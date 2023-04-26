Softball: Menahga sweeps doubleheader with Ottertail Central

MENAHGA – Joie Koll’s one-hitter in the first game and Leah Weaver’s four RBI in the second game sparked Menahga to a Park Region Conference doubleheader sweep over Ottertail Central on Tuesday, April 25.

The Braves won the opener 11-0 in five innings as Koll struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter. Menahga scored nine runs in the fifth inning with Aili Anderson’s pair of doubles and singles by Anna Pietila, Koll, Weaver and Jana Skoog leading the way. Janelle Hendrickson (2 for 3, two runs), Pietila (two runs) and Anderson (2 for 3, three RBI) led the Braves’ nine-hit offensive attack.

Weaver scattered eight hits and allowed four earned runs as Menahga completed the sweep with a 21-9 victory in six innings in the second game. The Braves scored four runs in the first, five runs in the second, two runs in the third, five runs in the fourth, a run in the fifth and four runs in the sixth. Anderson’s two-run home run and Weaver’s RBI double highlighted the second inning while Weaver had a two-run triple in the fourth and Skoog had a two-run double in the sixth. Janelle Hendrickson (two runs), Pietila (three runs), Anderson (2 for 3, four runs), Weaver (4 for 4, five runs) and Kelsey Hendrickson (two runs) led an 11-hit attack as Menahga improved to 3-2.

New York Mills swept a conference doubleheader against the Braves by scores of 11-5 and 8-6 on April 18.

In the first game, an RBI single by Pietila and a three-run homer by Koll highlighted a four-run fifth inning. Janelle Hendrickson went 2 for 4 and Pietila went 3 for 4 as the Braves finished with nine hits. Janelle Hendrickson went 2 for 4 with two runs in the second game as Menahga drew 12 walks, but was held to only four hits.

