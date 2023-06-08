99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball: Park Rapids sweeps Rothsay in debut

The 18U team follows a 10-1 win with a 9-0 victory.

softball fsa logo.jpg
High school softball
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 10:35 AM

ROTHSAY – The Park Rapids 18U fastpitch softball team took advantage of 21 walks and six hit batters to sweep a doubleheader from Rothsay on Tuesday, June 6.

Park Rapids followed a 10-1 victory in the first game with a 9-0 win in the second game in a pair of games that lasted five innings.

In the first game, Park Rapids took a 3-0 lead in the first inning when Maggie Huber, Vivian Shepersky and Nora Cederstrom scored. After Jalen Hensel scored in the second, Huber, Allie Rowland and Shepersky scored during a three-run fourth. Park Rapids concluded the scoring with three runs in the fifth as Hensel, Huber and Rowland scored.

Abi Roberts threw a no-hitter, striking out six and walking two while allowing one unearned run.

Another fast start in the second game sparked Park Rapids to the sweep. Shepersky, Cederstrom, Allie Michaelson and Rachel Weiss scored to make it 4-0 in the first before Rowland, Cederstrom and Michaelson scored in the second. Peyton Offerdahl scored to make it 8-0 in the third before Rowland scored the final run in the fourth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offerdahl struck out seven for the win.

RELATED STORIES

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
NolanEckmannTee.JPG
Prep
Boys Golf: Nolan Eckmann qualifies for state tournament
June 07, 2023 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
NoahHuot4x8.JPG
Prep
Track and Field: Park Rapids athletes seek medals, experience
June 07, 2023 11:20 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
MalachiMartinCameronRunyan.JPG
Prep
Track and Field: Park Rapids seniors look to conclude careers in style at state meet
June 07, 2023 10:58 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CoryKimballVertWideJune2023.jpg
Local
Kimball hired as Hubbard County Land Commissioner
June 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
I-H fact sheet rev 1-20 pdf.cwk
Local
Itasca-Heartland Connection Trail gets $2.4M
June 06, 2023 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
060723.N.PRE.SitesBites.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Nevis will host Sites 'n Bites on Sunday, June 11
June 06, 2023 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
060723.E.PRE.JoyannParkerBand.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Joyann Parker Band opens 2nd Street Stage concert season
June 08, 2023 08:51 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports