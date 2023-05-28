Softball: Park Rapids, Menahga still alive in section tournaments

Park Rapids and Menahga are still alive in the section fastpitch softball playoffs.

Park Rapids, the No. 3 seed in the North of Section 8AA, rebounded from a 16-1 five-inning loss to No. 2 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton to defeat No. 4 Roseau 9-8 in the double-elimination portion of the tournament at Thief River Falls on Thursday, May 25. The Panthers will play Barnesville, the No. 3 seed in the South, at 2 p.m. at Frazee on Tuesday, May 30. The winner of that game plays again at 3:30 while the loser is eliminated. Park Rapids (16-7) edged Barnesville (14-8) 4-3 during the regular season.

In the other games at Thief River Falls on Thursday, No. 1 Thief River Falls edged Roseau 2-1 and D-G-F defeated Thief River Falls 3-1. In the South tournament at Frazee, No. 4 Hawley upset No. 1 Breckenridge 4-2, Barnesville edged No. 2 Wadena-Deer Creek 5-2, Hawley defeated Barnesville 7-3 and Breckenridge eliminated W-DC 2-1.

In the Section 5A West tournament, No. 1 Menahga defeated No. 2 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7-3 at Menahga on Thursday, May 25, and will play Mille Lacs, the No. 1 seed in the East, at 1:30 p.m. at Pillager on Tuesday, May 30. The Section 5A finals will be played at 3:30 p.m at Pillager on Thursday, June 1. Another game, if necessary, will follow.

