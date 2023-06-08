Softball: Park Rapids sweeps Rothsay in debut

ROTHSAY – The Park Rapids 18U fastpitch softball team took advantage of 21 walks and six hit batters to sweep a doubleheader from Rothsay on Tuesday, June 6.

Park Rapids followed a 10-1 victory in the first game with a 9-0 win in the second game in a pair of games that lasted five innings.

In the first game, Park Rapids took a 3-0 lead in the first inning when Maggie Huber, Vivian Shepersky and Nora Cederstrom scored. After Jalen Hensel scored in the second, Huber, Allie Rowland and Shepersky scored during a three-run fourth. Park Rapids concluded the scoring with three runs in the fifth as Hensel, Huber and Rowland scored.

Abi Roberts threw a no-hitter, striking out six and walking two while allowing one unearned run.

Another fast start in the second game sparked Park Rapids to the sweep. Shepersky, Cederstrom, Allie Michaelson and Rachel Weiss scored to make it 4-0 in the first before Rowland, Cederstrom and Michaelson scored in the second. Peyton Offerdahl scored to make it 8-0 in the third before Rowland scored the final run in the fourth.

Offerdahl struck out seven for the win.