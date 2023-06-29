Softball: Park Rapids 18U team captures tourney title at Frazee

FRAZEE – Three different pitchers picked up wins as the Park Rapids 18U fastpitch softball team won the title at the 1st annual Ridge Scolley Tournament on June 16.

Park Rapids defeated Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 8-3, Detroit Lakes 12-2 and Frazee 5-0 to top the field.

In the win over NCE/UH, Ali Roberts doubled, Vivian Shepersky walked and Rylan Fogarty singled and scored to make it 3-1 in the second inning. Rachel Ulvin singled and Nora Cederstrom reached on an error and both scored in the third for a 5-1 lead. Janae Torma and Allie Michaelson singled and scored in the fourth for a 7-3 advantage. Fogarty walked and scored Park Rapids’ final run in the fifth. Torma went 2 for 3 while Roberts earned the win.

Jalen Hensel catches a fly ball in right field in a game against Hawley. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Peyton Offerdahl went 2 for 3 at the plate and was the winning pitcher against Detroit Lakes. Rachel Weiss (who was hit by a pitch) and Cederstrom (who singled) scored on a double by Vivian Shepersky and a single by Offerdahl for a 2-0 lead in the first. Aubrey Current (who walked), Weiss and Ulvin (who reached on errors), and Cederstrom (who walked) scored in the second to make it 6-2. Fogarty (who doubled), Current (who walked) and Weiss (who was hit by a pitch) scored for a 9-2 advantage in the third. Ulvin and Cederstrom walked and Shepersky was hit by a pitch and scored the final runs in the sixth.

Rylan Fogarty waits for a throw during Park Rapids' doubleheader against Hawley. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Fogarty was the winning pitcher in Park Rapids’ victory over Frazee. Singles by Cederstrom, Roberts and Allie Rowland produced a run in the first while singles by Weiss, Rowland, Jalen Hensel and Michaelson sparked a four-run fifth. Rowland went 3 for 4, Michaelson and Hensel both went 2 for 3, and Roberts went 2 for 4 to lead the offense.

Hawley sweeps Park Rapids

PARK RAPIDS – Hawley closed out the regular season by defeating the 18U team 7-3 and 7-2 on Tuesday, June 27.

In the opener, Park Rapids scored its three runs in the fourth when Maggie Huber walked, Cederstrom lined an RBI double and Offerdahl lined an RBI single. Offerdahl later scored on a wild pitch.

Rachel Ulvin puts down a bunt in the first game against Hawley on Tuesday, June 27. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Huber went 2 for 2 with singles in the first and fifth while Cederstrom went 2 for 3 with a single in the fifth. Singles by Shepersky and Rowland in the third accounted for Park Rapids’ other hits. Roberts started and took the loss as Hawley scored two runs in the first, second and fourth innings and one run in the third in this five-inning game.

Maggie Huber squares around for a bunt during Park Rapids' doubleheader against Hawley. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Hawley scored three runs in the first and fourth innings and a run in the third in the second game to complete the sweep.

An error and singles by Rowland and Weiss led to Park Rapids’ two runs in the third. Singles by Offerdahl in the second and Rowland in the fifth accounted for the other hits as Offerdahl took the loss in this four-inning game.

Allie Michaelson fields a single to center field against Hawley. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The regular-season finale against NCE/UH scheduled for Wednesday (June 28) was canceled.

Park Rapids will conclude the season by competing in the Hawley tournament on July 10.