving meet at Detroit Lakes has been rescheduled for Jan. 17 while Park Rapids will make up a girls basketball game at Perham on Feb. 14.