Softball: Park Rapids, Menahga still alive in section tournaments
The Panthers face Barnesville in an elimination game at Frazee while the Braves play Mille Lacs at Pillager on Tuesday, May 30.
Park Rapids and Menahga are still alive in the section fastpitch softball playoffs.
Park Rapids, the No. 3 seed in the North of Section 8AA, rebounded from a 16-1 five-inning loss to No. 2 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton to defeat No. 4 Roseau 9-8 in the double-elimination portion of the tournament at Thief River Falls on Thursday, May 25. The Panthers will play Barnesville, the No. 3 seed in the South, at 2 p.m. at Frazee on Tuesday, May 30. The winner of that game plays again at 3:30 while the loser is eliminated. Park Rapids (16-7) edged Barnesville (14-8) 4-3 during the regular season.
In the other games at Thief River Falls on Thursday, No. 1 Thief River Falls edged Roseau 2-1 and D-G-F defeated Thief River Falls 3-1. In the South tournament at Frazee, No. 4 Hawley upset No. 1 Breckenridge 4-2, Barnesville edged No. 2 Wadena-Deer Creek 5-2, Hawley defeated Barnesville 7-3 and Breckenridge eliminated W-DC 2-1.
In the Section 5A West tournament, No. 1 Menahga defeated No. 2 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7-3 at Menahga on Thursday, May 25, and will play Mille Lacs, the No. 1 seed in the East, at 1:30 p.m. at Pillager on Tuesday, May 30. The Section 5A finals will be played at 3:30 p.m at Pillager on Thursday, June 1. Another game, if necessary, will follow.
