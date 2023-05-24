99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Softball: Menahga opens Section 5A playoffs with a 14-1 win over Laporte

Sebeka eliminates Nevis with an 11-1 victory.

softball fsa logo.jpg
High school softball
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 10:47 AM

MENAHGA – The Menahga fastpitch softball team opened the Section 5A playoffs with a 14-1 win in five innings over Laporte on Tuesday, May 23.

An RBI triple by Leah Weaver and RBI singles by Dreah Christiansen and Kelsey Hendrickson led to three runs in the first inning while an RBI single by Anna Pietila sparked a four-run second. Aili Anderson’s single and RBI double along with an RBI triple by Weaver, an RBI single by Maddie Hendrickson, and RBI doubles by Janelle Hendrickson and Pietila highlighted a seven-run fourth.

Janelle Hendrickson (1 for 3, two runs, three RBI), Pietila (2 for 3, three runs), Anderson (2 for 3) and Weaver (2 for 3, two runs, two RBI) led Menahga’s 10-hit attack. Janelle Lehto and Joie Koll scored two runs each. Koll threw a three-hitter, struck out six and allowed one unearned run in five innings for the win.

The top-seeded Braves improved to 14-7. Laporte, the No. 5 seed which fell to 8-8, defeated No. 4 Pine River-Backus 10-2 in the first round on Monday, May 22.

Sebeka eliminates Nevis

SEBEKA – Kenzi Bullock threw a two-hitter in leading Sebeka to a 11-1 win in five innings over Nevis in the first round of the Section 5A tournament on Monday, May 22.

Nevis, the No. 6 seed, ended the season with a 7-9 record while No. 3 Sebeka advanced with an 8-12 record.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
