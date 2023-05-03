Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Softball: Pequot Lakes shuts down Park Rapids' offense to earn a sweep

Kaitlyn Geschwill allowed four hits and struck out 28 in the Patriots' 9-1 and 6-0 Mid-State Conference victories.

AveryCederstromPL.JPG
Avery Cederstrom had one of Park Rapids' four hits and scored the lone run as the Panthers were swept by Pequot Lakes in a Mid-State Conference fastpitch softball doubleheader on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 1:35 PM

PEQUOT LAKES – Kaitlyn Geschwill shut down the offense of the Park Rapids fastpitch softball team as Pequot Lakes posted a Mid-State Conference sweep on Tuesday, May 2.

Geschwill allowed only one unearned run on four hits while recording 28 strikeouts as the Patriots followed a 9-1 win in the first game with a 6-0 victory in the nightcap.

Avery Cederstrom led off with a double and scored on an error in the fifth inning to account for the Panthers’ only run in the first game. Ali Roberts’ two-out double in the second was Park Rapids’ only other hit. Chloe Tretbar took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits. Geschwill struck out 15 and walked one batter.

Singles by Kilea Persons in the fifth and Maggie Huber in the sixth were the Panthers’ only hits in the second game. Roberts gave up six earned runs on 11 hits to take the loss in the second game. Geschwill retired the first 13 batters and finished with 13 strikeouts and no walks.

Geschwill also went 3 for 3 with a home run in the first game. Kessa Eggert went 5 for 7 with four RBI while Abi Martin went 3 for 6 in the two games as Pequot Lakes improved to 6-0 in the conference and 8-0 overall. Park Rapids fell to 6-2.

Game 1

Park Rapids 000 010 0…1 2 4

Pequot Lakes 302 202 x…9 10 1

W–Geschwill. L–Tretbar, 3-1. 2B: A. Cederstrom 1, Roberts 1.

Park Rapids hitting: Clark (0-3), N. Cederstrom (0-3), Rowland (0-3), Persons (0-2), Tretbar (0-3), A. Cederstrom (1-3, 1r), Roberts (1-3), Ulvin (0-2), Huber (0-1), Yliniemi (0-2, 1rbi).

Park Rapids pitching: Tretbar (6ip, 9r, 7er, 10h, 4bb, 3k).

Game 2

Park Rapids 000 000 0…0 2 1

Pequot Lakes 000 510 x…6 11 0

W–Geschwill. L–Roberts, 3-1.

Park Rapids hitting: Clark (0-3), N. Cederstrom (0-3), A. Cederstrom (0-3), Rowland (0-3), Persons (1-3), Tretbar (0-2), Roberts (0-2), Huber (1-2), Felts (0-2).

Park Rapids pitching: Roberts (6ip, 6er, 11h, 1bb, 3k).

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
