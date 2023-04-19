Softball: Park Rapids opens season by sweeping Aitkin

PARK RAPIDS – Nora Cederstrom went 6 for 8 with four runs scored and four RBI in leading the Park Rapids fastpitch softball team to a Mid-State Conference doubleheader sweep over Aitkin in the season opener on Tuesday, April 18.

The Panthers followed a 6-4 win in nine innings in the first game with a 7-4 victory in the second game in this doubleheader that was originally scheduled to be played at Aitkin.

Cederstrom went 4 for 5 with three runs and three RBI while Chloe Tretbar threw a six-hitter and allowed one earned run with 12 strikeouts as the Panthers won the opener.

A double by Cederstrom and a single by Allie Rowland led to a run in the first inning while Rachel Ulvin was hit by a pitch with two outs and Mickey Clark and Cederstrom followed with singles as Park Rapids led 2-0 in the second. Rowland walked and scored on a sacrifice fly by Avery Cederstrom in the fifth for a 3-2 lead before singles by Nora Cederstrom and Rowland led to another run in the seventh to make it 4-2.

After Aitkin forced extra innings by scoring two unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh, the Panthers prevailed in the ninth when Clark was hit by a pitch, Nora Cederstrom had an RBI single and Rowland had a run-scoring grounder.

Clark, Rowland and Kilea Persons all went 2 for 4 as the Panthers finished with 10 hits.

Nora Cederstrom fields a ground ball in the first game of Park Rapids' Mid-State Conference doubleheader against Aitkin on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Cederstrom went 6 for 8 at the plate with four runs scored and four RBI as the Panthers won both games. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

A five-run third inning propelled the Panthers to the sweep in the nightcap.

Clark was hit by a pitch and scored on Avery Cederstrom’s bunt in the first, but Aitkin countered in the bottom of the inning by claiming a 3-1 lead.

Nora Cederstrom followed a single by Clark with a two-run homer to tie the game in the third. Singles by Persons and Rowland and a walk to Tretbar set up a two-run single by Ali Roberts to put the Panthers in front for good.

Rowland reached on an error and scored on a passed ball to make it 7-3 in the fifth.

Clark and Nora Cederstrom both went 2 for 3 while Persons went 2 for 4 to pace Park Rapids’ nine-hit attack. Roberts earned the win, scattering eight hits and striking out seven as the Gobblers fell to 2-2 in the conference and 3-2 overall.

Game 1

Aitkin 002 000 200…4 6 1

Park Rapids 110 010 102…6 10 3

W–Tretbar, 1-0. 2B: N. Cederstrom 1. SB: Clark 2, N. Cederstrom 1, Rowland 1, Ulvin 1.

Park Rapids hitting: Clark (2-4, 1r), N. Cederstrom (4-5, 3r, 2rbi), Rowland (2-4, 1r, 3rbi), Persons (2-4), Tretbar (0-3), A. Cederstrom (0-3, 1rbi), Roberts (0-3), Yliniemi (0-4), Ulvin (0-1 1r), Felts (0-2).

Park Rapids pitching: Tretbar (9ip, 4r, 6h, 12k, 1bb).

Game 2

Park Rapids 105 010 0…7 9 2

Aitkin 300 001 1…5 8 2

W–Roberts, 1-0. HR: N. Cederstrom. SB: Clark 2, Rowland 1, Tretbar 1, Ulvin 1.Park Rapids hitting: Clark (2-3, 2r), N. Cederstrom (2-3, 1r, 2rbi), A. Cederstrom (0-3, 1rbi), Persons (2-4, 1r), Rowland (1-4, 2r), Tretbar (0-2 1r), Fogarty (0-2), Felts (1-2), Roberts (1-3, 2r), Ulvin (0-0), Yliniemi (0-3).

Park Rapids pitching: Roberts (7ip, 5r, 8h, 7k, 1bb).