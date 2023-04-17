Softball: Six-run second inning sparks Menahga past Sebeka in opener

MENAHGA – A six-run second inning helped the Menahga fastpitch softball team open the season with a 10-0 six-inning Park Region Conference win over Sebeka on Thursday, April 13.

The Braves had only two hits during that inning. Kelsey Hendrickson was hit by a pitch, Jana Skoog walked, Maddie Hendrickson singled, Janelle Lehto and Janelle Hendrickson walked, Anna Pietila had an RBI grounder and Aili Anderson singled as Menahga claimed a 6-0 lead.

Maddie Hendrickson slides in to score a run during Menahga's win over Sebeka on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

A walk to Lehto and a single by Pietila produced a run in the fourth while singles by Leah Weaver and Kelsey Hendrickson and an error led to another run in the fifth.

Menahga ended this game early via the 10-run rule in the sixth on a triple by Janelle Hendrickson, an RBI single by Pietila and an RBI double by Anderson.

Pietila and Anderson both went 2 for 4 to pace Menahga’s eight-hit attack. Joie Koll went the distance, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters.

Kelsey Hendrickson safely dives back to first base during Menahga's win over Sebeka in the season opener on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Sebeka 000 000…0 3 2

Menahga 060 112…10 8 1

W-Koll, 1-0. L-Bullock. 2B: Pietila 1. 3B: J. Hendrickson 1.

Menahga hitting: J. Hendrickson (1-3, 2 runs), Pietila (2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI), Anderson (2-4, 1 RBI), Koll (0-3), Weaver (1-3, 1 run), K. Hendrickson (1-2, 1 run), Skoog (0-1, 1 run), Peterson (0-1), M. Hendrickson (1-3, 1 run), Lehto (0-1, 2 runs).

Menahga pitching: Koll (6ip, 0r, 3h, 2bb, 10K, 2 hbp).