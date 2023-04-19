Softball: New Nevis head coach looking to build competitive program

Lindsay Johnson is looking to consistently put a competitive team on the field as she takes over as the head coach of the Nevis fastpitch softball team.

“As for long-term goals for this program, I would like to see us compete at the highest competitive level,” said Johnson, who served as a junior high softball coach at Park Rapids for two years and as the junior high coach at Nevis last season. “I emphasize to my athletes the importance of knowing every single position on the field offensively and defensively and strive to teach them all this over time. Ideally, every player on my team should be able to shift to any position and understand their job in those shoes. It’s easy to get comfortable in specific areas, especially when it comes to different talents and preferences, but over time I would love to see every athlete feel not only comfortable but confident in themselves to take on the role of any position.”

Johnson inherits a group of eight letterwinners from last year’s team that went 5-5 in Upper Mississippi Conference play and 8-9 overall.

Being counted on to lead the Tigers this season are seniors Molly Lindow and Paradise Johnson; juniors Nevaeh Hollingsworth and Mari Guiterrez; sophomores Annabelle Bolster and Kristine Koebnick; and freshmen Peyton Offerdahl and Olivia Harris. Lindow and Bolster received all-conference honors while Harris was an all-conference honorable mention player last season.

Lindow is back at catcher and could see some time in center field while Offerdahl will take over the majority of the pitching duties. Harris returns as the starting shortstop and Hollingsworth will play second base and join Johnson, Guiterrez, Bolster and Koebnick in the outfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

Returning as the top hitters are Bolster (18 for 42 for a .428 average in 14 games), Offerdahl (14 for 37 for a .378 average in 16 games), Lindow (18 for 51 for a .352 average in 17 games) and Harris (15 for 44 for a .340 average in 17 games). Offerdahl also went 4-4 with a 9.55 ERA on the mound.

Also contributing offensively last season were Johnson (6 for 18 in seven games), Hollingsworth (7 for 33 in 15 games), Gutierrez (4 for 21 in 17 games) and Koebnick (3 for 12 in eight games).

Two key players will have to be replaced with the graduation of all-conference players Maggie Carrier and Maddy Brakke. Carrier was named the Tigers’ MVP after hitting .487 (20 for 41) and going 4-5 with a 5.21 ERA on the mound while Brakke batted .285 (12 for 42) as the Tigers’ starter at third base.

Looking to help fill those voids are freshmen Cassie Rice (catcher), Danika Anderson (pitcher, second base), Abbi Jensen (outfield), Ella DeWitt (shortstop, third base), Julia Durgin (first base) Sophia Robbins (second base, outfield) Naomi Bensen (outfield) and Linden Fisher (outfield). Eighth grader Cassandra Bolster (third base) and seventh grader Mya Durgin (pitcher) could also see some varsity time.

“Mentally and emotionally, a goal I have for my girls is for them to understand the game in an empathic approach. They need to grasp the concept that softball is a team sport and to achieve our goal at competing at the highest level we have to work together as a close knit team,” said Johnson. “We need to be understanding and empathic to each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Through team bonding and the understanding of using each other's strengths to achieve our goals, I believe this program will be able to achieve great accomplishments.”

A year ago, Nevis averaged 9.2 runs a game while allowing an average of 10.5 runs a game. The Tigers had a .347 team batting average and a 6.85 team ERA. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley won the conference title with an 8-0 record while Kelliher-Northome went 6-1 and Pine River-Backus finished at 7-3. For the Section 5A tournament, the Tigers received the No. 5 seed in the West and were eliminated with a 17-10 loss to No. 4 PR-B.

Johnson is looking for the Tigers to move up in the conference standings and make a longer run in the playoffs this spring.

“Needless to say, every position on the field is up for grabs as we have plenty of girls willing to step in and compete. As for expectations for my girls, the biggest one is attendance and willingness. They are expected to show up each and every day whether it be game or practice and give 110%. The girls are also held to a high standard of flexibility and coachability. It is expected that they should be able to rotate to any position and play that position at the level expected from anyone on the team. Strategically, my girls are expected to know the outcome of any game situation whether they are in the dirt, in the grass or on the bench,” said Johnson. “The key to having a successful season will be the amount of work the girls are willing to put in prior to the games along with the willingness to try something new. This group of girls this year has an extremely high amount of talent and it’s a matter of tapping into those different skills and utilizing them not individually, but collectively that is going to make us successful. Let’s also not forget the importance of enjoying yourself and having fun. Through use of talent and tapping into each other's differences in personality, I do expect these girls to grow in their admiration for the sport of softball and grow closer and closer as a team through each win and each loss.”

ADVERTISEMENT