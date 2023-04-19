Softball: Menahga once again hoping to peak in time for section playoffs

Even with no seniors on the roster, head coach Lindsay Aho is counting on the Menahga fastpitch softball team to once again contend for Park Region Conference and Section 5A honors this spring.

The Braves return a solid nucleus in juniors Janelle Hendrickson (center field) and Aili Anderson (catcher), and sophomores Joie Koll (pitcher, third base), Leah Weaver (third base, pitcher) and Anna Pietila (middle infield).

That group helped the Braves finish 9-5 in conference play to trail only New York Mills (13-1) and Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale (10-4) while earning the program’s fifth trip to state by winning the Section 5A title. Menahga received the No. 2 seed in the West for the Section 5A tournament and defeated No. 7 Cass Lake-Bena 20-0, No. 3 Sebeka 7-2 and No. 1 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 5-2 before defeating Mille Lacs (the No. 1 seed in the East) 7-2 and 3-2 to win the section title. At the state Class A tournament, Menahga lost to No. 1-seeded Nicollet 10-0 and No. 4 Red Lake Falls 11-1 to end with a 16-11 overall record. The Braves also made state appearances in 1998, 2004, 2007 and 2010.

Those five returning starters will be counted on to lead the way this spring with Koll, Hendrickson, Pietila and Weaver receiving all-conference honors last season.

Koll, the reigning Park Region Conference Pitcher of the Year, led the Braves’ offense with a .489 batting average (43 for 88, including seven doubles and five home runs) and was second with 27 RBI. On the mound, Koll went 12-10 with a 2.48 ERA in 23 pitching appearances. Koll struck out 119 batters in 113 innings pitched.

Weaver batted .349 (30 for 86, including five homers) and led the Braves with 36 RBI while posting a 4-1 record and a 4.08 ERA in eight pitching appearances. Hendrickson hit .391 (18 for 46) with 15 RBI, Pietila batted .333 (27 for 81) with 10 RBI, and Anderson hit .231 (15 for 65) with 17 RBI.

Challenging to replace the spots vacated by the graduation of Michaela Skoog (the starter at first base who hit .234 with 15 RBI), Molly Hendrickson (the starter in left field who hit .284 with 14 RBI) and Journie Schoon (the starter in right field who hit .278 with 19 RBI) will be junior Janelle Lehto; sophomores Isabelle Aho, Haylee Aho and Maddie Hendrickson; freshmen Maddie Peterson and Jana Skoog; and eighth grader Kelsey Hendrickson.

Starting the season on junior varsity will be Alexis Davidson, Jada Hendrickson, Dreah Christianson, Kylie Anderson, Maddie Lenhart, Olivia Aho, Sylie Haugen, Taylor Henry, Grace Bakke, Claire Haataja, Addison Aho and Avyanna Isaacson.

“With returning some key players, we should be contenders in both conference and section play,” said Aho. “Our goals are to win them both, but we are also young so we’ll continue to improve our game throughout the season to hopefully be playing our peak ball come playoff time.”