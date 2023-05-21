Softball: Park Rapids, Menahga open section tournaments at home

Park Rapids and Menahga received home games as the section fastpitch softball tournament are set to begin.

Park Rapids received the No. 3 seed in the North half of Section 8AA and will host No. 6 East Grand Forks at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23. The winner of that game advances to the double-elimination part of the tournament while the loser is eliminated.

The other first-round games in Section 8AA North pit No. 1 Thief River Falls against No. 8 Red Lake, No. 2 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton against No. 7 Crookston and No. 4 Roseau against No. 5 Warroad. The winners of those game advance to play twice at Thief River Falls at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.

In the South half, No. 8 Ottertail Central plays No. 9 Perham with the winner facing No. 1 Breckenridge, No. 2 Wadena-Deer Creek plays No. 7 Pelican Rapids, No. 3 Barnesville plays No. 6 Frazee and No. 4 Hawley hosts No. 5 Fergus Falls.

In the Section 5A tournament, Menahga received the No. 1 seed in the West and received a first-round bye. Nevis received the No. 6 seed and travels to No. 3 Sebeka on Monday (May 22) for a 4:30 p.m. start. No. 2 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley hosts No. 7 Cass Lake-Bena and No. 4 Pine River-Backus hosts No. 5 Laporte in the other opening-round games.

Menahga will face the winner between PR-B and Laporte at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23. The other high seeds will host games.

Mille Lacs and Hinckley-Finlayson received the top seeds in the East.

