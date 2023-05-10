99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Softball: Park Rapids ends losing streak with wins over W-DC, Frazee

The Panthers improve to 9-4 by defeating W-DC 10-3 and Frazee by scores of 10-8 and 10-5.

AveryCederstromBunt.JPG
Avery Cederstrom squares around for a bunt during Park Rapids' doubleheader sweep against Frazee on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 1:40 PM

PARK RAPIDS – The Park Rapids fastpitch softball team snapped a four-game losing streak while ending Wadena-Deer Creek’s six-game winning streak with a 10-3 victory on Monday, May 8.

W-DC jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning before the Panthers tied it at 3-3 in the third behind singles by Allie Michaelson and Mickey Clark and a three-run triple by Kilea Persons. Singles by Allie Rowland and Michaelson led to another run in the fourth before a single by Nora Cederstrom, a two-run double by Chloe Tretbar and an RBI single by Avery Cederstrom made it 7-3 in the fifth. A double by Tretbar and a two-run double by Rowland concluded the scoring in the sixth.

Tretbar went 3 for 4 with three doubles and Rowland went 2 for 4 to lead the Panthers’ 12-hit attack. Tretbar also picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts.

Wadena-Deer Creek 030 000 0…3 8 2

Park Rapids 003 133 x…10 12 1

W–Tretbar, 4-3. L–Carsten. 2B: Rowland 1, Tretbar 3. 3B: Persons 1. SB: Huber 1, Rowland 1, Clark 1, N. Cederstrom 1.

Park Rapids hitting: Clark (1-3, 2r), Huber (0-3, 2r), N. Cederstrom (1-3, 2r), Persons (1-3, 2r, 4rbi), Tretbar (3-4, 1r, 2rbi), Rowland (2-4, 1r, 2rbi), A. Cederstrom (1-4, 1rbi), Michaelson (3-3, 1rbi), Roberts (0-2), Felts (0-1).

Park Rapids pitching: Tretbar (7ip, 3r, 2er, 8h, 2bb, 7k).

Panthers sweep Frazee

PARK RAPIDS – The Panthers followed their win over W-DC by sweeping a doubleheader against Frazee by scores of 10-8 and 10-5 on Tuesday, May 9.

In the opener, Frazee scored seven runs in the third to claim an 8-5 lead before the Panthers rallied.

An RBI single by Persons tied the game at 1-1 in the first while singles by Maggie Huber and Anna Yliniemi set up an RBI single by Rowland and a two-run single by Persons as the Panthers led 5-1 in the second. Three walks and a hit batter led to a run in the third before RBI singles by Huber and Avery Cederstrom sparked a four-run fourth.

AbbyFeltsOF.JPG
Abby Felts catches a fly ball to left field in the first game of Park Rapids' doubleheader against Frazee on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Persons (2 for 4, three RBI) and Huber (2 for 3, three runs) led the Panthers’ seven-hit attack. Tretbar allowed eight runs on eight hits over the first three innings before Ali Roberts allowed two hits while striking out four over the final four frames.

The Panthers pounded out 13 hits in the second game to complete the sweep.

Two errors and an RBI single by Yliniemi tied the game at 2-2 in the second before doubles by Avery Cederstrom and Rowland, a single by Michaelson, and a two-run double by Persons gave Park Rapids a 6-2 lead in the fourth. A single by Yliniemi set up a two-run single by Clark as Park Rapids led 8-2 in the fifth. Avery Cederstrom and Huber singled and scored in the seventh to cap off the win.

Persons (3 for 5, two RBI), Avery Cederstrom (3 for 4), Huber (2 for 3), Yliniemi (2 for 2) and Clark (three RBI) led Park Rapids’ offense. Roberts picked up the win, allowing two runs on three hits in five innings while Tretbar finished up as the Panthers improved to 9-4.

AliRiobertsFrz.JPG
Ali Roberts waits for a throw for a putout at first base during Park Rapids' doubleheader against Frazee on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Game 1

Frazee 107 000 0…8 10 1

Park Rapids 141 400 x…10 7 3

W–Tretbar, 5-3. L–Hamm. Sv–Roberts (1). SB: Huber 2, A. Cederstrom 2, Rowland 1, Felts 1, Tretbar 1.

Park Rapids hitting: Michaelson (0-2, 1r, 1rbi), Clark (0-3, 1r, 1rbi), Rowland (1-3, 1r, 1rbi), Tretbar (0-2, 1r), Persons (2-4, 3rbi), N. Cederstrom (0-3, 1r), Huber (2-3, 3r, 1rbi), A. Cederstrom (1-3, 1r, 1rbi), Yliniemi (1-1), Felts (0-1 1r).

Park Rapids pitching: Tretbar (3ip, 8r, 7er, 8h, 1bb, 2k); Roberts (4ip, 0r, 2h, 1bb, 4k).

Game 2

Park Rapids 020 420 2…10 13 1

Frazee 200 002 1…5 7 4

W–Roberts, 4-1. L–Triegleiff. Sv–Tretbar (2). 2B: Rowland 1, Persons 1, A. Cederstrom 1. SB: Clark 1, Felts 1.

Park Rapids hitting: Clark (1-5, 3rbi), Michaelson (1-5, 1r, 1rbi), Rowland (1-4, 1r, 1rbi), Persons (3-4, 2rbi), Tretbar (0-4), N. Cederstrom (0-3, 2r), A. Cederstrom (3-4, 2r), Huber (2-3, 2r), Yliniemi (2-2), Felts (0-1, 2r).

Park Rapids pitching: Roberts (5ip, 2r, 3h, 3bb, 2k); Tretbar (2ip, 3r, 4h, 0bb, 0k).

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
