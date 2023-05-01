Softball: Nevis coasts past Bagley, Menahga falls to Browerville

BAGLEY – The Nevis fastpitch softball team followed a four-run second inning with a seven-run fifth inning in coasting to a 21-8 victory over Bagley on Thursday, April 27.

Molly Lindow and Annabelle Bolster scored four runs each while Ella DeWitt scored three times as the Tigers improved to 2-1.

B-E edges Braves in 8 innings

MENAHGA – Browerville-Eagle Valley defeated the Menahga fastpitch softball team 6-4 in eight innings on Thursday, April 27.

Anna Pietila and Janelle Lehto scored in the first inning while Lehto and Maddie Hendrickson scored in the seventh to account for Menahga’s runs.

The Braves were held to five hits with Janelle Hendrickson going 1 for 4 with an RBI, Pietila going 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Aili Anderson, Leah Weaver and Kelsey Hendrickson all going 1 for 4.

Joie Koll took the loss, allowing five earned runs on 12 hits while striking out three as the Braves fell to 3-3 on the season.