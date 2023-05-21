99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball: Park Rapids, Menahga open section tournaments at home

The Panthers play East Grand Forks in the Section 8AA playoffs while the Braves will host either Pine River-Backus or Laporte in the Section 5A playoffs on Tuesday, May 23.

softball fsa logo.jpg
High school softball
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 10:15 AM

Park Rapids and Menahga received home games as the section fastpitch softball tournament are set to begin.
Park Rapids received the No. 3 seed in the North half of Section 8AA and will host No. 6 East Grand Forks at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23. The winner of that game advances to the double-elimination part of the tournament while the loser is eliminated.
The other first-round games in Section 8AA North pit No. 1 Thief River Falls against No. 8 Red Lake, No. 2 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton against No. 7 Crookston and No. 4 Roseau against No. 5 Warroad. The winners of those game advance to play twice at Thief River Falls at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.
In the South half, No. 8 Ottertail Central plays No. 9 Perham with the winner facing No. 1 Breckenridge, No. 2 Wadena-Deer Creek plays No. 7 Pelican Rapids, No. 3 Barnesville plays No. 6 Frazee and No. 4 Hawley hosts No. 5 Fergus Falls.
In the Section 5A tournament, Menahga received the No. 1 seed in the West and received a first-round bye. Nevis received the No. 6 seed and travels to No. 3 Sebeka on Monday (May 22) for a 4:30 p.m. start. No. 2 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley hosts No. 7 Cass Lake-Bena and No. 4 Pine River-Backus hosts No. 5 Laporte in the other opening-round games.
Menahga will face the winner between PR-B and Laporte at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23. The other high seeds will host games.
Mille Lacs and Hinckley-Finlayson received the top seeds in the East.

RELATED STORIES

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
MeganReichWeb.JPG
Prep
John Dailey, Megan Reich inducted into PR Athletic Hall of Fame
May 21, 2023 09:06 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
LucasKritzeckFF.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Park Rapids rallies for dramatic 14-13 win over Fergus Falls
May 21, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
NoahLarsonPer.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Park Rapids scores most runs this season to defeat Hawley
May 18, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052023.N.PRE.Loons3331.jpg
Local
Freshwater fest whets sixth-graders’ interest in outdoors
May 19, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
LukeHartungDiscus.JPG
Prep
Track and Field: Park Rapids boys repeat as Mid-State champions
May 18, 2023 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
MenahgaElementarySchool2022CU.jpg
Local
Hylla terminated as Menahga Elementary Principal
May 16, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
NoahLarsonPer.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Park Rapids scores most runs this season to defeat Hawley
May 18, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson