Softball: Menahga returns to Section 5A championship game

PILLAGER – Defeating Walker-Hackensack-Akeley for the third time this season sent the Menahga fastpitch softball team back to the Section 5A championship game.

Menahga, the No. 1 seed in the West, was sent into an elimination game with a 6-4 loss to Mille Lacs on Tuesday, May 30. The Braves earned a spot in the championship game with a 5-2 win over W-H-A, the No. 2 seed in the West that survived elimination with a 3-2 win over Hinckley-Finlayson earlier Tuesday.

Menahga must defeat Mille Lacs, the No. 1 seed in the East, twice to repeat as section champs and return to the state Class A tournament. The Braves pulled off that feat last season, defeating Mille Lacs 7-2 and 3-2 to qualify for state. Menahga and Mille Lacs will play at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, at Pillager with a deciding game, if necessary, to follow.

The Braves were held to only six hits in the loss to Mille Lacs, which was rated No. 20 in the latest state Class A poll with a 17-5 record.

Menahga scored three runs in the sixth inning when Janelle Hendrickson was hit by a pitch, Anna Pietila reached on an error, Leah Weaver singled, Kelsey Hendrickson had an RBI double and Dreah Christiansen lined an RBI single.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singles by Joie Koll and Janelle Hendrickson and an error loaded the bases and Kelsey Hendrickson was hit by a pitch to produce the Braves’ final run in the seventh.

Christiansen went 2 for 4 while Koll took the loss after allowing two earned runs on five hits and six walks with five strikeouts in six innings.

Menahga earned a return trip to the section title game by eliminating W-H-A.

The Braves scored a run in the first on a walk to Aili Anderson and an error before Koll was hit by a pitch and Pietila doubled for another run in the third. A three-run fifth inning sealed the win as Koll and Janelle Hendrickson were hit by pitches, Pietila lined an RBI double and Weaver had an RBI single.

Pietila went 2 for 3 as Menahga prevailed despite having only four hits. Weaver pitched the first 5 ⅓ innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts for the win. Koll struck out two in 1 ⅔ innings of scoreless relief for the save as the Braves improved to 16-8. W-H-A closed the season at 18-3 with all three losses against Menahga, which defeated the Wolves 9-0 during the regular season and 7-3 earlier in the playoffs.

In the 7-3 playoff win on May 25, Menahga used a double by Jana Skoog, a single by Maddie Hendrickson and two errors to score two runs in the second inning. An error, an RBI triple by Maddie Hendrickson and an RBI single by Koll led to two more runs in the fourth. The Braves capped off the scoring with a three-run sixth sparked by a single by Skoog, an RBI triple by Koll, an RBI single by Janelle Hendrickson and an RBI double by Pietila.

Skoog and Maddie Hendrickson both went 2 for 3 and scored three runs while Koll went 2 for 3 and had two RBI to pace Menahga’s eight-hit attack. Koll earned the win, allowing three earned runs on seven hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts over seven innings.

ADVERTISEMENT