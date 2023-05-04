Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Softball: Menahga sweeps pair from BHV, Nevis falls to N-K

Janelle Hendrickson and Anna Pietila hit home runs while Joie Koll picks up 2 wins to lead the Braves.

softball fsa logo.jpg
High school softball
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 8:35 AM

MENAHGA – Joie Koll picked up a pair of wins as the Menahga fastpitch softball team defeated Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 8-3 and 15-9 in a Park Region Conference doubleheader on Tuesday, May 2.

Janelle Hendrickson’s two-run home run, Anna Pietila’s solo homer and Koll’s RBI double sparked a five-run fifth inning in the opener. Menahga also scored single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings.

Pietila went 2 for 4 and Leah Weaver went 2 for 3 and scored twice while Koll went the distance, allowing one earned run on six hits with eight strikeouts. The Braves had six hits.

The Braves completed the sweep by scoring four runs in the second, fifth and seventh innings. Janelle Lehto and Weaver had RBI singles in the second while Pietila’s RBI single and Weaver’s RBI triple were the key hits in the fifth. Hendrickson’s two-run double in the seventh helped cap off the win.

Pietila (3 for 6, two runs, three RBI), Weaver (3 for 4, five RBI), Koll (2 for 5), Kelsey Hendrickson (3 for 4, three runs) and Lehto (3 for 3, three runs) sparked Menahga’s 18-hit attack. Koll picked up the win in relief, giving up two earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts in 5 ⅔ innings. The Braves improved to 5-3 while BHV fell to 4-6.

N-K blanks Tigers

NEVIS – Northome-Kelliher shut out the Nevis fastpitch softball team 10-0 in six innings in an Upper Mississippi Conference game on Monday, May 1.

The Mustangs scored six runs in the second, three runs in fourth and one run in the sixth.

The loss dropped the Tigers’ record to 2-2.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
