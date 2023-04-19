99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Softball: Park Rapids opens season by sweeping Aitkin

Chloe Tretbar and Ali Roberts pitch the Panthers to Mid-State Conference wins of 6-4 in 9 innings and 7-4.

ChloeTretbarPitch.JPG
Chloe Tretbar prepares to deliver a pitch during Park Rapids' season opener against Aitkin on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Tretbar allowed six hits and one earned run while striking out 12 as the Panthers won the opener 6-4 in nine innings.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 3:19 PM

PARK RAPIDS – Nora Cederstrom went 6 for 8 with four runs scored and four RBI in leading the Park Rapids fastpitch softball team to a Mid-State Conference doubleheader sweep over Aitkin in the season opener on Tuesday, April 18.

The Panthers followed a 6-4 win in nine innings in the first game with a 7-4 victory in the second game in this doubleheader that was originally scheduled to be played at Aitkin.

Cederstrom went 4 for 5 with three runs and three RBI while Chloe Tretbar threw a six-hitter and allowed one earned run with 12 strikeouts as the Panthers won the opener.

A double by Cederstrom and a single by Allie Rowland led to a run in the first inning while Rachel Ulvin was hit by a pitch with two outs and Mickey Clark and Cederstrom followed with singles as Park Rapids led 2-0 in the second. Rowland walked and scored on a sacrifice fly by Avery Cederstrom in the fifth for a 3-2 lead before singles by Nora Cederstrom and Rowland led to another run in the seventh to make it 4-2.

After Aitkin forced extra innings by scoring two unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh, the Panthers prevailed in the ninth when Clark was hit by a pitch, Nora Cederstrom had an RBI single and Rowland had a run-scoring grounder.

Clark, Rowland and Kilea Persons all went 2 for 4 as the Panthers finished with 10 hits.

NoraCederstromAit.JPG
Nora Cederstrom fields a ground ball in the first game of Park Rapids' Mid-State Conference doubleheader against Aitkin on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Cederstrom went 6 for 8 at the plate with four runs scored and four RBI as the Panthers won both games.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

A five-run third inning propelled the Panthers to the sweep in the nightcap.

Clark was hit by a pitch and scored on Avery Cederstrom’s bunt in the first, but Aitkin countered in the bottom of the inning by claiming a 3-1 lead.

Nora Cederstrom followed a single by Clark with a two-run homer to tie the game in the third. Singles by Persons and Rowland and a walk to Tretbar set up a two-run single by Ali Roberts to put the Panthers in front for good.

Rowland reached on an error and scored on a passed ball to make it 7-3 in the fifth.

Clark and Nora Cederstrom both went 2 for 3 while Persons went 2 for 4 to pace Park Rapids’ nine-hit attack. Roberts earned the win, scattering eight hits and striking out seven as the Gobblers fell to 2-2 in the conference and 3-2 overall.

Game 1

Aitkin 002 000 200…4 6 1

Park Rapids 110 010 102…6 10 3

W–Tretbar, 1-0. 2B: N. Cederstrom 1. SB: Clark 2, N. Cederstrom 1, Rowland 1, Ulvin 1.

Park Rapids hitting: Clark (2-4, 1r), N. Cederstrom (4-5, 3r, 2rbi), Rowland (2-4, 1r, 3rbi), Persons (2-4), Tretbar (0-3), A. Cederstrom (0-3, 1rbi), Roberts (0-3), Yliniemi (0-4), Ulvin (0-1 1r), Felts (0-2).

Park Rapids pitching: Tretbar (9ip, 4r, 6h, 12k, 1bb).

Game 2

Park Rapids 105 010 0…7 9 2

Aitkin 300 001 1…5 8 2

W–Roberts, 1-0. HR: N. Cederstrom. SB: Clark 2, Rowland 1, Tretbar 1, Ulvin 1.Park Rapids hitting: Clark (2-3, 2r), N. Cederstrom (2-3, 1r, 2rbi), A. Cederstrom (0-3, 1rbi), Persons (2-4, 1r), Rowland (1-4, 2r), Tretbar (0-2 1r), Fogarty (0-2), Felts (1-2), Roberts (1-3, 2r), Ulvin (0-0), Yliniemi (0-3).

Park Rapids pitching: Roberts (7ip, 5r, 8h, 7k, 1bb).

