Softball: Park Rapids, Menahga open section tournaments at home
The Panthers play East Grand Forks in the Section 8AA playoffs while the Braves will host either Pine River-Backus or Laporte in the Section 5A playoffs on Tuesday, May 23.
Park Rapids and Menahga received home games as the section fastpitch softball tournament are set to begin.
Park Rapids received the No. 3 seed in the North half of Section 8AA and will host No. 6 East Grand Forks at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23. The winner of that game advances to the double-elimination part of the tournament while the loser is eliminated.
The other first-round games in Section 8AA North pit No. 1 Thief River Falls against No. 8 Red Lake, No. 2 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton against No. 7 Crookston and No. 4 Roseau against No. 5 Warroad. The winners of those game advance to play twice at Thief River Falls at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.
In the South half, No. 8 Ottertail Central plays No. 9 Perham with the winner facing No. 1 Breckenridge, No. 2 Wadena-Deer Creek plays No. 7 Pelican Rapids, No. 3 Barnesville plays No. 6 Frazee and No. 4 Hawley hosts No. 5 Fergus Falls.
In the Section 5A tournament, Menahga received the No. 1 seed in the West and received a first-round bye. Nevis received the No. 6 seed and travels to No. 3 Sebeka on Monday (May 22) for a 4:30 p.m. start. No. 2 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley hosts No. 7 Cass Lake-Bena and No. 4 Pine River-Backus hosts No. 5 Laporte in the other opening-round games.
Menahga will face the winner between PR-B and Laporte at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23. The other high seeds will host games.
Mille Lacs and Hinckley-Finlayson received the top seeds in the East.
