Softball: Six-run second inning sparks Menahga past Sebeka in opener
Joie Koll throws a three-hitter and strikes out 10 in the Braves' 10-0 victory.
MENAHGA – A six-run second inning helped the Menahga fastpitch softball team open the season with a 10-0 six-inning Park Region Conference win over Sebeka on Thursday, April 13.
The Braves had only two hits during that inning. Kelsey Hendrickson was hit by a pitch, Jana Skoog walked, Maddie Hendrickson singled, Janelle Lehto and Janelle Hendrickson walked, Anna Pietila had an RBI grounder and Aili Anderson singled as Menahga claimed a 6-0 lead.
A walk to Lehto and a single by Pietila produced a run in the fourth while singles by Leah Weaver and Kelsey Hendrickson and an error led to another run in the fifth.
Menahga ended this game early via the 10-run rule in the sixth on a triple by Janelle Hendrickson, an RBI single by Pietila and an RBI double by Anderson.
Pietila and Anderson both went 2 for 4 to pace Menahga’s eight-hit attack. Joie Koll went the distance, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters.
Sebeka 000 000…0 3 2
Menahga 060 112…10 8 1
W-Koll, 1-0. L-Bullock. 2B: Pietila 1. 3B: J. Hendrickson 1.
Menahga hitting: J. Hendrickson (1-3, 2 runs), Pietila (2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI), Anderson (2-4, 1 RBI), Koll (0-3), Weaver (1-3, 1 run), K. Hendrickson (1-2, 1 run), Skoog (0-1, 1 run), Peterson (0-1), M. Hendrickson (1-3, 1 run), Lehto (0-1, 2 runs).
Menahga pitching: Koll (6ip, 0r, 3h, 2bb, 10K, 2 hbp).
