Softball: Menahga drops 2 games at state tourney

MANKATO – Badger-Greenbush-Middle River and New Ulm Cathedral limited the Menahga fastpitch softball team to three hits and one run during the state Class A tournament at Caswell Park on Thursday, June 8.

BGMR defeated the Braves 11-1 in six innings in the quarterfinals and New Ulm Cathedral blanked Menahga 10-0 in five innings in the consolation semifinals.

Kailey Hanson allowed one hit and one walk in leading No. 2-seeded BGMR past the Braves in the quarterfinals. Janelle Hendrickson tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the third inning for Menahga’s lone run. Hendrickson was hit by a pitch in the first and Joie Koll walked in the sixth for the Braves’ other baserunners.

BGMR scored five runs in the first, one run in the third and two runs in both the fourth and fifth before ending this game early via the 10-run rule with another run with no outs in the sixth.

Koll allowed eight earned runs on 12 hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings. BGMR improved to 25-1.

Madelyn Haala gave up two hits and struck out seven as New Ulm Cathedral denied the Braves a spot in the consolation championship game.

Singles by Janelle Hendrickson in the third and Maddie Hendrickson in the fifth accounted for the Braves’ two hits. Janelle Hendrickson was hit by a pitch in the first and Anna Pietila reached on an error in the third as Menahga’s other baserunners.

New Ulm Cathedral scored four runs in the second, one run in the third and five runs in the fourth to end this game early.

Koll issued seven earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two as Menahga ended the season with an 18-10 record. New UIm Cathedral improved to 18-7.

In the other quarterfinals, Upsala upset No. 1 Randolph 1-0, No. 3 Moose Lake-Willow River defeated New Ulm Cathedral 7-2 and No. 5 Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian topped No. 4 Bethlehem Academy 3-1. In the semifinals, BGMR edged ML-WR 2-1 and Edgerton topped Upsala 2-1. Randolph shut out Bethlehem Academy 4-0 in the other consolation semifinal game.

Edgerton defeated BGMR 10-5 in the championship game, Moose Lake blanked Upsala 6-0 for third place and Randolph shut out New Ulm Cathedral 8-0 in the consolation final.

This marked Menahga’s sixth trip to state, joining teams in 1998, 2004, 2007, 2010 and 2022.

