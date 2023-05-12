99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball: Nevis finishes second at Deer River

Menahga gets shut out by Frazee.

softball fsa logo.jpg
High school softball
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 10:02 AM

COHASSET – Wins over Crosby-Ironton and Cromwell led the Nevis fastpitch softball team to a runner-up finish at the Deer River tournament on May 6.

Cassandra Bolster, Annabelle Bolster, Kristine Koebnick and Julia Durgin scored in the sixth inning to give the Tigers a 4-2 win over Crosby-Ironton in the first game. Peyton Offerdahl struck out 20 batters in the win.

Olivia Harris stole home for the winning run in the bottom of the seventh in a 4-3 victory over Cromwell in the semifinals. Danika Anderson scored in the fifth and Harris and Durgin scored in the sixth.

Braham defeated the Tigers 10-0 in the championship game. Nevis fell to 4-7 on the season.

Frazee blanks Braves

FRAZEE – The Menahga fastpitch softball team was held hitless in a 13-2 five-inning loss to Frazee on Monday, May 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelsey Hendrickson walked and scored in the second inning while Aili Anderson walked and courtesy runner Isabelle Aho scored on Hendrickson’s RBI grounder in the third.

Joie Koll gave up nine hits and struck out four for the loss.

RELATED STORIES

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
Track logo.jpg
Prep
Track and Field: United North Central competes in 6A True Team meet
May 12, 2023 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
baseball logo.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Quick start sparks Nevis' 13-7 win over Deer River
May 12, 2023 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
NoahMorrisFordyceJohnson.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Park Rapids sweeps C-I after losing twice against Menahga
May 12, 2023 08:42 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
JaydonWalenTT.JPG
Prep
Track and Field: Park Rapids contends for 8AA True Team titles
May 11, 2023 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
treatypeople9.JPG
Local
 Wadena County prosecutor drops final charge against Winona LaDuke in 'Shell River Seven' pipeline case
May 04, 2023 04:58 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
DrHarrisFamily051023.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Dr. Harris is serving the community where he grew up
May 10, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
2023NevisTeacheroftheYear051023.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Boedigheimer named Nevis Teacher of the Year
May 09, 2023 11:08 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness