Softball: Return trip to state highlighted season for Menahga

Closing the regular season on a roll sparked the Menahga fastpitch softball team back to the state Class A tournament.

RELATED STORIES







The Braves went 8-7 in their first 15 games before entering the Section 5A tournament with a five-game winning streak. Menahga carried that momentum into the playoffs by repeating as section champs before losing both games at the state tournament to end the season with an 18-10 record.

“Our season definitely had some ups and downs,” said Menahga head coach Lindsay Aho. “We had some really good games and some games where we looked not very good. No matter the circumstances, the girls were always positive and worked hard.”

Menahga opened the season by going 3-2 in Park Region Conference games with a 10-0 win over Sebeka, a pair of losses to New York Mills by scores of 8-6 and 11-5, and a doubleheader sweep over Ottertail Central by scores of 11-0 and 21-9.

After a 6-4 loss to Browerville-Eagle Valley, the Braves swept a conference doubleheader against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale by scores of 8-3 and 15-9 and defeated Sebeka 11-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 5-4 win over Park Rapids was followed with a 13-2 loss to Frazee and a 12-1 win over Hill City/Northland. Conference losses to Parkers Prairie by scores of 9-2 and 5-2 and a 10-6 conference loss to Wadena-Deer Creek left the Braves with an 8-7 record.

Splitting a doubleheader with W-DC with a 10-7 victory in the second was the start of the Braves’ late-season run. Menahga ended the regular season by blanking Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 9-0, sweeping a conference doubleheader against Pillager by scores of 11-0 and 10-5, and defeating Pine River-Backus 9-6.

New York Mills won the conference title with a 10-4 record while the Braves joined W-DC and Parkers Prairie at 9-5. Pillager (7-4), BHV (6-8), Sebeka (5-9) and OTC (1-13) rounded out the Park Region standings.

Going 13-5 during the regular season gave Menahga the No. 1 seed in the West for the Section 5A tournament. The Braves defeated No. 5 Laporte 14-1 and No. 2 W-H-A 7-3 before being thrown into the losers’ bracket with a 6-4 loss to Mille Lacs, the No. 1 seed in the East. Menahga responded by eliminating W-H-A 5-2 before defeating Mille Lacs 6-5 and 10-0 to repeat as section champs.

Janelle Hendrickson led the Braves with 28 steals while batting .375 with 37 runs and 25 RBI. The starting center fielder earned Section 5A and Park Region Conference honors. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Braves’ sixth appearance at the state tournament resulted in an 11-1 loss to Badger-Greenbush-Middle River and a 10-0 loss to New Ulm Cathedral. BGMR was the No. 2 seed and was rated No. 2 in the final state poll while New Ulm Cathedral was rated No. 4 and Menahga was rated No. 9 in the final state Class A poll.

“It was very surreal to win the section again, especially after losing to Mille Lacs the first time and coming back to beat them two times on the last day. That showed the grit the girls had. It was a hot day and we could’ve easily just let it get to us and not tried, but the girls rallied and pulled off two victories,” said Aho. “At state, I don’t think we played to our potential. BGMR laid some bunts down in the first and we didn’t play bunt defense. We only had one hit during the first game. Just a lot of nerves and it showed. In Game 2, they just hit the ball and we never really got our bats going. It was still very nice to see how they competed on a larger stage and against some competitive teams.”

For the season, Menahga hit .307 as a team while averaging 7.7 runs a game and allowing 5.1 runs a game.

Leading the Braves back to state were juniors Aili Anderson, Janelle Hendrickson and Janelle Lehto; sophomores Isabelle Aho, Madelyn Hendrickson, Joie Koll, Anna Pietila and Leah Weaver; freshman Jana Skoog; eighth grader Kelsey Hendrickson; and seventh grader Dreah Christiansen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson, Janelle Hendrickson, Koll, Pietila and Weaver received Section 5A and Park Region Conference honors. Pietila was named the conference’s MVP after leading the Park Region with seven doubles and tying for first with 23 hits, three home runs and 23 RBI while batting .479 in the 14 games.

The Braves’ starting lineup at the state tournament featured Koll pitching, Anderson catching, Skoog at first base, Christiansen at first base and second base, Lehto at second base and designated hitter, Pietila at shortstop, Weaver at third base, and Madelyn Hendrickson (left), Janelle Hendrickson (center) and Kelsey Hendrickson (right) in the outfield.

Pietila led the Braves in hitting with a .411 average (37 for 90, including 12 doubles and three homers) and shared the team lead with 37 runs and 31 RBI while stealing 22 bases in 27 games.

Aili Anderson received Section 5A and Park Region Conference honors after batting .396 with 31 RBI as the Braves' starting catcher. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Anderson hit .396 (36 for 91, including eight doubles, two triples and four homers) and had 31 RBI in 28 games.

