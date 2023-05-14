Softball: Park Rapids rallies for dramatic 4-3 win over Barnesville

PARK RAPIDS – Allie Michaelson’s two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning capped off a dramatic comeback, giving the Park Rapids fastpitch softball team a 4-3 win over Barnesville on Friday, May 12.

Allie Michaelson safely slides into second base during Park Rapids' 4-3 win over Barnesville on Friday, May 12, 2023. Michaelson's two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning capped off the Panthers' comeback win. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Panthers trailed 3-1 entering their final at bat when Nora Cederstrom reached on an error and scored on an error to make it 3-2. After Mickey Clark reached on an error and Allie Rowland walked with two outs, Michaelson lined the game-winning hit in this game between Section 8AA teams.

Chloe Tretbar doubled and scored on an error in the fourth for Park Rapids’ other run.

Kilea Persons throws out a runner at first base during Park Rapids' game against Barnesville on Friday, May 12, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Barnesville had 13 hits, but left 12 runners on base. Tretbar went the distance to earn the win.

Barnesville 001 002 0…3 13 8

Park Rapids 000 100 3…4 3 2

W–Tretbar, 6-3. L–Olson. 2B: Tretbar 1. SB: Rowland 1, Clark 1, N. Cederstrom 2.

Park Rapids hitting: Clark (0-3, 1r), Rowland (0-2, 1r), Michaelson (1-4, 2rbi), Persons (1-3), Tretbar (1-3, 1r), A. Cederstrom (0-3), N. Cederstrom (0-3, 1r), Huber (0-2), Felts (0-1), Yliniemi (0-3).Park

Rapids pitching: Tretbar (7ip, 3er, 13h, 0bb, 3k).

Panthers win 2 of 3 at tournament

PARK RAPIDS – The Panthers went 2-1 by defeating Fertile-Beltrami and Perham and falling to Fergus Falls at the Park Rapids Invitational on Saturday, May 13.

Park Rapids opened the four-team tournament with a 6-0 win over Fertile-Beltrami.

Ali Roberts waits for a throw on a putout at first base during Park Rapids' game against Barnesville on Friday, May 12, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Singles by Michaelson and Vivian Shepersky set up a two-run single by Clark as the Panthers led 2-0 in the second. A single by Kilea Persons and a bunt single by Tretbar set up an RBI single by Shepersky for a 4-0 lead in the third. Rowland’s two-run double in the fifth concluded the scoring.

Rowland (2 for 2), Tretbar (2 for 4) and Michaelson (2 for 4) led Park Rapids’ 10-hit attack. Tretbar allowed four hits in the shutout.

Allie Rowland successfully steals second base during Park Rapids' game against Perham on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Fergus Falls jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the first two innings in posting a 13-7 win over the Panthers in the second game.

Anna Yliniemi’s solo home run in the third and RBI singles by Clark, Nora Cederstrom and Avery Cederstrom in the seventh were the key hits for Park Rapids.

Fergus Falls finished with 22 hits as Tretbar took the loss. Rowland went 2 for 3 as the Panthers had nine hits.

Chloe Tretbar slides into second base during Park Rapids' win over Perham on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Panthers had season highs in hits and runs in ending the tournament with a 20-13 victory over Perham.

An RBI single by Michaelson and a two-run single by Tretbar gave Park Rapids a 4-0 lead in the first while two-run singles by Michaelson and Avery Cederstrom made it 8-1 in the second. A two-run single by Rowland and a two-run double by Michaelson gave the Panthers a 12-1 lead in the third.

After Perham rallied to close the gap to 12-11, the Panthers sealed the win with a seven-run sixth behind RBI singles by Abby Felts and Clark and a two-run double by Nora Cederstrom.

Abby Felts beats the throw to third base during Park Rapids' win over Perham on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Rowland (4 for 4, four runs, two RBI), Clark (2 for 4, three runs), Michaelson (3 for 5, three runs, five RBI), Nora Cederstrom (3 for 5, two runs, two RBI), Avery Cederstrom (3 for 5, two runs, two RBI) and Tretbar (2 for 4, two RBI) led a balanced offensive attack for the Panthers, who belted out 20 hits. Tretbar was the winning pitcher as Park Rapids improved to 12-5.

Anna Yliniemi scoops up a hit to left field during Park Rapids' game against Perham on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Fertile-Beltrami 000 000 0…0 4 2

Park Rapids 022 020 x…6 10 1

W–Tretbar, 7-3. L–Dunbar. 2B: Rowland 1. SB: Rowland 3, Clark 2, Persons 1, Shepersky 2, Michaelson 1, Ulvin 1, N. Cederstrom 1.

Park Rapids hitting; Rowland (2-2, 2rbi), Clark (1-2, 2rbi), N. Cederstrom (0-3), Persons (1-4, 1r), Tretbar (2-4), Michaelson (2-4, 2r), A. Cederstrom (0-3), Weiss (0-1), Shepersky (2-3, 2r, 1rbi), Felts (0-3), Ulvin (0-0, 1r).

Park Rapids pitching: Tretbar (6ip, 0r, 2h, 1bb, 8k); Roberts (1ip, 9r, 9h, 1bb, 1k).

Fergus Falls 450 110 2…13 22 3

Park Rapids 001 100 5…7 9 5

W–Krein. L–Tretbar, 7-4. HR: Yliniemi 1. SB: Rowland 2, Clark 1, Hensel 1, Tretbar 1, N. Cederstrom 2.

Park Rapids hitting: Rowland (2-3, 1r), Clark (1-2, 1r, 1rbi), Michaelson (1-4), N. Cederstrom (1-4, 2r, 1rbi), Shepersky (1-2), Roberts (0-2), Tretbar (0-3), A. Cederstrom (1-3, 3rbi), Weiss (0-1), Persons (0-3), Fogarty (0-1), Yliniemi (1-3, 1r, 1rbi), Hensel (0-0, 1r), Ulvin (0-0, 1r).

Park Rapids pitching: Tretbar (3ip, 10r, 4er, 11h, 0bb, 1k); Roberts (4ip, 3r, 2er, 11h, 1bb, 2k).

Perham 010 460 2…13 17 1

Park Rapids 444 017 x…20 20 2

W–Tretbar, 8-4. L–Dolks. 2B: Michaelson 1, N. Cederstrom 2. SB: Rowland 2, A. Cederstrom 1, Hensel 1, Michaelson 1.

Park Rapids hitting: Rowland (4-4, 4r, 2rbi), Clark (2-4, 3r, 1rbi), Michaelson (3-5, 3r, 5rbi), N. Cederstrom (3-5, 2r, 2rbi), A. Cederstrom (3-5, 2r, 2rbi), Yliniemi (1-3, 1r, 1rbi), Tretbar (2-4, 2rbi), Shepersky (1-2, 2r), Roberts (0-1), Felts (1-3, 1r, 1rbi), Hensel (0-0, 1r), Ulvin (0-0, 1r).

Park Rapids pitching: Tretbar (5.2ip, 5er, 9h, 1bb, 1k); Roberts (1.1ip, 8r, 5er, 8h, 1bb, 1k).