Softball: Nevis finishes second at Deer River

COHASSET – Wins over Crosby-Ironton and Cromwell led the Nevis fastpitch softball team to a runner-up finish at the Deer River tournament on May 6.

Cassandra Bolster, Annabelle Bolster, Kristine Koebnick and Julia Durgin scored in the sixth inning to give the Tigers a 4-2 win over Crosby-Ironton in the first game. Peyton Offerdahl struck out 20 batters in the win.

Olivia Harris stole home for the winning run in the bottom of the seventh in a 4-3 victory over Cromwell in the semifinals. Danika Anderson scored in the fifth and Harris and Durgin scored in the sixth.

Braham defeated the Tigers 10-0 in the championship game. Nevis fell to 4-7 on the season.

Frazee blanks Braves

FRAZEE – The Menahga fastpitch softball team was held hitless in a 13-2 five-inning loss to Frazee on Monday, May 8.

Kelsey Hendrickson walked and scored in the second inning while Aili Anderson walked and courtesy runner Isabelle Aho scored on Hendrickson’s RBI grounder in the third.

Joie Koll gave up nine hits and struck out four for the loss.