Janelle Hendrickson also started all 28 games and batted .375 (33 for 88, including 10 doubles, two triples and two homers) with 37 runs, a team-leading 28 steals and 25 RBI.

Weaver hit .337 (29 for 86, including five doubles and four triples) and had 34 runs, 23 RBI and 15 steals in 28 games. Weaver also pitched in 11 games, throwing 38.1 innings with 30 strikeouts and going 3-3 with a 4.20 ERA.

Christiansen played in 20 games and had a .321 batting average (18 for 56) with 15 RBI, 10 runs and eight steals.

Koll went 15-7 in 24 pitching appearances, striking out 140 in 135 innings and posting a 2.69 ERA. At the plate, Koll hit .279 (19 for 68, including four doubles and three homers) with 22 RBI, 21 runs and 10 steals in 28 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joie Koll was the Braves' top pitcher, going 15-7 with a 2.69 ERA and was named to the Section 5A and Park Region Conference teams. Koll also hit .279 with 22 RBI and 21 runs scored. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Madelyn Hendrickson hit .200 (14 for 70) with 18 runs and nine steals in 27 games.

Kelsey Hendrickson batted .194 (13 for 67) with 15 runs, 14 RBI and 12 steals in 28 games.

Skoog played in 20 games, posting a .171 batting average (7 for 41) and scoring 11 runs.

Lehto had a .167 average (7 for 42) with 13 runs and seven steals in 23 games.

Aho was a courtesy runner in 22 games, scoring 20 runs and stealing 10 bases.

Team awards went to Anderson (Team MVP), Janelle Hendrickson (Defensive MVP), Pietila (Offensive MVP) and Christiansen (Most Improved).

With the entire team (plus two players who missed the season with injuries) returning, Aho is counting on the Braves to have plenty of success again next spring.

Leah Weaver received Section 5A and Park Region Conference honors after hitting .337 with 24 runs and 23 RBI as the Braves' starter at third base. Weaver also went 3-3 with a 4.20 ERA on the mound. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

“Next spring, we move to (Section) 8AA so there’ll be tougher competition, especially with DGF (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) coming out of that section and being the state champs,” said Aho. “Next year’s lineup will be a lot more competitive as to who plays where. We had Erica Johnson and Kyah Jantz out this year with injuries and we’re hopeful to see their healthy returns next spring. The girls will have to compete a little more for starting spots and it’ll be fun to see who earns them. The girls will have to work hard, but they showed all year that they’re willing to do it and we’re excited to see how they line up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

MENAHGA OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

Batting average: Pietila .411 (37-90), A. Anderson .396 (36-91), J. Hendrickson .375 (33-88), Weaver .337 (29-86), Christiansen .321 (18-56), Koll .279 (19-68), M. Hendrickson .200 (14-70), K. Hendrickson .194 (13-67), Skoog .171 (7-41), Lehto .167 (7-42), Peterson .000 (0-1), H. Aho .000 (0-3), K. Anderson .000 (0-5), I. Aho .000 (0-15).

Doubles: Pietila 12, J. Hendrickson 10, A. Anderson 8, Weaver 5, Koll 4, K. Hendrickson 2, Christiansen 2, M. Hendrickson 1, Skoog 1.

Triples: Weaver 4, J. Hendrickson 2, A. Anderson 2, M. Hendrickson 1, Pietila 1, Lehto 1, Koll 1.

Home runs: A. Anderson 4, Pietila 3, Koll 3, J. Hendrickson 2.

Runs: Pietila 37, J. Hendrickson 37, Weaver 24, Koll 21, I. Aho 20, M. Hendrickson 18, K. Hendrickson 15, Lehto 13, Skoog 11, Christiansen 10, A. Anderson 6, Peterson 3, K. Anderson 1, H. Aho 1.

RBI: Pietila 31, A. Anderson 31, J. Hendrickson 25, Weaver 23, Koll 22, Christiansen 15, K. Hendrickson 14, Skoog 6, Lehto 4, M. Hendrickson 4, L. Aho 2.

Stolen bases: J. Hendrickson 28, Pietila 22, Weaver 15, K. Hendrickson 12, Koll 10, I. Aho 10, M. Hendrickson 9, Christiansen 8, Lehto 7, Peterson 3, Skoog 2, H. Aho 1.

Walks/Hit by Pitches: J. Hendrickson 24, K. Hendrickson 24, Koll 22, M. Hendrickson 19, Weaver 16, A. Anderson 15, Pietila 14, Skoog 14, Lehto 11, I. Aho 7, Christiansen 4, H. Aho 1, K. Anderson 1.