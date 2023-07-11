Softball: Park Rapids 18U team ends season with consolation title

HAWLEY – Wins over Lake Park-Audubon and Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal gave the Park Rapids 18U fastpitch softball team the consolation title at the season-ending Hawley Tournament on Monday, July 10.

After opening the seven-team tournament with a 10-1 loss to Fergus Falls, Park Rapids rebounded to defeat LP-A 8-2 and NCE/UH 12-2 in four innings to finish in fifth place.

A triple by Allie Michaelson and a single by Peyton Offerdahl in the first inning accounted for Park Rapids’ lone run in the loss to Fergus Falls, which scored three runs in the first, two runs in the third, four runs in the fourth and one run in the fifth. Singles by Allie Rowland and Offerdahl in the third accounted for Park Rapids’ other hits.

Offerdahl took the loss, surrendering nine hits while striking out six. Park Rapids committed six errors while managing only four hits and striking out 13 times.

Park Rapids pounded out 14 hits to defeat LP-A.

Singles by Rylan Fogarty, Nora Cederstrom, Maggie Huber and McKenna Weaver led to a run in the first before Jalen Hensel and Rowland singled and scored in the second for a 3-0 lead. After LP-A scored twice in the third, singles by Hensel, Michaelson, Rowland, Cederstrom, Huber and Janae Torma produced Park Rapids’ final five runs in the fourth.

Rowland (3 for 3, two runs), Cederstrom (2 for 3), Huber (2 for 3), Hensel (2 for 2, two runs) and Fogarty (2 for 3) led Park Rapids’ offense. Fogarty earned the win, allowing nine hits with four strikeouts.

Allie Rowland went 6 for 8 and scored five runs as the Park Rapids 18U softball team won the consolation title at the Hawley Tournament on Monday, July 10. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

In the win over NCE/UH, Rowland (2 for 2, three runs), Rachel Ulvin (3 for 3, two runs) and Cederstrom (2 for 3, three runs) led Park Rapids’ 10-hit attack.

Rowland and Offerdahl were hit by pitches to lead off the first before a single by Ulvin, a home run by Cederstrom, a walk to Vivian Shepersky and a single by Huber gave Park Rapids a 5-0 lead. NCE/UH countered with two runs in the first before a walk to Rowland and singles by Offerdahl, Ulvin and Shepersky made it 8-2 in the second. Singles by Rowland and Ulvin and a double by Cederstrom pushed the lead to 11-2 in the third before Huber scored on a single by Rowland to conclude the scoring in the fourth.

Offerdahl allowed two hits and struck out four for the win as Park Rapids ended the season with a 7-5 record.