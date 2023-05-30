Softball: Park Rapids stays alive in Section 8AA tournament

THIEF RIVER FALLS – After giving up the most runs this season, the Park Rapids fastpitch softball team rebounded with one of its best offensive outputs of the season to stay alive in the Section 8AA tournament.

Park Rapids, the No. 3 seed in the North, was sent into the losers’ bracket with a 16-1 five-inning loss to No. 2 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton during the double-elimination portion of the tournament on May 25. The Panthers remained alive as a 16-hit attack sparked a 14-3 five-inning victory over No. 4 Roseau on May 25.

Seven different players had two hits as D-G-F pounded out 17 hits in the first game.

Lexi Froemke’s two-run single sparked a three-run first inning while Makayla Winter’s two-run single and Greta DeVries’s grand-slam home run led to a seven-run second. Kaleigh Peterson’s RBI single highlighted a three-run fourth while Skylar Spessard’s three-run homer capped off D-G-F’s scoring in the fourth as this game was ended early via the 15-run rule.

The Panthers scored their lone run in the third when Nora Cederstrom reached on an error and scored on Allie Rowland’s RBI single. Singles by Mickey Clark and Allie Michaelson in the first accounted for Park Rapids’ other hits.

Chloe Tretbar started and took the loss, allowing nine earned runs on 11 hits in 2 ⅓ innings. Ali Roberts gave up seven earned runs on six hits in 1 inning of relief as D-G-F improved to 21-2.

Park Rapids quickly regrouped by coasting past Roseau in an elimination game.

After a single by Rowland and an RBI double by Anna Yliniemi gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the first, RBI singles by Kylie Bjerk and Makena Hedlund gave Roseau a 3-1 lead in the second.

The Panthers tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the second before taking control with five runs in the third and six runs in the fifth to end this game early via the 10-run rule.

A double by Nora Cederstrom and RBI singles by Kilea Persons and Michaelson tied it in the second while RBI singles by Nora Cederstrom, Avery Cederstrom and Clark and a two-run single by Vivian Shepersky made it 8-3 in the third. A single by Rowland was followed by RBI singles by Clark, Michaelson, Yliniemi and Tretbar, and a two-run double by Nora Cederstrom in the fifth to end the game.

Rowland (2 for 4), Clark (2 for 3, two RBI), Michaelson (2 for 4, two RBI), Yliniemi (2 for 3, two RBI), Tretbar (2 for 4) and Nora Cederstrom (3 for 4, three RBI) led Park Rapids’ offense as all nine starters contributed at least one hit and scored at least one run. Roberts earned the win, giving up two earned runs on six hits over five innings as Roseau ended the season with a 15-8 record. The Panthers improved to 16-7.

In the other games at Thief River Falls on May 25, No. 1 Thief River Falls edged Roseau 2-1 and D-G-F defeated Thief River Falls 3-1. In the South half of the tournament at Frazee, No. 4 Hawley upset No. 1 Breckenridge 4-2, Barnesville edged No. 2 Wadena-Deer Creek 5-2, Hawley defeated Barnesville 7-3 and Breckenridge eliminated W-DC 2-1.

Park Rapids 001 0…1 3 1

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 373 3…16 17 1

W–Leach. L–Tretbar, 9-6.

Park Rapids hitting: Rowland (1-2, 1rbi), Clark (1-2), Michaelson (1-2), Yliniemi (0-2), Tretbar (0-2), A. Cederstrom (0-2), Persons (0-1), N. Cederstrom (0-1, 1r), Shepersky (0-1).

Park Rapids pitching: Tretbar (2.1ip, 9er, 11h, 1bb, 0k); Roberts (1ip, 7er, 6h, 1bb, 0k).

Roseau 030 00…3 6 3

Park Rapids 125 06…14 16 4

W–Roberts, 7-1. L–Hulst.

Park Rapids hitting: Rowland (2-4, 1r), Clark (2-3, 1r, 2rbi), Michaelson (2-4, 1r, 2rbi), Yliniemi (2-3, 1r, 2rbi), Ulvin (0-0, 1r), Tretbar (2-4, 1r, 1rbi), N. Cederstrom (3-4, 2r, 3rbi), Persons (1-3, 2r, 1rbi), A. Cederstrom (1-3, 1r, 1rbi), Shepersky (1-2, 2r, 2rbi), Huber (0-1, 1r).

Park Rapids pitching: Roberts (5ip, 3r, 2er, 6h, 2bb, 2k).