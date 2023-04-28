Softball: Park Rapids sweeps pair from Staples-Motley

PARK RAPIDS – Chloe Tretbar and Ali Roberts combined to allow only three earned runs and were supported by an offense that pounded out 23 hits as the Park Rapids fastpitch softball team swept a Mid-State Conference doubleheader against Staples-Motley on Thursday, April 27.

Tretbar threw a six-hitter as the Panthers won the opener 8-2 while Roberts and Tretbar combined on a five-hitter in a 7-2 victory in the second game to complete the sweep.

In the first game, Park Rapids prevailed by scoring three runs in both the third and sixth innings. A double by Anna Yliniemi, an RBI single by Mickey Clark, and singles by Nora Cederstrom, Allie Rowland and Avery Cederstrom gave the Panthers a 3-1 lead in the third. After singles by Yliniemi, Clark and Nora Cederstrom made it 5-1 in the fourth, Kilea Person’s bases-clearing double gave Park Rapids an 8-1 lead in the sixth.

Mickey Clark looks to beat out a bunt during Park Rapids' Mid-State Conference sweep against Staples-Motley on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Clark (2 for 3), Nora Cederstrom (3 for 4) and Tretbar (2 for 4) led Park Rapids’ 12-hit attack. Tretbar struck out six to improve to 3-0.

Park Rapids scored three times in the third and four times in the sixth in the second game to complete the sweep.

Singles by Clark, Nora Cederstrom and Rowland and three walks gave the Panthers a 3-0 edge in the third while a single by Clark, an RBI double by Nora Cederstrom and a two-run single by Persons concluded the scoring in the sixth.

Clark (3 for 4), Nora Cederstrom (2 for 3) and Rowland (2 for 4) led the way offensively as Park Rapids finished with 11 hits. Roberts allowed four hits and struck out six over six innings to improve to 3-0 before Tretbar finished up.

The sweep lifted the Panthers’ record to 6-0 against Mid-State foes while the Cardinals fell to 1-3 in the conference and 1-5 overall.

Game 1

Staples-Motley 010 000 1…2 6 3

Park Rapids 003 203 x…8 12 3

W-Tretbar, 2-0. 2B: Persons 1, Yliniemi 1. SB: Clark 2, N. Cederstrom 2, Tretbar 1.

Park Rapids hitting: Clark (2-3, 1r, 1rbi), N. Cederstrom (3-4, 2r, 2rbi), Rowland (1-3, 2r), Persons (1-4, 3rbi), A. Cederstrom (1-4, 1rbi), Tretbar (2-4), Felts (0-3), Roberts (0-1, 1r), Yliniemi (2-3, 2r).

Park Rapids pitching: Tretbar (7ip, 2r, 1er, 6h, 2bb, 6k).

Game 2

Staples-Motley 000 002 0…2 5 2

Park Rapids 003 004 x…7 11 1

W-Roberts, 3-0. 2B: N. Cederstrom 1. SB: Clark 3, N. Cederstrom 1, Rowland 3, Persons 1, Roberts 1.

Park Rapids hitting: Clark (3-4, 2r), N. Cederstrom (2-3, 2r, 3rbi), Rowland (2-4, 2r), Persons (1-3, 2rbi), A. Cederstrom (2-4), Tretbar (1-2), Felts (0-3, 1rbi), Yliniemi (0-3), Ulvin (0-2), Roberts (0-0, 1r).

Park Rapids pitching: Roberts (6ip, 2er, 4h, 1bb, 6k); Tretbar (1ip 0r, 1h, 0bb, 1k).

Panthers sweep Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES – The Panthers pounded out 28 hits in sweeping a conference doubleheader on the road on April 25.

A 12-hit attack led Park Rapids to a 12-7 win in the first game while an 18-hit assault sparked a 17-6 victory in five innings in the nightcap.

In the first game, Persons’ solo home run gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the second before Ellie Lunde’s three-run blast put Detroit Lakes in front 3-1 in the third. Three errors gave Park Rapids a 4-3 lead in the fourth before five errors and singles by Avery Cederstrom, Tretbar, Nora Cederstrom, Rowland and Persons led to seven runs in the fifth.

Persons (3 for 5), Avery Cederstrom (2 for 4) and Tretbar (2 for 4) led the offense while Tretbar allowed four earned runs on six hits and eight walks while striking out seven for the win.

In the second game, the Panthers jumped out to a 12-0 lead to finish off the sweep.

A double and an RBI single by Avery Cederstrom, a two-run triple by Clark, and an RBI double by Nora Cederstrom sparked a six-run second while RBI singles by Clark and Persons were the key hits in a five-run third. Singles by Yliniemi, Rachel Ulvin, Rowland and Avery Cederstrom produced four runs in the fourth.

Leading the offense were Clark (3 for 3), Persons (2 for 3), Avery Cederstrom (3 for 4), Yliniemi (3 for 4) and Ulvin (2 for 4). Roberts allowed six earned runs on seven hits in 2 ⅓ innings while Tretbar gave up three hits in 2 ⅔ scoreless innings of relief.

“We hit the ball so much better at DL than we did in our opener,” said Park Rapids head coach Marion Goeden. “Our defense was pretty good too. We are still gaining experience and I expect we will all season long.”

Game 1

Park Rapids 010 370 1…12 11 3

Detroit Lakes 003 031 0…7 7 10

W–Tretbar, 2-0. L–Borgmann. HR: Persons 1. SB: N. Cederstrom 2, Rowland 1, A. Cederstrom 2, Tretbar 1.

Park Rapids hitting: Clark (0-3), N. Cederstrom (1-4, 2r), Rowland (1-4, 2r, 2rbi), Persons (3-5, 2r, 1rbi), A. Cederstrom (2-4, 2r), Ulvin (0-2, 1r), Tretbar (2-4, 1r, 1rbi), Roberts (0-4), Felts (1-1, 1r, 1rbi), Yliniemi (1-3, 1r, 1rbi).

Park Rapids pitching: Tretbar (7ip, 7r, 4er, 6h, 8bb, 7k).

Game 2

Park Rapids 165 41…17 17 4

Detroit Lakes 006 00…6 10 1

W–Roberts, 2-0. L–Lunde. 2B: N. Cederstrom, A. Cederstrom 1, Tretbar 1, Yliniemi 2. 3B: Clark 1. SB: Clark 2, N. Cederstrom 2, Rowland 1, Persons 1, A. Cederstrom 1, Yliniemi 1, Ulvin 3.

Park Rapids hitting: Clark (3-3, 4r), N. Cederstrom (1-2, 3r), Rowland (1-3, 1r), Persons (2-3), A. Cederstrom (3-4, 1r), Tretbar (1-4, 1r), Felts (1-2, 3r), Yliniemi (3-4, 2r), Ulvin (2-4, 2r), Roberts (0-0).

Park Rapids pitching: Roberts (2.1ip, 6er, 7h, 3k, 0bb, 2hbp); Tretbar (2.2ip, 0r, 3h, 3k, 0bb).

