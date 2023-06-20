Softball: Positive attitude, focus led Park Rapids to 17-8 season

Head coach Marion Goeden said the Park Rapids fastpitch softball team exceeded expectations this season.

The Panthers, who had only three players returning to their starting positions, finished second in the Mid-State Conference standings with an 8-2 record and earned the No. 3 seed in the North for the Section 8AA tournament. Park Rapids ended the season by winning three playoff games, finishing fourth in the section and closing with a 17-8 overall record.

“Overall, I feel we had a very successful season,” said Goeden. “Preseason was a challenge because of the long winter. While inside, we focused on what we could do to continue to move forward. We knew when we did get outside, we’d jump right into games. Despite feeling like we were inside forever, I feel they were ready to go once we got into our playing schedule. With only three players returning to positions they’ve played before, I think we exceeded what was expected of us.”

Park Rapids opened the season with a six-game winning streak by defeating Aitkin 6-4 and 7-5 in nine innings, Detroit Lakes 12-7 and 17-6 in five innings, and Staples-Motley 8-2 and 7-2 in conference games. Pequot Lakes ended that run with a conference doubleheader sweep by scores of 9-1 and 6-0.

After losses to Moorhead (10-0 in five innings) and Menahga (5-4), the Panthers put together a five-game winning streak beginning with section wins over Wadena-Deer Creek (10-3), Frazee (10-8 and 10-5) and Barneville (4-3) in a walk-off. Park Rapids then defeated Fertile-Beltrami 6-0 in the first game of the Park Rapids tournament. After a 13-7 loss to Fergus Falls in a matchup of section teams, the Panthers ended the tournament with a 20-13 victory over Perham in another battle between section opponents.

The Panthers closed the regular season with a 5-2 loss to Browerville-Eagle Valley and a conference doubleheader sweep over Crosby-Ironton by scores of 10-0 and 13-1 in a pair of five-inning games.

Pequot Lakes won the conference title with a 10-0 record. Following the Panthers were Aitkin (6-4), Staples-Motley (3-7), Detroit Lakes (2-8) and Crosby-Ironton (1-9).

In the Section 8AA tournament, the Panthers defeated No. 6 East Grand Forks 3-2 in a walk-off before falling to No. 2 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 16-1 in four innings. Park Rapids stayed alive with a 14-3 win in five innings over No. 4 Roseau and a 3-2 win over Barnesville, the No. 3 seed in the South, in another walk-off before having the season end with an 8-6 loss to Breckenridge, the No. 1 seed in the South. D-G-F defeated Hawley for the section title and went on to win the state Class AA title.

For the season, the Panthers hit .321 as a team while averaging 7.2 runs a game and sported a 4.99 team ERA as 56 errors led to 35 unearned runs. Park Rapids allowed 5.5 runs a game.

“The unity and positive attitude of this group truly set it apart. Another important characteristic of this team was their ability to stay calm and focused in really tight situations. We call that being gritty,” said Goeden. “That made the difference in several games where we found ourselves behind and battled back to win. This team had the ability to make every day fun. It’s extra special when you find a team that makes the most out of every day. Fun yet focused. My favorite memories from this season were the three games we trailed in the final inning and I got to give my ‘Someone gets to be a hero. Nobody makes the last out’ speech.”

Chloe Tretbar concluded her senior season as a Mid-State Conference player after hitting .297 with 10 RBI and going 11-06 with a 4.56 ERA on the mound in 25 games for the Panthers this season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Leading the Panthers this season were the 12 letterwinners: seniors Avery Cederstrom, Mickey Clark and Chloe Tretbar; juniors Kilea Persons and Ali Roberts; sophomores Nora Cederstrom, Allie Rowland, Rachel Ulvin and Anna Yliniemi; and freshmen Maggie Huber, Allie Michaelson and Vivian Shepersky.

Clark and Rowland received Section 8AA honors while Avery Cederstrom, Clark and Tretbar earned all-conference honors. Persons, Rowland and Yliniemi received all-conference honorable mention honors.

Rowland led the team with a .425 batting average (34 for 80) and finished second with 23 stolen bases while adding 12 RBI and scoring 25 runs as the starting catcher in all 25 games.

Clark moved from center field to shortstop and hit .375 (30 for 80) with a team-leading 30 stolen bases, including five against Aitkin to tie the school record. Clark finished with 59 career steals for the No. 4 spot in school history. Clark scored 26 runs and had 18 RBI in 25 games.

Persons took over the starting spot at third base and hit .355 (27 for 76) with a team-leading 21 RBI. Persons scored 11 runs and stole eight bases in 24 games.

Yliniemi started in the outfield and batted .345 (20 for 58) with 15 RBI and 13 runs in 21 games.

Avery Cederstrom started in center field in all 25 games and hit .300 (24 for 80) with 12 runs, 12 RBI and eight steals.

Senior Avery Cederstrom received Mid-State Conference honors after hitting .300 with 12 runs scored and 12 RBI in 25 games as the Panthers' starter in center field. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Tretbar played in all 25 games as a pitcher and first baseman. Tretbar hit .297 (22 for 74) with 10 RBI and nine runs while going 11-6 on the mound with two saves and a 4.56 ERA in 105 innings pitched.

Nora Cederstrom started all 25 games at second base and hit .296 (24 for 81) with a team-leading 31 runs scored and 10 doubles. Cederstrom also had 19 RBI and 21 stolen bases.

