Softball: Menahga wins Section 5A title, returns to state tournament

PILLAGER – Lindsay Aho and the Menahga fastpitch softball team had been in this situation before.

During last year’s Section 5A tournament, the Braves had to survive an elimination game and defeat Mille Lacs twice in the finals to advance to state.

That was the same scenario this season as Menahga survived an elimination game and repeated as section champs by defeating Mille Lacs twice by scores of 6-5 in the first game and 10-0 in six innings in the championship game on Thursday, June 1. Mille Lacs defeated the Braves 6-4 earlier in the tournament.

“I knew the girls had a chance to win the games as we didn’t really play up to our expectations the first game against Mille Lacs. We sort of kicked the ball around and just struggled to make good contact at the plate. After losing, we just told them we’d have to battle and take it inning by inning to come out ahead,” said Aho. “The girls were very excited to have the opportunity to face Mille Lacs again. After the (first) loss, a lot of them felt like they didn’t hit the ball well off their pitcher and so we worked a lot on hitting (on Wednesday) so they were ready to come back firing. The girls came through with that, getting on the board early in both games and allowing themselves to just settle in and play softball.”

In the first game Thursday, the Braves scored three times in the first inning on a single by Anna Pietila, an error, and RBI singles by Kelsey Hendrickson and Dreah Christiansen. A single by Janelle Hendrickson, another error and an RBI single by Aili Anderson led to two more runs in the second. Menahga scored the winning run in the seventh on singles by Anderson and Leah Weaver.

Anderson went 2 for 4 as the No. 1 seed in the West had nine hits with seven other players contributing hits. Joie Koll went the distance, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out five.

The Braves took control in the championship game by scoring six times in the first on five walks, an RBI single by Kelsey Hendrickson, and two-run singles by Christiansen and Koll. Weaver singled and scored in the fourth while Anderson had a two-run double in the fifth. Christiansen singled and scored the game-ending run in the sixth.

Christiansen went 2 for 4 as Menahga had seven hits and drew nine walks. Koll again went the distance, allowing eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Mille Lacs, the No. 1 seed in the East, ended the season with a 17-7 record.

“The girls stayed positive during the tournament to earn themselves the trip to state,” said Aho. “There were times when they could’ve lost hope and given up, but they never did. They kept battling. They kept each other’s heads up and just kept rallying to make outs and hit the ball.”

The Braves will carry an 18-8 record to the state tournament, which begins at Mankato on Thursday, June 8. Menahga will be making its sixth state appearance after also qualifying in 1998, 2004, 2007 and 2010.

“Going into the state tournament, we will have four players (Koll, Janelle Hendrickson, Pietila and Anderson) who played there last year, so we’re still looking young. We’re hoping those four will be good leaders and help the younger girls get used to the fields and get locked in to play,” said Aho. “We’re hoping to go down there and hit the ball around, make the easy plays and a couple cool ones, and hopefully come back with some wins.”