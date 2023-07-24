Softball: Lindsay Johnson was pleased with progress in first year as Nevis head coach

Lindsay Johnson couldn’t have been happier with the progress the Nevis fastpitch softball team made in her first season as head coach.

The Tigers finished with a 7-10 overall record with a lineup full of underclassmen. Molly Lindow was the only senior on the team and led the way by earning Upper Mississippi Conference honors. Freshman Ella DeWitt was an all-conference honorable mention player.

Nevis opened the season with a 2-5 record by splitting games with Lake of the Woods (losing 7-3 and winning 21-2), defeating Bagley 21-8, and losing to Kelliher-Northome (10-0), Laporte (7-6) and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (5-0 and 14-3).

Wins over Crosby-Ironton (4-2) and Cromwell (4-3) and an 11-0 loss to Braham led the Tigers to a runner-up finish at the Deer River tournament. Nevis closed out the regular season with a 15-0 win over Red Lake, a 7-0 loss to Pine River-Backus, an 8-7 win over Hill City/Northland, a 24-0 victory over Cass Lake-Bena, a 10-2 loss to Blackduck and a 9-5 loss to Sebeka.

W-H-A won the conference title with an 11-0 record. Kelliher-Northome (7-1), Blackduck (5-2), PR-B (5-4) and Laporte (4-6) followed. Trailing the Tigers’ 3-7 record were LOW (2-6), CL-B (1-6) and Red Lake (0-6).

For the Section 5A West tournament, the Tigers received the No. 6 seed and saw their season end with an 11-1 loss to No. 3 Sebeka.

“Overall, I was very pleased with how our 2023 season played out. There definitely was a lot to learn as it was my very first year as a varsity coach. I couldn’t be more grateful for the athletes I had the privilege to coach as well as befriend. We definitely had some obstacles thrown at us such as weather, field availability, ump availability and new learning curves, but I would say overall we came out on top as a team,” said Johnson. “I am extremely satisfied with the progress we made in this past season. About 70% of our varsity team was made up of freshmen and girls who had zero past experience at the varsity level. This was definitely an obstacle and learning curve we all had to work through together, but being able to get that experience as a team was beyond beneficial. Every athlete on my team grew in confidence in the batter’s box as well as confidence in working together out on the field. The girls’ chemistry as a team was spectacular and I am very excited to see their abilities grow, not only independently, but collectively in our upcoming seasons together. This past season, they only skimmed the surface of their abilities and talents.”

In addition to the two all-conference players, eighth grader Cassandra Bolster, freshman Sophia Robbins, sophomore Annabelle Bolster and freshman Olivia Harris were the Tigers’ leading hitters. Freshman Peyton Offerdahl handled the majority of the pitching duties.

Team awards went to DeWitt (MVP), Lindow (Golden Glove), Cassandra Bolster (Silver Slugger), Offerdahl (Leading Pitcher), Robbins (Most Improved) and Harris (Best Base Running).

Replacing the leadership of Lindow will be tough, but Johnson is looking forward to seeing even more progress from her team next season.

“We graduated only one senior. Molly definitely held a strong spot on our team. She was our starting catcher for almost our entire season with a phenomenal arm as well as a consistent batter. She also held the spot as the team captain, being responsible and accountable for the girls both on and off the field. It will be extremely hard to replace her spot on our team,” said Johnson. “We should have made it past the first round of playoffs this year, but we couldn’t make it past the mental strain. I am expecting my girls to grow in their ‘grit’ as part of the game and their mental strength. The ability each of them holds is immense and untapped. If they can learn to push through the mental struggles of the game, I am expecting amazing results. Each of my returning girls is expected to know the ins and outs of each spot on the field, be a pro at base running as well as understanding their job on the team, whether that is supporting their teammates, striking a batter out or hitting an RBI. As for expectations next season, I am not only hoping, but expecting all my players to step up in their abilities.”