Ali Roberts started at first base when not pitching. In 15 games, Roberts hit .133 (4 for 30) while going 6-2 with three saves and a 5.75 ERA in 55 ⅔ innings on the mound, throwing a no-hitter against Crosby-Ironton.

Shepersky took over as the starter at first base late in the season and hit .364 (8 for 22) with 10 runs and five RBI in 11 games.

Huber played in 14 games as an outfielder and hit .348 (8 for 23) with 10 runs and seven steals.

Michaelson played in 15 games as an outfielder and batted .340 (18 for 53) with 15 RBI and 12 runs.

Ulvin played in 12 games as an outfielder and hit .167 (2 for 12) with 11 runs and eight steals.

Also seeing some varsity time were junior Abby Felts, sophomores Rylan Fogarty and Rachel Weiss, and freshmen Jalen Hensel and Natalie Weiss.

Team awards went to Clark (Spirit Award and Hardest Worker), Rowland (Silver Slugger and Golden Glove), Avery Cederstrom (Panther Ambassador), Shepersky (Rookie of the Year), Huber (Most Improved) and Tretbar (Coaches Award). Park Rapids also received an All-State Academic Silver award for having a team GPA of 3.74.

Even though the Panthers will have three key positions to replace next season, Goeden again will have high expectations for her team next spring.

“Our seniors have left a legacy in their roles on this team. Reflecting on their missed freshman season due to COVID, it’s very likely they would have made their way into several of our career records. Chloe’s calm demeanor on the mound had that same effect on the team. Mickey’s spirit helped keep our team up during tough moments. Avery ran our outfield with great confidence. I couldn’t be more pleased with the day-to-day leadership of our seniors. My expectation is that their teammates have seen what good leadership can be and will adopt these positive characteristics and that this type of leadership will continue,” said Goeden. “My expectations for next year will be high. I find I can’t coach any other way than to expect my team to have a great season. Our seniors played key positions on the field. Replacing a pitcher, shortstop and center fielder will be big shoes to fill. When looking at the potential of who might fill those positions, our junior varsity had a great season. Our 7th and 8th grade had one of the best seasons in our program’s history. Our summer program has great numbers. I like the prospects of the future of our program.”

PARK RAPIDS OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

Batting average: Rowland .425 (34 for 80), Clark .375 (30 for 80), Shepersky .364 (8 for 22), Persons .355 (27 for 76), Huber .348 (8 for 23), Yliniemi .345 (20 for 58), Michaelson .340 (18 for 53), A. Cederstrom .300 (24 for 80), Tretbar .297 (22 for 74), N. Cederstrom .296 (24 for 81), Ulvin .167 (2 for 12), Felts .148 (4 for 27), Roberts .133 (4 for 30), R. Weiss .000 (0 for 1), N. Weiss .000 (0 for 1), Fogarty .000 (0 for 3).

Doubles: N. Cederstrom 10, Tretbar 9, Yliniemi 5, Rowland 4, A. Cederstrom 4, Persons 3, Clark 1, Michaelson 1, Roberts 1.

Triples: Clark 2, Persons 1, Yliniemi 1.

Home runs: Persons 1, Yliniemi 1, Michaelson 1, N. Cederstrom 1.

Runs scored: N. Cederstrom 31, Clark 26, Rowland 25, Yliniemi 13, Michaelson 12, A. Cederstrom 12, Persons 11, Ulvin 11, Shepersky 10, Huber 10, Tretbar 9, Felts 7, Hensel 2, Roberts 1.

RBI: Persons 21, N. Cederstrom 19, Clark 18, Yliniemi 15, Michaelson 15, Rowland 12, A. Cederstrom 12, Tretbar 10, Shepersky 5, Felts 4, Roberts 2, Huber 1.

Stolen bases: Clark 30, Rowland 23, N. Cederstrom 21, Persons 8, A. Cederstrom 8, Ulvin 8, Huber 7, Tretbar 6, Yliniemi 4, Michaelson 4, Hensel 3, Shepersky 2, Felts 2, Roberts 2.

Walks/Hit by pitches: Clark 15, Rowland 14, N. Cederstrom 12, Tretbar 10, Persons 7, Yliniemi 7, Felts 6, Huber 4, A. Cederstrom 3, Shepersky 2, Michaelson 2, Roberts 2, Ulvin 1.

Strikeouts: Tretbar 22, Persons 19, Roberts 15, A. Cederstrom 13, Clark 12, Yliniemi 11, Michaelson 11, N. Cederstrom 11, Rowland 9, Felts 7, Shepersky 6, Ulvin 5, Huber 4, Fogarty 3, N. Weiss 1.

PARK RAPIDS PITCHING STATISTICS

Tretbar: (21 games, 11-6 Wins-Losses, 2 Saves, 4.56 ERA, 90 Runs, 61 Earned Runs, 139 Hits, 35 Walks, 7 Hit By Pitches, 78 Strikeouts, 2 Wild Pitches, 105 Innings Pitched); Roberts (16 Games, 6-2, Wins-Losses, 3 Saves, 5.75 ERA, 48 Runs, 42 Earned Runs, 78 Hits, 17 Walks, 8 Hit By Pitches, 44 Strikeouts, 55.6 Innings Pitched.